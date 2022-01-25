93-year-old Rochester home on the market for $899,900

ROCHESTER — For the first time in more than 50 years, a historic Rochester home is on the market.

Built in 1928, the home at 841 Ninth Ave. SW is nearly a century old and is listed at $899,900 .

The house hasn't changed hands often. The last time is was sold was 1967, said RE/MAX Realtor Rachel Bohman.

Bohman believes the house hasn’t lost any of its charm and its had few renovations over the years.

It has all its original hardwood floors, the fireplace is stone-carved and the woodwork on the staircase and entryways is all hand-carved.

“It’s very unique. It makes the charm of the home and it really brings out the character,” she said.

Adding to the character Bohman said is a grand staircase along with a library and office area.

The $899,900 Rochester home located at 841 Ninth Ave. SW in Rochester. The home was built in 1928 and was previous owners lived there for the last 52 years. Contributed / The RE/MAX Collection

The most significant change, Bohman said, is the removal of a dumbwaiter elevator in the back of the house that was used by servants in the 1920s and 1930s. That space is now used for storage.

“And it now comes with central air conditioning, which I’m certain was not available back then,” Bohman said.

That this three-story, six-bedroom, five-bath home still remains relatively intact makes Bohman think it “really was way ahead of its time” and is a home today’s buyers will be looking to settle down in.

“This house is just so well built that even after 100 years, you can feel how strong the house is," she said. "These homes were built very well and they were laid out to the point where they really put some thought in it.”

The house is in the Pill Hill neighborhood on 0.43 acres of land and is 4,486 square feet.

With its proximity to downtown Rochester, Mayo Clinic and Saint Marys Hospital and nearby parks, “you could live a very walkable life there,” Bohman said.

