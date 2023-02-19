99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

A wooded, 3-acre property rests on its 'own oasis' in northeast Rochester

The “beautiful woods and acreage” rest about 10 minutes from downtown Rochester.

Rochester-Home-Wooded-Exterior.jpg
The wooded property includes an outdoor garden sitting area at 6731 N. Broadway Ave. in Rochester.
Contributed / RE/MAX Results
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
February 19, 2023 09:00 AM

ROCHESTER — A wooded escape welcomes people to the home at 6731 N. Broadway Ave. in Rochester.

The three-level split home “is a gorgeous house,” as Realtor Melanie Ashbaugh of Re/MAX Results with the Ashbaugh Team said. She described the custom-featured home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms as its “own oasis.” The home is listed at $509,000.

“I really feel that people need to be at the house to enjoy it, which is really hard to get people out there this time of the year. But once they’re there they think it’s amazing,” Ashbaugh said.

Also Read
Shrimp Skewers
Lifestyle
Lent us eat without meat
Food writer Holly Ebel says from "meatless Mondays," increased interest in vegan diets and the season of Lent coming upon us, it's time to think about some meals that come without meat.
February 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
Global Market
Arts and Entertainment
Taste new cultures at Global Market
Marketplace gives customers a chance to buy unique food and items, BIPOC entrepreneurs a chance to learn how to start their business.
February 14, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Anne Labowitz.jpeg
Arts and Entertainment
Big art unveiled in Rochester, Big Turn in Red Wing this weekend
Anne Labovitz opens her show at the Rochester Art Center Feb. 18 and more than 200 performing acts fill 21 venues in Red Wing Feb. 17 - 18.
February 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed

At home in the woods, there are about 2 acres of wooded areas and trails out of the 2.89 acres on the property along with fire pits and a front garden area. The “beautiful woods and acreage” rest about 10 minutes from downtown Rochester, as Ashbaugh said. The windows on multiple levels also breathe freshness and share the outdoor views.

“It’s just really quiet and peaceful and spacious,” Ashbaugh said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Between the 11 rooms, the living room and one bedroom have custom wood beams and even a sliding barn door. The “custom and quality features” originated from the home’s former owner Gary Kline, who owns Gary Kline Roofing.

“It does feel like you’re much further out into the country once you’re at the house,” Ashbaugh said.

Rochester-Home-Wooded-Bedroom.jpg
Custom wood beams line the ceiling in one of the four bedrooms at 6731 N. Broadway Ave. in Rochester.
Contributed / RE/MAX Results

With room to roam, the property also has attached and detached garages, including a bonus room. The bonus room is mostly used for storage.

Ashbaugh said the quality also comes with the mechanical projects done in the house, including the boiler system, hot water heater and HVAC system.

“It’s important when you’re in the house because you can go to a great house and it has all old HVAC … and buyers are turned off because they’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to buy this, it’s pretty. It’s got an HGTV wallpapers and stuff but I got to put $30,000 into new stuff,’” Ashbaugh said. “But sometimes it’s a really good surprise to go and you see a lot of the things — it’s not as pretty — but it’s done and makes the house a better quality.”

Rochester-Home-Wooded.jpg
A three-level split home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms at 6731 N. Broadway Ave. in Rochester.
Contributed / RE/MAX Results
Rochester-Home-Wooded-Family-Room.jpg
A gas fireplace is featured in the family room at 6731 N. Broadway Ave. in Rochester.
Contributed / RE/MAX Results
Rochester-Home-Wooded-Kitchen.jpg
The kitchen at 6731 N. Broadway Ave. in Rochester.
Contributed / RE/MAX Results

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What To Read Next
Alea Lester Fite
Lifestyle
Show your heart a little love this February
February 18, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Alea Lester Fite
Houseplants on vacation Feb. 18, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Caring for houseplants while on vacation, weed control in lawns, when to prune geraniums
February 18, 2023 09:04 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
021823.F.FF.GrowingTogether.1
Lifestyle
Growing Together: Terms every gardener should know
February 18, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
FDC1230C-D55F-407F-807D-DF7721DF8BB2.jpeg
Local
Woman rescued from house fire in Rochester Saturday night
February 19, 2023 09:04 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
free book buggie
Local
Free book organization gives every child a chance to read
February 19, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Drone - Downtown Rochester (copy)
Local
Olmsted County Environmental Commission, Rochester Energy Commission work could take new paths
February 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Section wrestling
Prep
Caledonia/Houston caps off impressive postseason run with Section 1A Championship thriller over Chatfield
February 18, 2023 07:39 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten