A wooded, 3-acre property rests on its 'own oasis' in northeast Rochester

ROCHESTER — A wooded escape welcomes people to the home at 6731 N. Broadway Ave. in Rochester.

The three-level split home “is a gorgeous house,” as Realtor Melanie Ashbaugh of Re/MAX Results with the Ashbaugh Team said. She described the custom-featured home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms as its “own oasis.” The home is listed at $509,000.

“I really feel that people need to be at the house to enjoy it, which is really hard to get people out there this time of the year. But once they’re there they think it’s amazing,” Ashbaugh said.

At home in the woods, there are about 2 acres of wooded areas and trails out of the 2.89 acres on the property along with fire pits and a front garden area. The “beautiful woods and acreage” rest about 10 minutes from downtown Rochester, as Ashbaugh said. The windows on multiple levels also breathe freshness and share the outdoor views.

“It’s just really quiet and peaceful and spacious,” Ashbaugh said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Between the 11 rooms, the living room and one bedroom have custom wood beams and even a sliding barn door. The “custom and quality features” originated from the home’s former owner Gary Kline, who owns Gary Kline Roofing.

“It does feel like you’re much further out into the country once you’re at the house,” Ashbaugh said.

Custom wood beams line the ceiling in one of the four bedrooms at 6731 N. Broadway Ave. in Rochester. Contributed / RE/MAX Results

With room to roam, the property also has attached and detached garages, including a bonus room. The bonus room is mostly used for storage.

Ashbaugh said the quality also comes with the mechanical projects done in the house, including the boiler system, hot water heater and HVAC system.

“It’s important when you’re in the house because you can go to a great house and it has all old HVAC … and buyers are turned off because they’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to buy this, it’s pretty. It’s got an HGTV wallpapers and stuff but I got to put $30,000 into new stuff,’” Ashbaugh said. “But sometimes it’s a really good surprise to go and you see a lot of the things — it’s not as pretty — but it’s done and makes the house a better quality.”

A three-level split home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms at 6731 N. Broadway Ave. in Rochester. Contributed / RE/MAX Results

A gas fireplace is featured in the family room at 6731 N. Broadway Ave. in Rochester. Contributed / RE/MAX Results