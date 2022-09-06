A fresh box of delicious

As vibrant an agriculture community as we have in our area, the idea of CSAs – community supported agriculture – has been alive and well and practiced for over 20 years.

Dealing with the ups and downs of these programs is the subject of a recently published book, "Finding Turtle Farm" by Angela Tedesco (University of Minnesota Press).

A pioneer in the movement, she turned her farm into an organic operation and in the process introduced Iowa to the CSA concept. She vividly recounts the trials and triumphs she encountered over the years on her 20-acre property. It can be down-and-dirty work, she admits.

Tedesco credits her success in this venture to her life experiences, first growing up on a farm, studying chemistry and horticulture and shepherding a religious education program. She also includes practical information about harvesting, preserving food, the discoveries of research conducted on the farm and the strong community ties among farmers. She even includes recipes geared specifically to the months CSA boxes are delivered.

For those not familiar with this concept, CSAs are an alternative distribution system whereby production is supported by a community through subscriptions to the harvest of a certain farmer or group of farmers. In short, the farm supports the community and a community supports the farm.

Members pay up front, months before they get their produce. This however allows the farmer to cover early expenses, like seeds, labor and equipment needs. Subscribers also then assume much of the risk, more like a shared risk, that the farmer does such as drought, hail or storms.

Over the past 25 years, thousands of families have joined CSAs, though there is no official record as the government does not keep track. Interestingly too, CSAs primarily provide produce, though some farmers offer options to purchase shares of eggs, meat, cheese, fruits, chicken and flowers.

Tedesco's experiences are not unique as anyone who is involved in CSAs can tell you. One who is very successful in this venture is Pam Benike of Prairie Hollow Farm, near Elgin. As a vendor at the Rochester Farmers market, Benike is well-known for the variety and quality of her products, from greens and vegetables to breads and cheeses. She also has a large CSA that offers both summer and winter items.

"Actually in the winter I have more subscribers, right now upwards of sixty. Customers pick up their boxes once a week in the summer and in winter twice a month at the Farmers Market. Winter shares are more storageable, like potatoes and squash." Because she has four greenhouses, though unheated, she offers fresh greens year-round.

Finding Turtle Farm: My Twenty-Acre Adventure in Community-Supported Agriculture by Angela Tedesco

Benike has three different subscription choices: The Classic which includes vegetables of all sorts – "A little of everything," she says. That is the most popular. Then there is the Roasting Share, which includes items that roast well for winter, like potatoes and the winter roots. Last of what she offers is the I Love Lettuce share, which is her collection of greens.

She also offers add-ons like beef, cheese, pork, eggs, jams, jellies and breads.

Whichever subscription you choose there are always at least eight choices of different items in your box. "You'll never get a box of just kale," she laughs.

To learn more about her CSA, visit prairiehollow.com/home . You can also find her on Saturdays at the market where you can sample and see her many offerings. Too, if interested in the CSA you can pick up a brochure with details.

There are other farm-based CSAs in our area, including Earth Dance Farm in Spring Valley, Featherstone Farm in Rushford and Easy Yoke Farm in Millville. To find one that fits you, you'll have to do a little exploring and research.

Fall shredded Brussels spout salad

12 ounces Brussels sprouts, tough outer leaves removed

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup chopped, roasted pecans

1/4 cup Gorgonzola cheese crumbles

1 pear, chopped

2 tablespoons extra virgin oil

2 jumbo shallots, thinly sliced

Maple balsamic vinaigrette

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon real maple syrup

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper

Thinly shred sprouts while holding onto the core end, then discard remaining core. Add shredded sprouts to a large bowl with dried cranberries, pecans, cheese and pear. Set aside. Heat oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Add half the shallots and fry until golden brown, 1-2 minutes. Scoop onto paper-towel lined plate to drain. Repeat with remaining shallot. Sprinkle with salt, then cool slightly. Mix together ingredients for vinaigrette in a jar, shake to combine. Pour over salad and toss to coat. Add fried shallots, toss to combine, and serve. Serves 4.

Zucchini delight

1 cup mozzarella cheese, grated, divided

1 28-oz. can tomatoes, chopped or diced, drained

3 small or 2 medium zucchinis, chopped

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 tablespoons basil pesto or 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 cups cooked lentils

2 cups cooked basmati rice

Preheat oven to 350. In a large casserole dish combine half the cheese with the tomatoes, zucchini, oregano, basil, red pepper flakes, lentils and rice. Stir together. Top with remaining cheese. Bake uncovered for 45 minutes. Let rest 5 minutes before serving. Serves 4.

Sweet potato with orange

2 medium or 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

1-2 tablespoons olive oil

1 orange, zested (reserved), then peeled and sections separated

Salt to taste

Preheat oven to 375. Place cubed sweet potatoes in a large bowl. Drizzle olive oil over them and toss to coat. Place on baking sheet and bake 20-30 minutes until soft. Turn midway through baking time. Meanwhile put orange in a food processor until well macerated. Place the cooked sweet potatoes into the bowl with the orange and pulse until just mixed. Add orange zest and salt. Pulse again until desired consistency. Serve warm. Serves 2-4

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .