A blessing for the summer of 2022

On evenings when the headlines present a world that seems impossibly destructive,

May your capacity for compassion and wise action expand.

When your yard work list is long but your body is weary,

May your wildness look like a nap enjoyed outside in the middle of your backyard.

When the ache of time moving swiftly feels heavy on your bones,

May tenderness build a trellis of ease around your heart.

When games get canceled and schedules shift and your best laid plans unravel,

May you breathe in the delight of a chance to repurpose time.

When the weight of your exhaustion begins to collapse in on itself,

May beauty find you like the marigold hue of a goldfinch.

On sweaty days when your legs stick to the seat your car,

May you smile at how your own wise body knows how to heat and cool.

If the weeds get long and threaten your flowerbeds,

May your removal of their presence remind you that healing is always possible.

When the absurd shows up at your doorstep,

May you be amazed by your ability to laugh and adapt.

In this season of longest days and singing crickets and neon fireflies,

May the grandeur of the present be wholly awakening,

and in its splendor, may you find rest.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .