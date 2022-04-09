‘A Time for Women’ meets Thursday at Autumn Ridge

Jill Swanson, author, motivational speaker and image consultant, will be speaking Thursday, April 14, at A Time for Women at Autumn Ridge Church, 3611 Salem Rd SW, Rochester.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Summit Room. The title of her talk is “Look Your Best and Spend Less.”

Jill has been featured in magazines, on television and radio. You will enjoy her warm, energetic and personable style. Jill's desire is to see women become their personal best both inside and out. Her passion is rooted in her strong Christian faith and love of people. Jill and her husband, Craig, live in Zumbro Falls and have two adult children, one grandchild and one on the way.

She will also be doing a book-signing at the meeting. Her books are “Simply Beautiful Inside and Out,” “Out the Door in 15 Minutes,” “Simply Stylish, Look Great and Spend Less,” and “30 Day Makeover Inside and Out.”

No registration is required and refreshments will be served.

Christian Women host 'April Flowers' luncheon

Rochester Christian Women’s Connection will host an “April Flowers” Luncheon, 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Eagles Club, 917 15th Ave. SE, Rochester.

The special feature will be presented by Jane Barton, master gardener, and April Horne, master gardener intern, titled “Welcome Pollinators to Your Garden.”

The special speaker will be Marjo Keller, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, who will deliver a speech, "Not Yet," about a near-death experience.

Admission is $20 per person. Reservations are required the Sunday before the luncheon. Contact Jan. M., 507-288-1144 or email Jan C., shangilula@email.com.

