A toast to the roast

Those comfort-type meals like hearty soups, stews and casseroles may be on hiatus soon as winter gradually makes its exit.

There is, however, one such dish that is good year 'round, except maybe in the heat of July: pot roast, a dish that has been served for decades — nostalgia and comfort at its best.

The dish itself doesn't ask for much — a heavy pot with a lid, a fairly tough piece of meat and long, slow cooking — little effort, high reward.

Pot roast recipes fill cookbooks, recipe boxes and the Internet, but to discover the essentials I went to Terry Timm, owner of Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe, my go-to expert when it comes to meat questions.

"With a pot roast, the rule of thumb for the very best result is a chuck roast. Being from the front quarter of the animal it has the flavor and the marbling other cuts don't have," Timm said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The secret, if there is one, is long, slow cooking in a heavy pot with a tight-fitting lid, like Le Creuset, Staub or Lodge.

Timm also stresses this: "The meat needs to fall apart. It's not done if it doesn't fall apart. These cuts have a lot of connective tissue which softens with long, slow cooking." To test for doneness, use a fork. It should go in easily so you can twist off a forkful of meat. If the meat is firm, it isn't done. Keep cooking and check again in an hour.

Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe owner Terry Timm on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

As one would expect, there are any number of variations on this favorite. Cooks need to decide several things — to add liquid to the pot, or not, to sear, or not, to add vegetables at the start or at the end. Then, where to cook — on top of the stove, in the oven, in a Crock Pot, slow-cooker or pressure cooker.

So many choices and alternatives, though a good many agreed that keeping things simple is the best route, a lesson I learned after many tries with mediocre results. There are recipes that call for the addition of olives, raisins, prunes, mushrooms, splashes of vinegar, red wine, garlic and diced tomatoes. That changes the dish from the simple version we all love (and probably prefer).

What is essential are onions, sliced in rings or cut in half, at least three. These go under the meat making a "bed," also adding liquid and flavor. Timm does it the easy way — simply puts the meat, vegetables and some liquid in a crockpot, sets it, and then goes about his business. Towards the end of the cooking time he may add a little powder from an au jus packet.

What vegetables to add is pretty standard. In addition to the onions, there are carrots and potatoes. If the pot roast is cooking in the oven these can be added the last hour, otherwise put them in right from the start.

What about gravy? Since it cooked with the lid on, there should be plenty of liquid which can be thickened with a mixture of flour and water.

A newcomer to the pot roast family showed up on the internet in the mid-'90s. Mississippi Roast was such a hit, it was even written up in the New York Times. The name comes from the woman, a Mississippian, who posted it initially. It quickly became an Internet sensation, an unlikely star with unlikely ingredients like a stick of butter, packets of Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning and an au jus packet, a well as several pepperoncini peppers. It sounds unappetizing, but it is pretty darn good. However, to tell the truth, I made it once and that was enough. I much prefer the old-fashioned pot roast.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 / 4: A beef chuck pot roast with baby carrots and potatoes Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Rochester. 2 / 4: A beef chuck pot roast with baby carrots and potatoes Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Rochester. 3 / 4: A beef chuck pot roast with baby carrots and potatoes Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Rochester. 4 / 4: Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe owner Terry Timm on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Rochester.

OLD-FASHIONED POT ROAST

4-pound boneless chuck roast

2 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/4 cup flour

1/2 cup water, red wine or beef stock

4-5 cups thinly sliced onions

2 garlic cloves, sliced and inserted in top of roast

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 300. In a large heavy casserole or Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium high. Dredge the meat in flour and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Brown meat on all sides. Take out, put on plate. Pour off any fat and deglaze pan with water or wine, scraping up brown bits with a spoon. Place onions in bottom of pan, add the meat, cover and roast for 2 hours at 300, or longer at 275. Remember long and slow. You can add the vegetables during last hour or even earlier. When meat is fork tender, remove from pot and let it rest while you make gravy. At this point, you can cool the pot roast and refrigerate it for the next day, when the flavor will be even better.

MISSISSIPPI POT ROAST

3-4 lb. chuck roast

1 packet Hidden Valley Ranch dressing mix

1 packet McCormack au jus mix

1 stick butter

4-5 jarred pepperoncini peppers

Place the chuck roast in a Dutch oven or slow cooker. Sprinkle the dry mixes over the top of the meat. Add the stick of butter, then the peppers on top of mixes. Cover and cook at 275-300 for 5-6 hours, or low heat for 8 hours in a slow cooker. Do not add any water or broth. It makes enough liquid as it cooks. Serve with rice or mashed potatoes.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .