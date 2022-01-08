‘A Time for Women’ meets Thursday at Autumn Ridge

A Time for Women meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Autumn Ridge Church, 3611Salem Road SW, Rochester, in the Common Grounds Café.

Gretchen Steer will be sharing devotions titled “Women Like You & Me.” She served alongside Pastor John Steer for 30 years at Autumn Ridge, and they are currently continuing their ministry of hospitality, prayer and encouragement in the wider community. She is the grandparent of four, mother of three and mother-in-law of three, and has just entered the best imaginable phase of life — retirement.

Susan and Jena Giest will give a demonstration of cake-decorating tips. They will be demonstrating different techniques of decorating cakes using fondant, butter cream frosting and mirror glaze.

A Time for Women is an informal meeting for women of all ages. Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month during the school year. Refreshments will be served. For more information, text or call 507-269-7653 and leave a message.

