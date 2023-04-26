A Powers-ful team

I don't know a lot of longtime residents of Southeast Minnesota who haven't had either a walleye sandwich or a slice of Bunny's cake at the Canadian Honker.

Now going into its 40th year, the restaurant remains a popular spot for locals and visitors. It's been a success from the time a young Joe Powers opened its doors in 1984.

"I'd been working since I was 15, and then started in restaurants washing dishes and quickly moved up to different jobs, ending up as the chef in two different restaurants," Powers said.

It was clear to those who worked with him he had culinary gifts and owning his own place seemed a logical step. Powers opened up the Canadian Honker Restaurant and within six months had also started catering. That has become the core of the business. The rest, as they say, is history.

I sat down with Joe, CEO of Powers Ventures, and his son Nick Powers, now president of the company, a few days ago. Here's a "taste" of what we talked about:

Holly: You have a big culinary presence in town with three restaurants and four catering companies. How are you able to keep up with them all?

Joe: We have excellent teams working in all of them. When you work in any of these venues you know that teamwork is essential, that everyone is part of a team, from the dishwasher to the person who puts your food in front of you. It's a big part of our business culture. That holds true for the catering groups as well. With those we are proud of the food options and service we offer, everything from an elegant multi-course dinner to box lunches. We can do whatever the client wants, for however many people, from a small group to close to 1,000.

Holly: Your new restaurant The Well Dining recently opened. Are there plans for any other new dining spots?

Nick: Of course we think about growth but right now we are in a good place, especially coming out of the pandemic. If there's an opportunity we will of course look at it, which is how The Well came about. The concept came from Heather McCullough, a partner, and Joe has always liked that location so, when it became available we went for it.

Holly: You mentioned the pandemic. How did you manage ?

Joe: Barely. That was a brutal time because I didn't know the end game. None of us did. I worried about my employees, many of whom had to leave and find other jobs. When we were finally able to open we had big supply chain issues. Even getting paper napkins was a challenge. We were in real survival mode. Finally now, within the last six months things are almost — not quite — but almost back to normal.

Nick: There was a mass exodus of workers because of COVID, but we've been fortunate to have hired and replaced some, but not all. It is a challenge to find talented, hard workers. This is a special place to work and all 300 of our employees know that. Here, they come first.

Holly: You've got three children with Nick being the youngest and we know what he's doing. How are the other two involved?

Joe: Oldest son Joe is co-owner at The Hubbell House and daughter Melissa Powers-Walter is the director of sales and operations Mayowood Stone Barn. Some time ago we took a class on Succession at St. Thomas and that helped solidify their involvement.

Holly: Tell me about the walleye.

Nick: From the beginning it has been our best seller — the walleye dinner, the sandwich and the senior dinner. It's fresh-water walleye from Canada and we go through about 150,000 pounds a year.

Joe: Walleye is really a Midwest specialty, so when out-of-town customers come in and they see it on the menu they have to try it. It's also on the menu at Hubbell House, not at The Wall.

Holly: I have to ask about Bunny's cake, this time wouldn't be complete if I didn't.

Joe: Growing up, Mom baked it often and we all loved it. When I opened up the Honker I wasn't going to put it on the menu but my Dad almost went ballistic, so even though the menu was in the process of printing, on it went. It's origin is fuzzy. I thought she'd cut it out of a magazine but others (Holly) heard it came from a nurse at Saint Marys. Who cares, it is a recipe that has turned into a legacy. It is also the number one dessert by far at both the Honker and Hubbell House, and the most-requested dessert in catering. Over 100,000 pieces are sold a year. That says it all.

Holly: How are things different today than when you started out?

Joe: We've always cooked everything from scratch and used fresh quality ingredients, you're seeing that more today where in the past most foods were frozen. There's a big emphasis on fresh and quality, customers want that. There's also more experimenting with foods and ethnic dishes. Our focus has mostly been to offer familiar, comfort-type, foods in the restaurants, that's what our customers seem to want. I'm also hoping to see restaurants do smaller portions — what's being brought out in some places is crazy, enough for another meal at least. Not everyone wants to eat restaurant leftovers for two days.

Powers Ventures restaurants include Canadian Honker Restaurant (1203 Second St. SW, Rochester), The Hubbell House (502 North Main St., Mantorville), and The Well Dining (255 First Ave. SW, Rochester). The catering venues and locations include J. Powers at the Hilton , the Rochester Event Center , Mayowood Stone Barn and Pinnacle Catering .

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .