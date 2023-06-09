99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
A slice of Winona's mansion history ready for the next ‘good stewards’

The Briarcombe Farm property shares views of the Mississippi River and Winona. The farm once boasted two mansions in 1912 for the daughters of William H. Laird, Frances Bell and Maude Prentiss.

Briarcombe-Farm-Front-Entrance.jpg
The Samuel and Maude Prentiss mansion of the Briarcombe Farm at 22571 Briarcombe Lane in Wilson Township near Winona. Briarcombe Farm boasted 350 acres of dairy and orchard farms along with two mansions in the early 1900s. The mansion has been owned by several prominent Winona families over the decades.
Contributed / Betty Kline
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 7:00 AM

WINONA, Minn. — When the lumber business had built its empire in Winona, the Laird family reportedly gifted two mansions to Frances Bell and Maude Prentiss, the daughters of then lumber baron William H. Laird.

While down on a map in Wilson Township near Winona, the Briarcombe Farm property shares views of the Mississippi River and Winona as built in 1912. The Winona Republican-Herald described the mansions as “very handsome dwellings” which were to “give seclusion” and “provide unrivaled scenic surroundings.”

“Legend goes (Winona) had the most millionaires per capita in the U.S. for awhile there in the late 1800s, kind of during the golden age of lumber and wheat and other commodities that went by way of the Mississippi River,” said Jennifer Weaver, Winona County Historical Society museum educator. “By the time these homes were built, the lumber industry was winding down but these families became exceedingly wealthy, and we have lots of really great mansions that speak to that.”

Today, the one remaining Prentiss mansion asks for $750,000 on the real estate market. Edina Realty-Winona Realtor Jenny Cisewski said the eight-room mansion has received several offers and an accepted offer is pending. The deteriorating mansion was last lived in about 10 years ago.

As a Winona native, Austin Lord returned in 1911 and connected with the Laird family to build the mansions. Lord served as head of architecture at Columbia University and designed the administration buildings for the Panama Canal. Rockwell Kent, an artist, writer and builder, worked as superintendent of the project. Kent also illustrated “Moby Dick.”

“The day has gone, and twilight was descending on the knolls and dells and groves of Briarcombe,” Kent wrote in a letter. “And still the two great houses on their hill-top bathed in the last rays of the setting sun. On those whose home they were, on their children and grandchildren, on all who throughout the generations will come to live there, may there have rested and forever rest, the blessing of peace.”

Briarcombe-Farm-Backyard.jpg
The Briarcombe Farm mansion has deteriorated over the years. Edina Realty-Winona Realtor Jenny Cisewski said the mansion was last lived in approximately 10 years ago. The mansion at 22571 Briarcombe Lane in Wilson Township near Winona is on the market as of June 2023.
Contributed / Betty Kline

With a new owner on the way, the sun is rising on a new name to follow the historic tradition of the property changing names between owners, from Briarcombe Farm to Old Elm Farm, Silver Dollar and Waldon. Over the decades, the owners included Charles Choate, William S.L. Christensen, Wally and Donna Friend, and Edwin Meyerson and Mildred Sorato, according to Historical Society records. Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Simon also owned the former farm manager’s home.

The Choate era transitioned the farm to the Old Elm Farm, named after the “majestic elm tree which spreads its stately branches almost 100 feet,” according to a Winona Republican-Herald April 1946 article. The home sat 75 feet high as the landscape’s “dominant feature.” The Choates owned a downtown department store, which are now apartments.

Tucked within the 15-acre grounds at Briarcombe, out of the original 350 acres of dairy and orchard farms, is one of the state’s earliest in-ground pools. While many online viewers from a Zillow Gone Wild post have guessed pond, Cisewski said it shows the pool still holds water. The tree-lined space next to the Signatures Golf Course also includes a summer gazebo, or “summer kitchen,” Cisewski said.

“It’s a lot of house so it’s a lot space,” Cisewski said. “There’s some rounded archways that are beautiful. Just some really neat, different things.”

Briarcombe-Farm-Fireplace.jpg
The interior of Briarcombe Farm showcased a “distinctive style” including wood-paneled rooms, wood carving and crown molding in the mansion at 22571 Briarcombe Lane in Wilson Township near Winona.
Contributed / Betty Kline

When the property sold to Choate in 1946, the Bell home required changes “in character and appearance,” according to Historical Society records. The home was later converted to garage space, which remains on the property.

“All these players kind of came together to build these homes and the deal was Mrs. Bell, or Frances, who passed away … the other house would be torn down upon her death so it would mostly be a sister mansion,” Weaver described.

The three-storied mansions had “simple in decoration” exteriors with a focus on the porches, according to a December 1912 Winona Republican-Herald article. The interior showcased a “distinctive style” including wood paneled rooms and wood carving. The Georgian style mansions, which highlights “understated elegance,” had “very simple masses and detail of renaissance character.”

As a “pretty typical” style in the early 1900s, the classic and traditional style stood before the modern styles of Frank Lloyd Wright and Prairie School, according to Weaver. Between the styles, the columns, bricks and crown molding would become long lines and squared off features.

Of the features that stand out, Cisewski noted the crown molding and tunnel that connects the mansions. Original light fixtures, windows and dumbwaiters also add character to the mansion.

“I think just refinishing the woodwork,” Cisewski said of the character to be restored. “Right now, there’s a lot of peeling paint just because it hasn’t been … temperature controlled so the paint is peeling everywhere. If somebody redid that I think it would look amazing.”

The Historical Society also honors the property with a classroom named after Briarcombe and the Bell family who helped update the room.

“The first two sets of owners had quite a long history here in Winona,” Weaver said.

While some of Winona’s mansions have been “lost,” Weaver hopes to see the next set of “good stewards” treasure the “important, historic property.” And the Cheap Old Houses group agrees it’s time to again “Save This House.”

“The Historical Society is hoping somebody will be able to buy it to love it and care for it and be the next set of stewards to bring it back to life,” Weaver said. “Unfortunately, it has come into some disrepair but the right people with the right needs and the right drive and passion for these historic buildings, it really has a lot of potential in it. Very significant for the area so we’re hopeful that people will see that.”

Briarcombe-Farm-Mansion.jpg
The eight-roomed mansion of Briarcombe Farm was built for Samuel and Maude Prentiss at 22571 Briarcombe Lane in Wilson Township near Winona. The property included two mansions for sisters Maude and Frances, the daughters of then lumber baron William H. Laird.
Contributed / Betty Kline
Briarcombe-Farm-Pool.jpg
While appearing as a pond now, Briarcombe Farm had one of the first in-ground pools in the state of Minnesota at 22571 Briarcombe Lane in Wilson Township near Winona.
Contributed / Betty Kline
Briarcombe-Farm-Room-2.jpg
Original features like windows, light fixtures and dumbwaiters remain in the mansion of Briarcombe Farm at 22571 Briarcombe Lane in Wilson Township near Winona.
Contributed / Betty Kline

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
