6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Lifestyle

A historic Neoclassical home sits in the treetops of Rochester's Pill Hill

The 1910 home was built for Dr. Walter Shelden, who worked as the first neurology faculty member at Mayo Clinic.

Rochester-Home.jpg
The Pill Hill home includes grand pillars in the front of the house at 503 Eighth Ave. SW in Rochester. As an early addition to the Pill Hill area, the 1910 home was built in the Neoclassical architectural style.
Contributed / Edina Realty
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 9:00 AM

ROCHESTER — On his hillside escape, Dr. Walter Shelden drew inspiration to write.

In oral history shared with Realtor Nita Khosla of Edina Realty, Shelden is said to have created a writing studio in a detached garage on his property nestled by trees. The garage space itself, besides the space filled with windows, was “very, very rare” in 1910, Khosla said. Over the years, the property grew to include a two-car garage.

From a wrap-around deck and second-story balcony, the four-bedroom and three-bathroom home carries views of the neighborhood.

Find more news important to you

“It sits up on top of the hill so it looks like it’s sitting in the treetop, it’s very pretty,” Khosla said of the Pill Hill property at 503 Eighth Ave. SW. The home is listed for $999,900.

The pillars on the front of the house mark the Neoclassical or Greek Revival style architecture, which was popular in the 1700s and 1800s in the United States and Europe. Khosla said it is believed to be the only Neoclassical style home in Rochester. Neoclassical architecture includes a “dramatic use of columns” as seen in many “major government buildings,” according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pill Hill homes, close to the Mayo Clinic and downtown, stretch between Third Street and Ninth Street Southwest and Seventh and 10th Avenue Southwest. Most of the homes were built between 1903 to 1937 in colonial, Tudor revival, prairie school, craftsman, Spanish colonial revival and bungalow styles.

While working at the Mayo Clinic, Shelden served as the first neurology consultant, or faculty member, in 1913. He neighbored with surgeons, a bank president and Dr. William J. Mayo’s staff members, according to the National Register of Historic Places document on Pill Hill homes. One hundred and thirty of the homes received the historic recognition in 1991 for their architecture and social history.

Rochester-Home-Drone.jpg
The two-story home at 503 Eighth Ave. SW in Rochester includes a wrap-around deck to enjoy the neighborhood views.
Contributed / Edina Realty

As a homeowner in the Pill Hill area, Khosla said she enjoys old houses. And with the updates in the home, including the kitchen and solar panels on the roof, she sees the home keeping its “original charm.”

“The nice things about these old houses are the wood floors and the woodwork and the nice outside features,” Khosla said.

When the Rochester Golf and Country Club expanded to 18 holes, Shelden helped develop the course with Albert Warren Tillinghast. He also planted 5,000 pine tree seedlings, according to the club website. The club hosts an annual golf tournament in his honor.

Rochester-Home-Backyard-Space.jpg
The backyard space is layered with grass levels and a deck at 503 Eighth Ave. SW in Rochester. The detached garage was designed as a writing studio for the original homeowner in 1910.
Contributed / Edina Realty

“Trust us on this one, all the pine trees planted by Dr. Walter Shelden several years ago at the Rochester Country Club are now very tall and intimidating,” a Post Bulletin reporter wrote in 1989. “They are beautiful to look at, but only if you're not trying to play out of them.”

At his home on Eighth Avenue Southwest, Shelden enjoyed a panoramic view from one of the upstairs rooms, which opens up with winter’s bare trees. When the leaves still rustle in the wind, Khosla said, “You look like you’re sitting in a treehouse, it’s incredible.”

Rochester-Home-Room (1).jpg
A window view from one of the upstairs bedrooms in the home at 503 Eighth Ave. SW in Rochester. “It sits up on top of the hill so it looks like it’s sitting in the treetop, it’s very pretty,” said Realtor Nita Khosla of Edina Realty.
Contributed / Edina Realty
Rochester-Home-Living-Room.jpg
A living room in the home at 503 Eighth Ave. SW in Rochester. The home was built in 1910 in the Pill Hill area, which was home to many Mayo Clinic doctors.
Contributed / Edina Realty

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Alea Lester Fite
Lifestyle
Five fresh, healthy produce picks for summer
1d ago
 · 
By  Alea Lester Fite
072223.F.FF.FIELDINQUESTIONS.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Clematis vine, bark cracks on maple, best perennial daisy
1d ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
In Good Faith - Laurie Lind.png
Lifestyle
In Good Faith: ‘The Whale’ inspires conversations about salvation
1d ago
 · 
By  Laurie Lind
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


08231ec619374293c00d7e8834a14e14.jpg
Local
Rochester council to continue cannabis ordinance review Monday
3h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Drinking Water
Members Only
Health
Half of U.S. tap water could be contaminated with PFAS, study says. How does Rochester's water supply fare?
4h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
072223.WEISS.01.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weiss: low water, tall vegetation are a pain for trout fishing
5h ago
 · 
By  John Weiss
072223-MPTA Bus Roadeo
Local
Life in the bus lane — Minnesota transit drivers compete in Rochester
14h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed