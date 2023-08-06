A grand Rochester mansion is 'one big wow'

ROCHESTER — A five-acre wooded lot studded with marble, granite and mosaic glass is not a Rochester standard.

“It is not a typical Rochester, Minnesota architecture,” said Realtor Michelle Kalina of her family’s home at 875 Weatherhill Woods Lane SW. “It is definitely grand.”

In leaving their “pretty spectacular” home, Kalina said the lot is “just absolutely incredible.” She could walk between the kitchen, backyard and pool all in one easy breezeway. The mudroom connected their kids upstairs, downstairs and outside without entering the “main living area.”

When they purchased the lot in the early 2000s, their aim was a “large house.” They searched for a skilled craftsman and toured luxury homes in Minneapolis. Kalina said bringing in elements from across the United States involved “a lot of obstacles to overcome but we did it. In four years, but we did it.”

“We knew we really wanted to build a large house. People told us, ‘Build the biggest house you can because you spend a lot of time in it in Minnesota,’” Kalina said with a laugh. “So we did that.”

Over their four years designing and building the home, “the architect and builder did a fantastic job making sure this was a very solidly built house,” Kalina said. The home carries architectural details such as a two-story foyer with restoration hardware and Carrara marble as well as a solid granite fireplace.

Minnesota Monthly also featured the kitchen’s mosaic glass backsplash in 2009. Even the pool size shares the luxury elements with an extra 10 feet for lap swimming.

She hopes people will see the “wow” in the home, which has been on the market for just under one year. While Kalina said the 4,000-square-foot unfinished basement brings down the total square footage, the 6,836-square-foot home has the highest square footage of homes for sale in Rochester. The home is listed for $1,995,000. Kalina also introduced the Sotheby’s International Realty brand, partnered with the Sotheby’s Auction House, to Rochester in 2021.

When the trees are lush with green, summer life, Kalina said the home is “barely” visible from the road. The private road includes 10 homes, all largely tucked in their own wooded areas.

“The windows were designed so that if you look at the grand entrance, the window above the front door is the same as the window out the back. And then the chandelier has the same … restoration hardware sphere chandelier. So you look from the front to the middle to the back and it’s like one big wow,” Kalina said. “When you stand out there, you can look both ways and see just incredible views of the land.”

