A woodworked beauty is for sale for $340,000 in Winona

WINONA — Realtor Matt Loos has awe, and some questions, for the original builder of a 120-year-old Winona home.

His interest comes with the home’s “very unique” style and woodwork, which highlight the home’s historical look.

“You almost have to walk through it to see the architecture of the building and how it was built and … just the hardwood floors throughout, I mean, it was just so hard to build hardwood floors and to get the exact cuts that you needed. There’s some original hardwood floors in there, both on the main floor and the second level,” Loos said. He is a realtor with The Loos Team-Keller Williams Premier Realty.

With many of the home’s original features included today, the house is on the market for the first time in 72 years for $340,000. The 1902 home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms at 635 W Broadway St.

The home also has pocket doors, stained-glass windows and a curved front porch. Loos sees the curved porch area as a great spot for a grand piano with a view to inspire.

The home at 635 W Broadway St. in Winona features original door knobs, light switches and light fixtures. Contributed / Betty Kline

The original architectural styles extend to door knobs, light switches and light fixtures. Overall, “you truly see the beauty in the woodwork,” Loos said. The woodworking charms also include a laundry chute and a wall of built-in cabinets on the second floor.

“I could sit there and look at the woodwork all day long, it’s just that cool. And the banister going up, it’s just a little bit wider than a normal staircase,” Loos said. “One of the cool things for me is just seeing the stained glass, which it just takes so much work and so much time to build those that it’s just really cool to see.”

The living room has one set of several stained glass windows in the home at 635 W Broadway St. in Winona. Contributed / Betty Kline

Several stained-glass windows are in the stairway and living room. And “a little piece of Winona” shines in the first floor office, Loos said, with a stained glass window depicting Sugarloaf Bluff. The home is about 3 miles from the bluff, and a few blocks from the Mississippi River.

“It was just built very unique in the ways of just some of the crown molding and some original doors that are still in it, some pocket doors. Just very cool,” Loos described.

A curved front porch and second upstairs porch are included with the home at 635 W Broadway St. in Winona. Contributed / Betty Kline

The laundry chute in the home at 635 W Broadway St. in Winona. Contributed / Betty Kline

One of the four bedrooms features hardwood floors at 635 W Broadway St. in Winona. Contributed / Betty Kline

The staircase banister is a bit wider than a traditional home at 635 W Broadway St. in Winona. Contributed / Betty Kline