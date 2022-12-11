A 'very stately' Pill Hill home listed for $799,000

ROCHESTER — A three-storied, nature-scaped home has shared 82 years as a “stately” home near Pill Hill.

As a “desirable area” in Rochester, the home at 1003 10th St. SW has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, as Domaille Real Estate owner/associate broker Kelly Domaille said. The Pill Hill area homes, close to the Mayo Clinic and downtown, stretch between Third Street and Ninth Street Southwest and Seventh and 10th Avenue Southwest.

“It’s just very stately, I think, there’s large rooms, it’s very impressive as you drive up,” Domaille described. “It’s very traditional feeling so if you do like to have that formal dining room and another private sitting area … (it does) have a lot of that traditional feel.”

The living room at 1003 10th St. SW near Pill Hill in Rochester. Contributed / Domaille Real Estate with eXp Realty

While some of Pill Hill’s large homes do not have extra land surrounding them, “this one has a really nice yard,” Domaille said. The property, which includes 0.68 acres, has a gazebo, hot tub room, sunroom and patio. The home is listed at $799,000.

“Out the front (yard) you’ve got just a very large yard that’s private, protected by trees. And then in the back, there’s not a huge backyard … it’s laid out well but it’s all hillside, so again it’s very private,” Domaille said. “When I was there I saw deer. I probably saw about 10 deer there when I was doing the last open house, so lots of wildlife.”

The wooded feeling continues throughout the house with wood-decked cabinetry in the kitchen, a wood-paneled room and painted woodwork in the three-storied home. The home is “a two-story and a multi-level combined,” Domaille said, and an addition in 2003 included a living room, sunroom and hot tub room.

A private gazebo and patio area at 1003 10th St. SW near Pill Hill in Rochester. Contributed / Domaille Real Estate with eXp Realty

When the outdoor enjoyment shifts with the seasons, Domaille said the house has plenty of storage space, including for lawn and patio furniture.

“The downstairs is like awesome for storage, I mean there’s just so much extra storage space in that home,” Domaille said. “It’s got several different little balconies off of the different levels that have storage off of those balconies for if you had lawn furniture and whatnot.”

From the balconies to the window views, sunroom and skylights, the “very stately” and “very traditional” home offers beautiful views.

What did Pill Hill look like in 1940?

With most Pill Hill homes built between 1903 to 1937, the area had over 100 homes by 1940. The homes ranged from colonial to Tudor revival, prairie school, craftsman, Spanish colonial revival and bungalow styles. The houses also featured “local interpretations” of the day’s popular styles with builders like Garfield Schwartz, as the National Register of Historic Places notes. Schwartz constructed numerous Mayo Clinic buildings and at least nine houses in Pill Hill.

The home sits on 0.68 acres at 1003 10th St. SW near Pill Hill in Rochester. Contributed / Domaille Real Estate with eXp Realty

One hundred and thirty of the homes received the historic recognition in 1991 for both their architecture and social history. The homes, and the people who lived in them, have an “interesting story to tell,” as John Kruesel of the Olmsted County Historical Society shared in a Post Bulletin article . Many of those people worked at the Mayo Clinic as doctors.

Saint Marys Hospital physicians and employees kicked off the building between 1903 and 1911 with seven homes built, and Dr. William Mayo moved into a Tudor Revival mansion in 1916. Although the homes were not developed by Mayo Clinic or the city of Rochester, the land for Saint Marys Hill Park was donated by the Mayo family in 1906. Between the construction of the Mayo Clinic and 1930, Pill Hill saw 67 houses built. More homes were added in the 1950s-60s.

Today, the homes remain some of the most prestigious in Rochester. The National Historic Register notes, “the neighborhood has been fortunate in being able to attract owners sensitive to the historic and architectural qualities inherent to the area.”

An open-concept family room at 1003 10th St. SW near Pill Hill in Rochester. Contributed / Domaille Real Estate with eXp Realty

Gorgeous windows share views of the wood-surrounded home at 1003 10th St. SW near Pill Hill in Rochester. Contributed / Domaille Real Estate with eXp Realty

The kitchen at 1003 10th St. SW near Pill Hill in Rochester. Contributed / Domaille Real Estate with eXp Realty

The home is in a wooded area at 1003 10th St. SW near Pill Hill in Rochester. Contributed / Domaille Real Estate with eXp Realty