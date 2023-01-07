A blessing for you, dear readers

When questions arise within you,

May you pull up a chair in which they can comfortably sit.

As you welcome your questions,

May they be like strangers who become dear friends.

When uncertainty is everywhere,

May your inhales and exhales be a pathway to the present.

When you get to taste joy,

May it always cleanse your palate.

When the world gets loud with fear,

May you be attuned to the sound of Wisdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

As your journey continues,

May you travel with curiosity.

May you look with wonder in all directions.

May you expand into the world of possibilities that await.

You are loved.

You are lovable.

Today, tomorrow and forever.

"Holy Everything" has been a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .