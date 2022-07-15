A crown, a boomerang, a cord or a home for maidens: Corona Borealis is in the sky

Since spring, Corona Borealis has been in our Rochester evening sky and will remain on our evening celestial stage until late October. Its name is Latin for "The Northern Crown." You can certainly make a case for how and why the Greeks and Romans saw it as a crown of shining jewels in the sky.

To me, it looks more like a celestial cereal bowl. Australians refer to it as a boomerang, and it's easy to see how the constellation got that name Down Under. In China, it's known as a "cord." And according to Shawnee Indian legend, these stars are the homes of maidens that occasionally dance in the fields on the earth.

Early in the evening, look for the cereal bowl, boomerang, or however you choose to see it, in the high southern sky, just to the upper left of the much bigger and brighter constellation Bootes the Hunting Farmer. Bootes looks more like a giant kite than a hunter pursuing the neighboring constellation Ursa Major the Big Bear. The brightest star in Bootes is the orange-tinged Arcturus, found at the kite's tail. It's super easy to find. Find the Big Dipper hanging by its handle in the northwest sky. Extend the curve of the handle beyond the end of the handle, and you'll run right into Arcturus. It's extra easy because Arcturus is the brightest star in that part of the sky early this evening and is the second brightest star we see in our night skies throughout the year.

The brightest star in Corona Borealis is Alphecca, pronounced al-feck-ah, a hot bluish-white star 75 light-years away.

According to Greek mythology, Corona Borealis, or the Northern Crown, is the crown of Ariadne. So who is Ariadne? The story goes like this:

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariadne was the daughter of the evil king of Crete, who got his jollies every year by sacrificing seven young men and seven young women to the horrible monster the Minotaur. This beast had the body of a man and a gruesome- looking head and tail of a bull. Sound like anyone you know? Anyway, one year as the men and women were being led to the Minotaur, Ariadne made eye contact with Theseus, one of the men being led to slaughter, and poof; there was electricity and love at first sight. Ariadne secretly armed Theseus with a sword, and he proceeded to turn the Minotaur into hamburger. It wasn't a pretty sight, for sure. As Theseus ran from the slaughter, Ariadne was waiting for him. The couple quickly dashed off in a boat and stopped overnight on the island of Naxos.

Unfortunately, they did not live happily ever after. No one really knows what happened. Maybe Theseus got cold feet, or maybe it was Ariadne's snoring, but whatever the reason, Theseus ditched Ariadne, leaving her sobbing uncontrollably on a beach at Naxos.

The island of Naxos was run by Bacchus, the aging silver-haired god of wine. The wine-sipping god fell in love with Ariadne, big-time. Once again, Ariadne immediately fell in love, but this time with the old god. Even though he was old enough to be her grandfather, it was real love. Bacchus and Ariadne were eventually married, and he gave her a very extravagant gift. Bacchus ripped the crown off his head and heaved it into the heavens so high that it sprouted stars, symbolizing his everlasting love for the princess.

Ariadne has long since left our world, but her crown shines high in the southeast sky tonight.

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .