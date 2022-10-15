A beautiful site helped me guide women to knowing their worth

A weekend in Colorado alongside 50 other women was a restorative reset for my spiritual hard drive. Wisdom breathed among us, and it was a gift to inhale and exhale such centering mountain air.

Having never been to Colorado in the fall, I jumped at the chance to facilitate a Women’s Retreat at Rainbow Trail Lutheran Camp in Hillside. The camp staff provided plenty of creative wiggle room for me to discern a theme of interest. I landed on “Stewardship of Life: Tending It All with Wisdom.” Using the metaphor of the garden, we explored what it could mean to steward the seeds of our personhood, attention, relationships and resources. Jesus’ parable of the sower (from Luke 8:1-15) was our biblical backdrop.

A trip to Colorado to lead a retreat is a case of the right place for the right time. Contributed / Emily Carson

Spending time with new friends at an altitude of 8,000 feet above sea level felt like a tremendous privilege right from the start. Yet as the hours passed, and I learned more about the women with whom I was journeying, I was even more in awe of the honor. The participants ranged in age from their early 20s to their early 90s. Some of the women knew each other prior to the retreat, but the majority did not. Two threads held us all together: a shared desire to retreat into God’s presence and the intention of co-creating a space of mutual learning and encouragement.

On Saturday morning, as the sun’s rays stretched into the outdoor pavilion, I led a session on stewardship of personhood. We talked about what it means to be created in God’s image as we pondered together how to be faithful stewards of our individual spiritual lives and passions.

Generally, a prerequisite of being a good steward of anything is believing the thing we’re taking excellent care of has value. As we reflected upon stewardship of self, I invited the women to draw several circles on a sheet of paper and then fill in those circles with qualities they value about themselves. For many, this exercise proved challenging. While the participants had no trouble suggesting characteristics they appreciated about others around the table, it was hard for them to express things they valued about themselves. We completed our circles as best we could and then debriefed the experience together practicing curiosity and non-judgment.

Later that afternoon during a break, I read some studies on self-worth. I learned about something called “contingent self-worth,” which is a way that researchers describe self-esteem that is based on the approval of others or on social comparisons. When we have this kind of self-worth, we perceive our value to be contingent on the opinions and impressions of our bosses, family members, friends and even strangers. Contingent self-worth can be dangerous to our well-being because the opinions and impressions of others are outside of our control and ever-changing. What an exhausting life many of us live when we depend on the world to tell us whether we matter or not.

As I pondered an alternative approach that I might present to the women after our break, the words “inherent self-worth” came into my mind. Created in the image of God, bestowed with deep and infinite worth regardless of all else, we're inherently valuable. God says, “You are precious in my sight and I love you,” (Isaiah 43:4). Claiming our inherent self-worth can make it possible to root ourselves like the tall aspen trees of the Colorado mountains: steady, radiant and grounded.

Colorado aspen trees in the fall are a divine sight. Contributed / Emily Carson

The final worship service of the weekend took place in an outdoor chapel space. The wooden benches were covered in a light frost when we arrived but warmed quickly as the sun rose over the trees. We sang and we prayed, rejoicing together in the retreat experience.

Michelle, one of the retreat participants, grew up in Rochester but has lived in Colorado for decades. “I’ve got something for you,” she whispered after worship. I followed her back to the cabin. “It’s just a little something the ladies and I wanted you to have,” she said as she handed me a Rainbow Trail note card.

I waited to open it until I was seated on the shuttle heading back from the Minneapolis airport to Rochester. The signatures and words of the women I encountered in Colorado are forever etched upon my heart, and I thank God for the Wisdom that guided our time together every step of the way.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .