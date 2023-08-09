A berry, berry good treat

We wait for these all year and now here they are: Berries, in all sorts of colors, shapes, sizes and flavors.

And they couldn't be better.

From the farmers markets to the grocery store produce aisles, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries are center stage right now and among the healthiest foods we can eat. Where berries are concerned there's no such thing as too much of a good thing. While all are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, they are still not created equal, varying in nutrients and taste from sweet to sour.

Delicious as they are eaten just plain they also shine in salads, baked goods, jams, jellies, smoothies, over ice cream, and as sauces.

The berry parade starts in late spring when the first home-grown strawberries become available. Of the berries, these are by far the most popular. Interestingly, they are also the only berries to have their seeds on the outside and among the few whose bushes keep producing all season long. Though we can buy strawberries all year — thank you, California farmers — most flavorful are those grown locally. Wherever you buy them, roadside stand, farmers market or grocery store don't wash until just before using them. This holds true for all berries.

Raspberries might be considered the "Queen of Berries." Regally red, they are a favorite and always in demand at markets. They are however delicate and bruise and crush easily. If you're buying them at the grocery store, check the clamshell container for any moldy or crushed berries. While red berries are the ones we see the most there are varieties that are black, yellow and golden. A special treat is to find raspberry bushes when you are hiking or camping. These wild ones are much smaller but especially flavorful. You just need to get there before the bears.

Since we're into the blueberry season I wanted to see what our farmers market had. Just one vendor, Julie and David Buss who run Pure Country Market — and luckily I spotted them right away — had some of these delicious berries to sell, otherwise they would have been gone. It was 7:20 a.m., and from a table that had been full of roughly 30 pint boxes at 7 a.m. there were about 10 pints left at the 20-minute mark.

As I chatted with the Busses, the remaining were sold (I did buy one). This couple has been growing blueberries for 12 years and have three different varieties — early, mid-season and late which grow through the end of August to early September. They have 150 bushes and in addition to selling at market they also have a U-pick section. Their season starts July 4 and goes until the end of August.

It was interesting to learn that blueberry bushes can live at least 45 years.

"They'll outlast me," joked Dave.

Their address is 18862 Olmsted County Road 9, northeast of Dover. You can reach Dave at 507-226-1812 and Julie at 507-226-1811. Berry and Bloom Farm in Chatfield (6495 150th Ave. SE) also does U-pick, but when I spoke with owners Rhonda and Troy, they said their berries were close to running out. They do have extraordinary flower fields, which is also a pick-your-own venture. Call 507-272-9805.

What about blackberries? These berries can hold their own however you use them. They are especially good in baked goods or when joined with other berries in pies or cobblers. As they grow, their color changes from green to red to the familiar purplish-black. Like the others, they are at their best eaten just as is. They used to be more seasonal but now they are a year-round treat with a big percentage grown in Oregon. If you see them at a stand buy them, they'll be especially sweet.

Feel a little sorry for gooseberries, an also ran. They are quite sour but do have followers who use and enjoy them, though they do need sugar and lots of it. About the size of a grape and juicier than other berries, they've never had much of a following here but are very popular in Europe. Interestingly, they were banned in this country in 1911 because they carried a disease that infected pine trees. With new disease-resistant varieties developed this was lifted in 1966.

Here's a recipe that combines the best of the best.

Berry Cobbler

1 pint blueberries, lightly rinsed

1 pint raspberries, lightly rinsed

1 quart strawberries, rinsed and hulled

1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Finely grated zest of 1/2 lemon

2 cups all-purpose flour

Pinch of salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/3 cup solid vegetable shortening (Crisco)

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 egg

1/3 cup milk

Preheat oven to 425. Butter a large oval baking dish (14" long) or a large casserole. Combine the berries, 1/2 cup sugar, lemon juice and zest in a large bowl Toss well, but gently, to combine, then spoon into the baking dish. In another bowl combine the flour, salt, baking powder and 1 tablespoon of the sugar. Work the shortening and butter in with a pastry blender until the mixture looks like coarse crumbs. In another small bowl mix together the egg and milk and then slowly stir into the flour mixture. Knead lightly, adding more flour, if necessary, to form a smooth, not sticky, dough. Break off portions of the dough and put on top of the fruit, pressing lightly and flattening the dough. Cover the entire surface with the dough pieces so it looks "cobbled." Sprinkle the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar over the dough and bake until well-browned, 35-45 minutes. Serve when cobbler has cooled, with ice cream.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .