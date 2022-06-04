SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 4
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A touch of India and bright colors help Dr. Harmeet Malhi express herself

A doctor and researcher at Mayo Clinic, Harmeet Malhi brings looks for comfort and confidence as she expresses her style.

Harmeet Malhi Your Style
Harmeet Malhi is a hepatoligist at the Mayo Clinic where she studies nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Here Malhi explores her personal style in the studio on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
By Anne Murphy
June 04, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

“Though a self-avowed large city slicker,” Dr. Harmeet Malhi said, she “has truly become a Rochesterite.”

The Mayo Clinic physician and researcher has lived here longer than anywhere else – for more than 20 years. And many important milestones have happened here, she explained. “I met my husband within days of moving to Rochester. He was my loud neighbor. And our two children, 8 and 10, were born here.”

Also Read
Mark with Gold Medals.JPG
Exclusive
Sports
Saturday Sports Q+A: Rochester's Kieffer is a National Senior Games champion
Mark Kieffer, former longtime boys basketball coach at Rochester Mayo, has turned to extreme-length bicycling as his passion in recent years. This past month, he became a national champion.
June 04, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Updated LINK BRT route.jpg
Local
Updated rapid transit proposal with estimated $143.5 million price tag ready for review
Rochester City Council will receive update on project as anticipated application for federal funding nears
June 04, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Day in History graphic
Community
1947: Ore freighter sinks off northeast point of Isle Royle – 12 lost
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
June 04, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else

Self-described as “a physician-scientist and busy mother of two humans and one fur baby,” Dr. Malhi said, “I grew up in North India, predominantly Kashmir and New Delhi, with a brief stay in England.” It was after graduating from medical school in India that Dr. Malhi moved to New York City. Rochester followed.

At Mayo, Dr. Malhi cares for patients with liver disease and is an associate chair for research in the division of gastroenterology and hepatology. Of this work, she said, “I greatly enjoy the opportunity it brings in helping others launch successful and impactful research careers.”

What should we think about when we think about your style?

ADVERTISEMENT

If I had to use one word, it would be confidence. I really like to convey that to my children, to patients, to people with whom I interact.

If I had to use two words, those would be confidence and bright.

To expand on those, I would say that I am also very adaptable. I feel women’s bodies change so much, much more than men’s bodies, it is important for us to have an adaptable sense of style.

Finally, comfort. I don’t want to feel constricted or uncomfortable in my clothes.

Harmeet Malhi Your Style
Harmeet Malhi is a hepatoligist at the Mayo Clinic where she studies nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Here Malhi explores her personal style in the studio on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Origins?

My style has evolved from the places I have lived. Three continents, small cities and large cities, and the climates. But the foundation is really in India.

Sources of inspiration?

My sister, who is three years older than I am and also a physician and lives in Virginia, her style is very different than mine, but I can take what I like from her style.

ADVERTISEMENT

A very close friend who lives in New York and is of Greek origin, her style is very distinct and there is never a time when you wouldn’t notice her, whether for her hair or her perfume or her shoes.

My sister-and-law who has the stature of a runway model and naturally an eye for fashion, she is always impeccably dressed whether in Indian or Western clothes.

Also my niece who helps me navigate a more American sense of dressing, and my daughter who is all fun and energy and reminds me to dress like that sometimes. I didn’t have a single piece of purple clothing until she told me that is her favorite color.

Harmeet Malhi Your Style
Harmeet Malhi is a Hepatoligist at the Mayo Clinic where she studies nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Here Malhi explores her personal style in the studio on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bullet

What do you wear in your various roles outside of work?

For formal events, I have an Indian wardrobe and a non-Indian wardrobe. The latter are all just bright and gorgeous and make me feel so special for the two or three hours that I wear them. I think it really ties back to how you feel about what you’re wearing and how it projects you. … For any formal occasion, whether Indian or Western, I will be wearing a dress. I love wearing dresses. And they will be in a bright color and it may have a bold pattern.

Weekends are different altogether. I love to hike and climb and mountain bike and get mud everywhere. I like riding my bike through mud puddles. And my children play hockey. So my weekend attire is much more athletic, functional.

Do you have a favorite wardrobe piece?

A bright pink jacket. One of the places in town where I can buy clothes that fit me off the rack – I am just under 5 feet, so not a standard size – is Talbots. One day, I just happened to walk into Talbots on a whim and the jacket was right there in the petite section. I looked at it and I thought I need that jacket. Now my quarterly picture at work is in that bright pink jacket. … I am definitely from the school of thought that treats reds and oranges and yellows and pinks as neutral colors.

ADVERTISEMENT

What should every well-dressed woman have in her wardrobe?

A pink jacket! Or a show-stopping outfit. Everyone will have an occasion to wear one.

Favorite accessories?

I should say a mask is my favorite. I never leave the house without one. I think as a physician and as someone who is terrified of making people sick and not helping people and not preventing illness, a mask should be my favorite accessory.

Beyond masks?

My glasses. I’ve worn glasses since I was 10. I don’t have a lot of glasses, but I do get a new pair every year and I have them in pink, green, black and purple.

I had my ears pierced when I was a year and a half old with my sister. Our earrings had little tiny beads on them, but unfortunately I lost those. Then my mother had gold hoops made for both of us. I have acquired larger ones now, but that is by far my favorite piece of jewelry – simple gold hoops.

I don’t wear a lot of jewelry, but a love of jewelry runs deep in my family. It is another unifying thread between my mother, my sister, my sister-in-law and me. It really does tie us together.

And what about purses or bags?

My current favorite is actually a bag I bought in collaboration with my sister. We were talking about the Chinese Year of the Tiger, which it is, and my spirit animal is the tiger. So my sister told me I had to buy a bag for that and I bought this beautiful red Fossil handbag, red being associated with the year. I cannot stop using it.

Anything your family finds funny about your wardrobe?

I can’t throw pajamas away because the older they get the more comfortable they get. That is certainly a problem and everyone makes it known.

Parting thoughts?

In my family, we have a culture of sharing clothes and with my very close friends. It’s very environmentally friendly – it’s rescue, reuse, recycle. I do this with all clothes worth passing along. And it ties us all together.

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.

Related Topics: FASHIONYOUR STYLEROCHESTEREXCLUSIVE
By Anne Murphy
What to read next
Tammy Swift online column sig revised 3-16-21.jpg
Lifestyle
Be she ever so humble, there's no one like Mom
While attempting to write a newspaper bio on her mother, writer Tammy Swift discovers her mom is an endangered species — an anti-narcissist who is fine with working backstage, thank you.
June 04, 2022 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
Pentecost comes with a whoosh of the Holy Spirit into our hearts
Columnist Emily Carson says when your heart is pierced, the Holy Spirit can help guide you to peace.
June 04, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Carson
tent caterpillar June 4, 2022.JPG
Lifestyle
How to get rid of tent caterpillars before they damage a tree
"Fielding Questions" columnist Don Kinzler also addresses why the well-intentioned "No Mow May" movement isn't without controversy.
June 04, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
070820.F.DNT.thingswelike.jpg
Lifestyle
5 Minnesota burgers that are worth the drive
These local favorites may become your new favorites.
June 03, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service