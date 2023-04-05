A leg up for lamb

Someone recently remarked, tongue in cheek, that Easter dinner is a lot like a Spring Thanksgiving.

Point taken. The holiday often has the large family gathering aspect. There's a gathering of friends who bring their own contributions, potluck-style.

Ham and lamb replace turkey, and spring vegetables — Hello, asparagus! — take the place of fall favorites.

So what will it be at your gathering: ham or lamb? Local butchers say that ham is the overwhelming choice with lamb far behind. That's a shame since lamb is one of the most delicious meats you can have, not just at Easter but any time of the year.

It's easy to prepare — braised, roasted, sauteed, grilled , broiled — and brings a big result with minimal effort.

"We do sell more lamb this time of year but overall it's not the customers' first choice, " said Brian Berg, assistant meat manager at HyVee South.

Years ago lamb was fairly fatty with a strong flavor, a turn-off for many. Not anymore.

It is lean and tender with a mild, almost sweet-like, flavor. Farmers and breeders have worked to make it this way with both genetics and feeding programs, many allowing lambs to graze on grasses. The best lamb comes from young animals between 5 and 12 months of age.

O'Neill Family Farm near Rushford is one of several local farmers whose lamb is well-known for its quality. Cindy Wolf, one of the owners with her husband, is a regular at the Rochester Farmers Market.

"Consumers in this country and here in the Midwest are not big lamb eaters, for whatever reason, but I see that starting to change in the steady growth of our business," said Wolf, who jokes about being a "Wolf" working with sheep.

What is unique is that she hand-selects the lambs she brings to the Rochester Farmers Market prior to butchering. In addition, she sells to several local restaurants and markets, including in St. Paul. I have bought her lamb for years and whatever I choose is exceptional.

If you've decided to serve lamb for Easter you have a variety of options. The most traditional is the leg of lamb and even there you have choices — bone in, or boneless.

Minus the bone, the meat can be rolled or butterflied. It can still be roasted easily, though the butterflied meat is excellent grilled. Another cut is rack of lamb, which also takes well to grilling. For something impressive, have the butcher prepare a crown roast made from several racks.

Likely the most favorite of all are lamb chops, a classic cut that needs only a hot grill, hot oven or cast iron skillet. Season with a little salt and pepper. Sizes of the chops can vary with those from New Zealand, a big importer of lamb, being smaller compared to the larger meatier ones here.

Lamb shanks have also become popular, both for flavor and ease of preparation. These have quite a bit of connective tissue so need long, slow cooking which makes the meat literally fall off the bones. Cooked in broth, red wine, and vegetables, these make an amazing meal served alongside mashed potatoes, polenta or rice.

Butchers also have ground lamb, best used in burgers, meatballs, shepherd's pie and the Greek dish Moussaka. Before preparing any of the cuts, bring lamb to room temperature. It should also be cooked to at least 135 to 140 degrees.

Do you wonder why mint jelly is often served as a condiment with lamb?. It's an iconic pairing dating to pre-Roman times. The hint of menthol and the little sweetness work especially well with the meat. For all its history, some like it, others don't. Lamb itself predates Easter by 9,000 years from the Middle East, so like it or not, it has been around a very long time.

If you've settled on lamb for Easter you won't have any trouble getting it. People's Food Coop (519 First Ave. SW.) has just about any cut you would like. If not Eli Glover, the meat manager, can get it for you. Their lamb comes from the O'Neill Family Farm.

HyVee also has most cuts and carry both bone-in and boneless legs of lamb, chops, racks and ground. Their lamb, also very good, are New Zealand imports.

Roast leg of lamb

1 5-6 lb. leg of lamb

Olive or vegetable oil

Salt

Freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped in small pieces

2 cloves garlic, cut in slivers

Preheat oven to 350. Have meat at room temperature. Place lamb, fat side up, in a shallow open roasting pan. Rub with oil, salt, pepper and the rosemary. Make 8 to 10 slits in the meat with the tip of a paring knife and tuck a sliver of garlic in each one. Roast for about 1-1/2 hours, or until a meat thermometer registers 145 for medium rare, 165 for well done. Let roast sit for 10 minutes before carving.

Minted mustard rack of lamb

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons soy sauce

3 garlic cloves, finely minced

1/2 cup chopped fresh mint leaves

1-1/2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper

1-2 teaspoons brandy, about

1 well-trimmed rack of lamb (7 to 8 chops)

Preheat oven to 475. In a small bowl mix together the mustard, soy sauce, garlic, mint leaves, pepper and enough brandy to form a paste. Coat the rack of lamb with the paste and set aside for 1 hour, or refrigerate for up to 24 hours. Bring to room temperature before roasting. Place lamb on a rack in a roasting pan and roast for 20 minutes. Lower heat to 400 and roast for another 15 minutes, until a meat thermometer registers 130, or the lamb is done to your liking. Let rest for 10 minutes.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .