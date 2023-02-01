A champion for Rochester

Becky Montpetit can’t say enough about Rochester — in person and online.

For starters, says Montpetit, “I grew up in Oronoco, but went to school in Rochester, at Rochester Public Schools — Washington, Sunset Terrace, John Adams, Friedell, John Marshall.” She adds, "What's unique is that my parents were also born and raised in Rochester. And, on my mom's side, her parents and her grandparents were also born and raised in Rochester."

Today, Montpetit is the owner of a local resource website called RochesterLocal.com , previously, known as Rochester Mom before the site rebranded and changed its name in November 2022.

"I have been overwhelmed by the love and support from the Rochester community," Montpetit says. "I count it as one of my life's greatest adventures. My life has been enriched in countless ways through the people I have met and the connections I have made through Rochester Local.”

Of late, Montpetit has become a spokesperson for the Twin Cities. “In 2022, I purchased Twin Cities Mom Collective with my business partner. I lived there during college and still have a lot of friends there. So it's fun to understand and get to know the Twin Cities as an adult and a parent.”

On the homefront, Montpetit and her husband, AJ Montpetit, who was featured here in 2014, have two children, Evie, 8, and Teddy, 7. She added, “We also have two goofy, fluffy Sheepadoodles, Birdie and Bunnie.”

How do you describe your style?

I've thought a lot about this answer, and I’m going with modern, eclectic, comfortable.

A little background?

My style truly originated from the sales rack. As a young adult, I really had a desire to express myself through fashion and clothing, but didn't often have the budget to accommodate my tastes. I would find styles that no one else was wearing on the sales rack — probably there for a reason. But it gave me a lot of confidence to wear clothing that others might pass by.

Sources of inspiration?

I had a friend who I really admired growing up. She was about 15 years older than I was. She babysat me and then I babysat her kids. My friend Tamara was absolutely what I would define as a cool mom. Loose, flowy clothes and clogs. I thought there was no one cooler. A few years ago, I bought my first pair of clogs and I attribute that purchase to her. In the media, I respect Diane Keaton. Her style is edgy, cool, but she's always comfortable.

What do you hope your style says to people?

I hope my style represents that I'm up for an adventure. I generally dress for how I'm feeling, not where I'm going — with a few exceptions. I also hope I convey safety and comfort as a person. I love nothing more than the chance to truly get to know someone and I think clothing can play a role in approachability.

What do you hope to teach your children about style?

If there is anything I'd like to impress upon them, it's that clothing choice can be a form of adventure and risk-taking when other options to do so are limited. Choose something a bit outside the box. ... How does it make you feel? What did others have to say? I personally have a bad case of wanderlust and love of adventure. When I really get the itch to roam, but can't due to whatever factor, I usually buy myself a new pair of shoes or a fun pair of glasses. It's a fun little escape. It helps to understand that I'm channeling disappoint in one area into enjoyment in another.

Do you and A.J. have anything in common style wise?

Chuck Taylor Converse shoes. We both have an affinity toward that super classic sneaker. On one of our first dates, we both showed up wearing the same shoe, same color and everything — low-cut, black. His loyalties remain with the classic low-cut style. He even wore them at our wedding. However, I'm loving all of the new styles available. I just purchased a high-top, platform, dusty pink pair.

Please tell us what your work wear looks like?

I work from home, so I could safely and easily wear huge sweatshirts and leggings all day everyday — and sometimes I do. But I often find myself wearing something casual, comfortable, but still put-together. I feel more productive this way. When I'm meeting with a client, I like to dress in a pretty trendy way. I'll invest in three to four pieces per season that represent a new trend and rotate those items through my tried and trues.

Your most important wardrobe component?

My current wardrobe workhorse is a thicker sweater pant. It reads cool, comfortable and modern. It can be dressed up or down, worn with Birkenstocks or a lug-sole boot. I also could not live without a slightly oversized, structured blazer or two.

What should every well-dressed woman have in her wardrobe?

Yowza, this is a hard one. For me, I always like to include one thing that's unexpected. I wear fun glasses, so oftentimes that’s it. Other times, it's a fun pair of shoes or earrings or something as subtle as a dainty bracelet.

Do you have priceless sentimental items?

My parents bought me a pair of diamond earrings when I graduated from college. They represent such a big achievement in my life. Also, my grandmother's Bible.

Preferred season in terms of clothing?

Fall and winter for sure. I love to be cozy, and cooler weather is queen of cozy. Give me all the sweaters.

Is there something especially "Minnesota" about your style?

I think the clothes I wear are adaptable. That goes with our loony tunes Minnesota weather. It also keeps my options open. A simpler answer — I wear a lot of beanies and stocking hats in the winter.

