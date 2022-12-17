A winter scene in your hands

Collecting snow globes is like collecting wintertime memories; there's sort of a magical secret world within a swirling snowstorm. Snow globes can take you to a different world where you can’t resist the temptation to pick up one and shake it.

It's not certain when the first snow globe was made, but they appear to date from France during the 1800s. Originally used as paperweights, these glass balls contained snow (glitter) made of porcelain and china chips, bone fragments, ground rice, metal flakes, treated wax or a mineral called meerschaum. Initially, snow globes consisted of a heavy hand-blown glass dome that was placed over a ceramic figure or plaster molded interior scene on a black cast iron, ceramic or rubber base filled with water and then sealed.

In 1879, it is known that at least five companies were producing snow globes and selling them throughout Europe. The snow globe became more popular after the 1889 Paris Exposition where an Eiffel Tower snow globe was the souvenir.

As the snow globe became more sophisticated, the glass became thinner, the bases were lighter using Bakelite that was popular during the Art Deco period, and are more valuable than plastic snow globes. Also, the snow was made out of particles of gold foil or non-soluble soap flakes. For health and safety reasons small pieces of white plastic are used inside and outside. Liquid was changed to light oil, then distilled water and with antifreeze (glycerin or glycol). An added benefit was that glycerin and glycol slowed the descent of the filler. The snow globe became more affordable and wasn’t just considered for the high-class elite anymore.

Today many different types are available and produced by a number of countries from China to the finely crafted globes still produced in West Germany. They feature many different scenes ranging from the holiday souvenir Christmas scenes such as the Nativity to Disney characters and more. They can include music boxes, moving parts, internal lights and some include electric motors that make the snow move so that it isn’t necessary to shake the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

When building a collection, it's often fun to find a theme such as Christmas or Disney then onto age and maker. Some valuable snow globes feature tourist landmarks or famous cities. Antique and vintage snow globes of good quality materials do hold their value. Display them away from direct sunlight. Sunlight is dangerous and the globe may act as a magnifying glass and start a fire. Globes can also freeze, so keep the temperature in mind when storing them. Be aware that the liquid in most snow globes can evaporate, can change color and the filler may clump and settle. But don't throw them away for that reason since restoring them can be very rewarding, but may reduce a snow globe's future value. Do keep the box with the globe if possible.

Many snow globes can be found within certain gift and souvenir shops such as Target or Macy's, and since they are always a popular collectibles, check online with sites like Etsy. Chances are good at finding a good collectible while browsing through a flea market or antique and collectible malls.

At Treasures Under Sugar Loaf in Winona, owner Brenda Jannsen says, “Snow globes are currently in short supply at Treasures. We have a few small ones priced around $5 each with Easter, zebras, and teddy bear themes, and we have one large Christmas snow globe priced at $18.”

This small village snow globe was found at Mantorville Square in Mantorville, Minnesota. Contributed

Red cardinals in a snow globe are found at the Bee Balm in Harmony, Minnesota. Contributed

A snow globe representing the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul was made by Saks Fifth Avenue. Contributed

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .