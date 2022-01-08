A melting pot of fashion influence

Some might say fashion and business acumen runs in the family as lifelong Rochester resident and business owner Maxwell Haydon follows in the footsteps of his parents, area entrepreneurs, who were featured in this column in 2003.

During college in 2018, Max started "Mauxvelli" with a good friend.

Maxwell Haydon's parents were each featured in previous "Your Style" columns. Contributed

“We would host pop-up shopping events with the latest in streetwear and vintage apparel in the living room of our Winona rental house. Eventually, we started producing our own line of clothing with an emphasis on simple design and maximum garment quality at the right price point.”

Mauxvelli is now part of the new Treedome retail space in downtown Rochester on Broadway Avenue, introducing what Max touts as a unique genre of fashion.

“We have a variety of vintage and streetwear apparel, sneakers, accessories and more. Coupled with a wide range of vinyl records, local music and design work, I think this space is something special to Rochester.”

Six words to describe your style.

Every day is a little different.

Current trends you're particularly fond of?

I love how style today is such a melting pot of different influences in fashion. You have '90s grunge and punk, mixed with poppy primary colors of the '80s, and the flowy hippie style of the '70s. It’s funny to see how much high-end luxury has stepped back; a brand-new, squeaky-clean jacket doesn’t have a story, but a faded and thrashed one does.

Let’s talk tattoos.

I have been working on somewhat of a sleeve since 2016. The first tattoo I got was the topographical map of the lake my family grew up going to, with a star placed on our little bay. I take a lot of inspiration from being outside in the elements, and the rest of my half sleeve represents that with a lake scene and a canoe. I also have a tattoo of the original Mauxvelli logo on my leg.

Most "daring" thing you've donned as it relates to style?

I don’t know if I would go as far as to say “daring.” I try to be versatile and try new things in my wardrobe constantly. I own a lot of pinks and pastels. I try to mix up my wardrobe a lot and play around with different textures and complimentary colors.

Best secondhand find?

A Broadway ballet tee that is very unassuming, but really cool. Also, an Arc’teryx Gore-Tex jacket that I don’t think I will ever part with. It is ridiculously warm and has excellent waterproofing for when I’m a crazy person and want to go trout fishing in the coldest parts of winter.

Favorite purchase ever made and why?

I was lucky enough to grab some Off-White Nike Dunks for retail, and if you know anything about Off-White x Nike collaborations, you know that is a tough feat.

Maxwell Haydon on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Sentimental items?

My mom gave me a gold necklace in high school that I don’t think I’ve really ever taken off, and I have a gold anniversary ring from when my late Grandpa Burke was working at the leather tannery for Red Wing Boots.

Items in your wardrobe very unique to you?

I have a few Mauxvelli sample pieces that are 1/1, my BREXX jeans are one of a kind which is super cool, and I have an all-wool sweater that I know was most likely hand knit by someone’s grandma in the 70s.

Go-to local shopping spots?

Janky Gear for techwear and outdoors gear, Danielle’s Consignment for luxury splurges, Treasures Under Sugar Loaf in Winona for weird novelties, and the local Savers and Goodwill for vintage finds.

Fill in the blank: I feel the best when I am _____.

Outside. Clothes were made to protect us from the elements, go out and use them.

Parting advice/thoughts?

Be yourself! Fashion is ever evolving, don’t feel the need to be on top of the next trend. Wear what you like and what you feel most comfortable in. And respect your elders, they probably have some cool pieces of their own and I love the nostalgia of someone saying, “I had that T-shirt in high school!”

Maxwell Haydon on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

