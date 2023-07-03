A three-winged home, like the Mercedes-Benz symbol, is 'tucked' in the hills of southwest Rochester

ROCHESTER — When people across the United States followed the draw of a suburban life in the 1950s, a Mayo Clinic doctor added his mark with wood paneling, a three-car garage and stretches of home modeling the Mercedes-Benz symbol at his southwest Rochester property. The home’s current owners, Melissa and Brian Gregg, shared the 1950 home is not a tract-built home of 1,000 square feet, though it matches the solid builds of the era.

The colorful tiles and wood floors spanned the 1950s. Large bedroom closets and a garage bathroom were different features.

“How many 1950s houses had a three-car garage let alone a three-car garage with a bathroom in it that was heated? So we couldn’t help but restore that bathroom,” Melissa said of the home at 1232 Skyline Drive SW.

The Underwood Lumber Company built the idea of Dr. Charles Watkins, “like every piece of trim said, ‘Dr. Watkins job’ on the back side,” Brian described. Though, it’s unknown whether Watkins lived in the home or organized the home for a new Mayo doctor. Dr. Richard Symmonds and his wife Dorothy moved into the home in 1951 where they would live for the next 65 years.

The house stood with its original 1950s features until the Greggs purchased the home in 2016. Melissa said they “looked for a house with potential.” The home’s layout and features are “like nothing else,” Brian said. After uncovering windows from overgrown elements, greenery views and light entered the dining room, sunroom and living room.

As a Realtor with Dwell Realty Group, Melissa is now marketing their home, which is for sale at $1,000,000. The home is “tucked” in the hills above Salem Road Southwest, about a mile from Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys and Folwell Elementary School.

Over their seven years of “fairly continuous” projects, the Greggs worked with contractors on adding some functional elements like a laundry space outside the kitchen and an open-concept kitchen and dining room. The Greggs described the projects as “down to the studs” for electrical, plumbing and insulation. But Melissa said, “the general character of the house really is the same. I mean the fireplace, the windows, the overall shape and structure of the house is the same.”

The three-car garage is original to the 1950 home at 1232 Skyline Drive SW in Rochester. Contributed / DM Creative + Design

“We finished the garage up to kind of a livable standard because when we tore this apart we still lived here,” Melissa said. “The workbench space became the kitchen bench space, and it worked.”

“Our kitchen, living, dining room was the garage for a year,” Brian said.

With the home split into three areas, the three bedrooms and five bathrooms are shared between the bedroom wing, kitchen and garage wing, and living room wing. A basement under the house is unfinished.

“(Our son) was on a canoe trip last year telling people about something about, ‘Oh, in the bedroom wing’ and they’re like, ‘You don’t have a bedroom wing,’” Brian recounted. “Well, we have this piece of the house that sticks out that only has bedrooms in it.”

Brian and Melissa Gregg said their home at 1232 Skyline Drive SW is a "gem" "like nothing else" in Rochester. The 1950 home is on the market for $1,000,000. They are pictured Monday, June 26, 2023. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Melissa said the 15 feet of windows in the living room are one of her favorite aspects, including to “hang out in the sunbeam in the cold of winter.” Brian said he enjoys the circle driveway, which makes getting in and out easy.

Melissa noted there are two roads up the hill and many homeowners drive their electric cars and ride their bicycles up. Skyline Drive has been home to many doctors as well as former Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun. The street also includes two Frank Lloyd Wright properties built at the same time as the Watkins project.

The home, with aging-in-place features, is what Melissa calls a “gem” and “it’s a quiet, little, private corner of Rochester.” While hoping to transition their family to a new place over the summer, Melissa said the 1950 ranch home is “a new house but it is an old build.”

“There’s so many treats in this space and you just don’t expect it in 1950,” Melissa said.

The home at 1232 Skyline Drive SW in Rochester includes 15 feet of windows in the living room. Homeowner and Dwell Realty Group Realtor Melissa Gregg said the windows are one of her favorite aspects. Contributed / DM Creative + Design

The primary bedroom includes 12 feet of closet space and a dual-sink bathroom at 1232 Skyline Drive SW in Rochester. Contributed / DM Creative + Design