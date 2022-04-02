'90s nostalgia meets back-to-basics

Corrie Strommen was born in northern Minnesota but spent a large portion of her childhood on the move for her father's work and her parents' “house flipping habit.”

Having eventually landed in Rochester, in 2015 Corrie began working at Cafe Steam where she stayed until 2021, often occupying a second job such as organic farming, independent photography, social media work, and serving at Bleu Duck Kitchen.

Most recently, Corrie assumed the role of director of community at Collider, a local nonprofit, where she manages their coworking space, social media, marketing, and storytelling. In her free time, she likes to read, run, hike, go to live music shows, and spend time with friends.

Your style in 3-5 words:

Minimalist, monochromatic, classic, '90s nostalgic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corrie Strommen on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

How would you say your style has evolved over the years?

In the past I leaned harder into a wombo-combo bohemian/punk aesthetic. Though it’s up for debate as to whether I am any less broody than I was then, my style has lost some grunge elements and began to feature more classic and elegant components.

What does a typical day of attire look like for you?

A likely bet is that I will be dressed from head to toe in black, whether you find me at my 9-to-5 office job at Collider, at a mid-week rock show at Thesis Beer Project, or hitting the trails for a run.

Do you own any family heirlooms or particularly sentimental items?

My mother gave me one of her vintage dresses, which I adore and will never part with. I also wear a ring every day that I picked up years ago at a real deal hippie festival in the woods of Oregon with my best friend that holds so many wild and fond memories for me.

Any style hacks?

Lean on your staples, and accent creatively. I find it taxing to try and put together a creatively brilliant ensemble, so I stick to basics. It’s so easy to pick one fun piece (like a scarf, shoes or a great jacket) and let it play on my generally simple palette.

ADVERTISEMENT

What's the most "daring" thing you've done as it relates to style?

Probably wearing a black dress for my wedding. White is not my color, so I had an Etsy shop customize a black velvet dress for me. Long sleeves, low back — very Morticia Addams. It may be in poor taste to look like a hot divorcee on your wedding day, but I have no regrets.

Most unique thing in your wardrobe?

I have a few wonderful vintage pieces. One that sticks out is a deep orange wool cape — super '70s vibe. I’ve yet to be brave enough to wear it, but also can’t let it go. I hold hope that one day I’ll put myself out there and create a daring outfit to show it off.

How does hair, makeup and/or accessories play a role in your daily get-ready routine?

I’m minimal in the makeup department, but I love playing with my hair. Particularly after years of working in the service industry and having to wear my hair up, I love taking the time to style it. I don’t wear a lot of jewelry aside from the staple nose ring so people know that I’m one of those liberal, #alternative types.

Corrie Strommen on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

What's your favorite season as it relates to clothing and why?

Fall because it lends itself perfectly to layering skirts and dresses with jackets, sweaters, tights, and boots. My turtleneck collection comes out of hiding, and my hiking boots get the most use.

ADVERTISEMENT

What item(s) do you find yourself gravitating towards most?

Lately I’ve been loving '90s A-line skirts, button-through sweaters, high-waisted jeans, and combat-style boots.

Favorite local shopping spots?

Anywhere I can thrift and find vintage clothes! I’ve come to accept that sustainability in fashion has less to do with buying “eco-friendly and sustainable” brands and more to do with wearing what you already have and thrifting. That said, I love the hunt for a perfect piece and prefer not to buy new if I can help it. I frequently visit Savers and Plato’s Closet.

Any items on your wish list?

Reformation’s deep green Juliette Dress. I am in love.

Parting thoughts/advice?

Fashion is fun, but fairly frivolous in the scheme of life. Wear clothes that you’re happy with and comfortable in. Make your style expressive of you, rather than whatever is trending at the moment. Society has dictated that living life in the nude is not acceptable, so clothes are at least vaguely necessary. You may as well have fun with them!

Style motto

A likely bet is that I will be dressed from head to toe in black.

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.