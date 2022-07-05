SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

A day in the life with Lovina and her loving family

Columnist Lovina Eicher says every day is busy with cooking, family and the love of little ones who say, "Grandma, you smell pretty."

chocolate_M&M_cookies.jpg
Nothing beats a plate full of chocolate M&M cookies baked by the family of columnist Lovina Eicher.
Contributed
Opinion by Lovina Eicher
July 05, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Diary of June 28, 2022.

4 a.m. The alarm rings, and it’s time to start another day. I pack lunch for my husband Joe and make him breakfast. For breakfast, I make him an egg, sausage and cheese in a soft tortilla shell.

Also Read
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
When repair costs get too high, it might be time to sell that old car
Columnist Dave Ramsey says the cost of selling the un-fixed car plus repairs is too close to the car's value when fixed to keep it.
July 05, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 26-July 2, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 05, 2022 08:49 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link

He likes to stay away from too much bread, so I get the low-carb tortillas.

4:30 a.m. Son Joseph, 19, gets up and goes out to do the morning chores. I make him a grilled cheese with an egg and sausage in it.

4:45 a.m. Joe leaves for work at the metal shop. Joseph comes in and eats breakfast while I pack his lunch.

ADVERTISEMENT

5 a.m. Joseph leaves for his construction job. They have an hour and a half drive to the job site.

Son Benjamin, 22, gets up and gets ready for work. He doesn’t want any breakfast.

5:30 a.m. Benjamin leaves for work at the factory. I sit down to read awhile in my recliner but doze off and don’t get much reading done.

7 a.m. I get up, shower and make a pot of coffee. I have some mail to get out and some bills to get ready to send out.

8:30 a.m. Daughter Elizabeth brings Abigail, 5, Timothy (T.J.), 3, and Allison, 2, here to stay while she goes to help with preparations for their nephew’s wedding. She takes Andrea, 4 months, along to breastfeed.

8:45 a.m. Daughter Lovina, 18, son Kevin, 16, and I eat breakfast with the little ones. We have pancakes and bacon.

9:15 a.m. Lovina washes dishes and cleans the house up. The little ones keep me busy. They go outside for a while to bike and then decide they want to look at books. I sometimes forget how short their attention span is.

11:45 a.m. Lunch is bologna and cheese. The little ones want to make faces with their bologna, so we use pickles for ears and cheese for eyes, etc. They each want us to look at the face they made. Allison is tired and ready to nap, so I rock her to sleep.

ADVERTISEMENT

1:15 p.m. Elizabeth is back to pick up the little ones. I get to hold Andrea for a little bit. She is so cuddly and all smiles.

Lovina mixed up a batch of chocolate M&M Cookies earlier with the help of Abigail and T.J., and is baking them. The children want a cookie to take home. They are delicious, and I will share the recipe this week. They are very simple to make. I know they won’t last long here.

5 p.m. Everyone is home from work and getting chores done. Sons Benjamin and Joseph cleaned the horse stalls and the rest of the barn tonight.

5:30 p.m. Daughter Verena came here with Abigail, Jennifer, and Kaitlyn (daughter of Ervin, who is daughter Susan’s friend). She left the horse and buggy here, and the four of them went down to my sister Verena’s house. They will spend the night there. The three little girls were excited to go with their Aunt Verena to her Aunt Verena’s. They looked so cute with their backpacks on their backs. Of course, they wanted to sample the cookies.

Before they left, all three girls came and hugged me and said, “Bye, Grandma.” I had to laugh when Jennifer hugged me and said, “Grandma, you smell pretty.” I’m not quite sure how you smell pretty, but I hope she meant I smell good. Smile!

7 p.m. Supper is later tonight. The menu is potatoes, smoked sausage, and cheese, along with fresh lettuce and onions from the garden.

Tomorrow, I plan to have a coffee break at neighbor Leah’s. The neighborhood ladies are having a welcome to the community coffee break with her. I am sure she has had some lonely days living two hours from her parents since she moved in. The young couple seems to be adjusting quite well, though. Daughter Lovina is making tortilla meat and cheese roll-ups for me to take.

Thursday, Joe and I, son Joseph, and his special friend Grace will attend nephew Sam and KatieAnn’s wedding in Monroe, Indiana. This is the last of brother Amos’ 10 children getting married. I will be the cook at the wedding. Joseph and Grace are table waiters. Sister-in-law Nancy will be all alone now.

ADVERTISEMENT

We received another wedding invitation from niece Leanna and Alvin. They set their date for Aug. 18. Congratulations to them as well.

9:30 p.m. Time for bed—Good night and God’s blessings to all.

Chocolate M&M Cookies

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 1/4 cup flour

1/3 cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups mini M&Ms

1 cup chopped walnuts, optional

In a large bowl, cream butter and both sugars until well blended. Add eggs and vanilla and mix. In a separate bowl, sift flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt together. Slowly add these ingredients to the butter mixture. Fold in M&Ms (and walnuts if desired). Drop dough by rounded tablespoon about 2 inches apart onto a lightly greased tray. Bake at 350 degrees. Bake 7–9 minutes for chewy cookies or 10–12 minutes for crispy cookies. Yield: 24–30 cookies.

Lovina Eicher is an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife, and mother of eight. Readers can write to her at PO Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed, stamped envelope for a reply); or email  LovinasAmishKitchen@MennoMedia.org  and your message will be passed on to her. 

Amish Kitchen — Lovina Eicher column sig
Amish Kitchen

Related Topics: FOODAMISH KITCHENLOVINA EICHERRECIPES
What to read next
070222 Erdman 2.jpg
Lifestyle
Collecting the 'Stars and Stripes'
Columnist Sandy Erdman says Old Glory has been an inspiration for years, and collectors often look for items with its patriotic feel.
July 02, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Sandy Erdman
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
A day for the discontented and hopeful
Columnist Emily Carson says that July 4 that happened 246 years ago was a beginning, and we are still growing.
July 02, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Emily Carson
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
Kindness is a gift; make sure to give it even in trying times
Columnist Leo Endel says you don't have to look far to find the Lord's admonition to be kind to one another.
July 02, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Chris Brekke
Weigela July 2, 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
How to transplant part of a shrub, and options to control potato beetles
"Fielding Questions" columnist Don Kinzler also advises a reader on the best time of year to divide and share rhubarb.
July 02, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler