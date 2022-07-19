SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

A new baby for one daughter, a trip to Colorado for another daughter

Columnist Lovina Eicher says a new baby brings hopes for everyone in the family.

zucchini.jpg
Zucchini means it's time to make some zucchini relish.
Contributed
Opinion by Lovina Eicher
July 19, 2022 02:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

I am excited to share the news of the birth of our seventh grandchild. (Although I consider it number 10, as I include Ervin’s three children.)

Daughter Loretta and Dustin were blessed with their first child on July 10, 2022. Denzel Michael was born at the hospital at 3:30 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces and 21 inches long. He has already won our hearts and is the new “boss” at their house. He is such a sweetie.

Also Read
Alea Lester Fite
Lifestyle
Use your imagination when it comes to hydration
Water doesn't just come from the tap – or a plastic bottle – there are many ways to keep hydrated.
July 19, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Alea Lester Fite
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
Husband wants to get off track and take a trip, wife not so sure
Columnist Dave Ramsey says work first, play later and you'll get those finances under control.
July 19, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey

Loretta and Dustin went to the hospital Saturday morning, and I joined them around noon. Denzel took his time coming but he finally arrived at 3:30 a.m. He was born by natural birth. With Loretta having muscular dystrophy, we were thankful that everything went well for her. It went better than I expected, and I was glad I could be there with her. It’s amazing how God created us.

Loretta did a great job with delivering, and Dustin is already in love with his sweet little son.

They are experiencing sleepless nights and finding out what parenthood is all about. Daughter Lovina is helping out over there, and I also go help whenever I can.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last night daughter Elizabeth and Tim and children brought pizza to Dustin’s for all of us. Daughter Susan and children were also there and are spending the night here. Grandson T.J. was so excited when he heard Dustin and Loretta’s baby was a boy. He wants the boys to catch up with the girls. We would have four granddaughters and three grandsons but with Ervin’s three it makes it five of each.

Plans are that Ervin moves all his belongings up here in Michigan on Friday from his parent’s house where he was living. He will actually be our neighbor, renting a house owned by our bishop and his wife. It will be nice to have him closer. Daughter Susan will have his children while he goes to work. Somehow we will make it work.

Ervin and Susan appreciate all the encouragement from everyone. It’s not easy to move on, but life doesn’t stop, and we need to leave everything in God’s protecting hand.

Daughter Verena left early Monday morning with friends and traveled to Colorado by Amtrak train. She is staying with her friends in an RV at their relatives. She will attend a friend’s wedding in Colorado. The RV she sleeps in had a visit from a bear the night before. She is hoping she will get to see a bear while she’s out there.

Verena was able to see baby Denzel before heading for Colorado. She didn’t like that she will miss out on his first days, but there will be time to bond with her new nephew after she’s home.

Last night after we walked home from Dustin’s, Jennifer asked if she could sit on me to go to sleep. I rocked her, and she was soon fast asleep. Allison, 2, cried after we left because she said she wanted to go home with Grandma, too.

Tomorrow, July 14, is son Benjamin’s 23rd birthday. From July 1 to July 14, he and Loretta are the same age.

Benjamin harnessed Susan’s horse up before he left so she doesn’t have to this morning. He might go spend the night over at her house tonight since Verena’s in Colorado. Susan says she’s fine by herself, but I think she likes the company. And of course the children enjoy when Uncle Ben comes. He’s always teasing them.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are getting lots of zucchini from the garden, so I’ll share a zucchini recipe.

God’s blessings to all.

Zucchini Relish

10 cups zucchini, peeled and shredded
5 cups onion, chopped
1 1/2 pounds red and green pepper, chopped
5 tablespoons salt
2 1/2 cups vinegar
1/3 teaspoon turmeric
1 tablespoon celery seed
1 tablespoon nutmeg
2 tablespoons cornstarch
3 1/2 cups sugar

Cover the first four ingredients with cool water and let stand overnight. Drain and rinse with water. Mix and heat the remaining ingredients in a large pot. Add chopped veggies and simmer for 25 to 30 minutes. Seal in jars and process in boiling water bath for 5 to 15 minutes. Makes 6 to 7 pints. Good with roast beef, hamburger or hot dog sandwiches.

Lovina Eicher is an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife, and mother of eight. Readers can write to her at PO Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed, stamped envelope for a reply); or email  LovinasAmishKitchen@MennoMedia.org  and your message will be passed on to her. 

Amish Kitchen — Lovina Eicher column sig
Amish Kitchen

Related Topics: FOODAMISH KITCHENLOVINA EICHERRECIPES
What to read next
Edible Flowers
Lifestyle
Edible flowers taste blooming good
Food writer Holly Ebel says add a little flower to your recipes for unique flavors.
July 19, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
Your Style - Antinea Ascione
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Classic with a hint of Grace: Antinea Ascione
From the Regency era to house dresses, Antinea Ascione's style focuses on feeling comfort with some class.
July 16, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
Simple tasks sometimes remind us of what we can control
Columnist Emily Carson says a little office rearranging generated a fresh perspective on the world, or at least a small part of it.
July 16, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Carson
Poplar July 16, 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Poplar problems, purslane control, pea planting pointers
"Fielding Questions" columnist Don Kinzler replies to a reader concerned his cottonwood is dying prematurely.
July 16, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler