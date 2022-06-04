A touch of India and bright colors help Dr. Harmeet Malhi express herself

“Though a self-avowed large city slicker,” Dr. Harmeet Malhi said, she “has truly become a Rochesterite.”

The Mayo Clinic physician and researcher has lived here longer than anywhere else – for more than 20 years. And many important milestones have happened here, she explained. “I met my husband within days of moving to Rochester. He was my loud neighbor. And our two children, 8 and 10, were born here.”

Self-described as “a physician-scientist and busy mother of two humans and one fur baby,” Dr. Malhi said, “I grew up in North India, predominantly Kashmir and New Delhi, with a brief stay in England.” It was after graduating from medical school in India that Dr. Malhi moved to New York City. Rochester followed.

At Mayo, Dr. Malhi cares for patients with liver disease and is an associate chair for research in the division of gastroenterology and hepatology. Of this work, she said, “I greatly enjoy the opportunity it brings in helping others launch successful and impactful research careers.”

What should we think about when we think about your style?

If I had to use one word, it would be confidence. I really like to convey that to my children, to patients, to people with whom I interact.

If I had to use two words, those would be confidence and bright.

To expand on those, I would say that I am also very adaptable. I feel women’s bodies change so much, much more than men’s bodies, it is important for us to have an adaptable sense of style.

Finally, comfort. I don’t want to feel constricted or uncomfortable in my clothes.

Harmeet Malhi is a hepatoligist at the Mayo Clinic where she studies nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Here Malhi explores her personal style in the studio on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Origins?

My style has evolved from the places I have lived. Three continents, small cities and large cities, and the climates. But the foundation is really in India.

Sources of inspiration?

My sister, who is three years older than I am and also a physician and lives in Virginia, her style is very different than mine, but I can take what I like from her style.

A very close friend who lives in New York and is of Greek origin, her style is very distinct and there is never a time when you wouldn’t notice her, whether for her hair or her perfume or her shoes.

My sister-and-law who has the stature of a runway model and naturally an eye for fashion, she is always impeccably dressed whether in Indian or Western clothes.

Also my niece who helps me navigate a more American sense of dressing, and my daughter who is all fun and energy and reminds me to dress like that sometimes. I didn’t have a single piece of purple clothing until she told me that is her favorite color.

Harmeet Malhi is a Hepatoligist at the Mayo Clinic where she studies nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Here Malhi explores her personal style in the studio on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bullet

What do you wear in your various roles outside of work?

For formal events, I have an Indian wardrobe and a non-Indian wardrobe. The latter are all just bright and gorgeous and make me feel so special for the two or three hours that I wear them. I think it really ties back to how you feel about what you’re wearing and how it projects you. … For any formal occasion, whether Indian or Western, I will be wearing a dress. I love wearing dresses. And they will be in a bright color and it may have a bold pattern.

Weekends are different altogether. I love to hike and climb and mountain bike and get mud everywhere. I like riding my bike through mud puddles. And my children play hockey. So my weekend attire is much more athletic, functional.

Do you have a favorite wardrobe piece?

A bright pink jacket. One of the places in town where I can buy clothes that fit me off the rack – I am just under 5 feet, so not a standard size – is Talbots. One day, I just happened to walk into Talbots on a whim and the jacket was right there in the petite section. I looked at it and I thought I need that jacket. Now my quarterly picture at work is in that bright pink jacket. … I am definitely from the school of thought that treats reds and oranges and yellows and pinks as neutral colors.

What should every well-dressed woman have in her wardrobe?

A pink jacket! Or a show-stopping outfit. Everyone will have an occasion to wear one.

Favorite accessories?

I should say a mask is my favorite. I never leave the house without one. I think as a physician and as someone who is terrified of making people sick and not helping people and not preventing illness, a mask should be my favorite accessory.

Beyond masks?

My glasses. I’ve worn glasses since I was 10. I don’t have a lot of glasses, but I do get a new pair every year and I have them in pink, green, black and purple.

I had my ears pierced when I was a year and a half old with my sister. Our earrings had little tiny beads on them, but unfortunately I lost those. Then my mother had gold hoops made for both of us. I have acquired larger ones now, but that is by far my favorite piece of jewelry – simple gold hoops.

I don’t wear a lot of jewelry, but a love of jewelry runs deep in my family. It is another unifying thread between my mother, my sister, my sister-in-law and me. It really does tie us together.

And what about purses or bags?

My current favorite is actually a bag I bought in collaboration with my sister. We were talking about the Chinese Year of the Tiger, which it is, and my spirit animal is the tiger. So my sister told me I had to buy a bag for that and I bought this beautiful red Fossil handbag, red being associated with the year. I cannot stop using it.

Anything your family finds funny about your wardrobe?

I can’t throw pajamas away because the older they get the more comfortable they get. That is certainly a problem and everyone makes it known.

Parting thoughts?

In my family, we have a culture of sharing clothes and with my very close friends. It’s very environmentally friendly – it’s rescue, reuse, recycle. I do this with all clothes worth passing along. And it ties us all together.

