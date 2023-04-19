A zesty addition

Lemons! Their bright yellow color and refreshing aroma make them one of the many happy signs of spring. T

rue they are available all year long, but somehow what they bring in the way of flavor, aroma and texture is more spring-like. They are easily one of the most-used if not most popular of the citrus family. Every part of them can be used in any number of ways, the juice, the pulp, skin and zest. They make their mark many times over in the culinary world and have for centuries.

As an ingredient, anything lemon is popular right now, especially in cakes, breads, cookies, muffins and puddings. Lemon meringue pie? This is the season for it.

It's just not baked goods where lemon's flavor stands out. The culinary world is chock full of foods that benefit from some part of the lemon — vinaigrettes, marinades, sauces (Hollandaise, Lemon Beurre Blanc ), a little juice drizzled over any fish especially shrimp, salmon, walleye and cod can enhance the flavor.

Try adding a little lemon zest to rice. It brings a subtle lemony hint, minus the tang. Who knew that a lemon sauce mixed with pasta could be such a delicious combination? Need to up the flavor of a dish? A spritz of lemon can do it. A drizzle also prevents browning of certain cut fruits like apples, avocados and bananas.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the world of beverages, lemons also play a role. A slice is often a garnish and flavor-enhancer for iced tea, the humble glass of water, even Cocoa Cola. Without lemons we wouldn't have lemonade. A twist of lemon peel can adorn a martini. Got a bad cold or sore throat? Try a slice of lemon, its juice squeezed in a mug of very hot water, maybe with a little honey. Not a cure, but it helps.

There are many varieties of lemons but the ones we are familiar with are either Eureka, a juicy lemon with seeds, or the Lisbon which is less seedy. Meyer lemons are not a variety we see here very often but they are prized for their flavor, sweeter but still lemony. Most of the lemons we get come from California, the country's largest producer with 27,500 acres planted. Arizona is second with Florida a distant third. Interesting, a lemon tree can produce up to 600 pounds of lemons annually, plus they produce all year long. They can also live to be 100.

A lemon supreme pie at Area 57 CoffeeCafe on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Wanamingo. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Lemons also get high marks as a healthy food being high in Vitamin C, fiber and beneficial plant compounds. They are also said to aid in heart health and weight loss. The whole fruit, from peel to pulp is good for you. Though eating a whole lemon isn't what we do, you can still benefit by drinking lemon in water and adding to foods, like vinaigrettes.

So where did lemons originate? That's a question that's yet to be answered by historians, but suffice it to say long ago and far away. They are native to Asia, where they were grown for thousands of years. The seeds were brought to the Americas by Christopher Columbus and were then spread by explorers, soldiers and travelers. Seeds were introduced in California around 1751 with the first actual orchard planted in 1804 at San Gabriel Mission, east of Los Angeles.

Lemons have also had an interesting history beyond food. Ladies of the French Court used lemon juice to redden their lips, sort of a pre-lipstick cosmetic touch. They were also considered a prestigious food during the 17th century where they were often the central object in still-life paintings. Even today rinsing ones hair with lemon juice is said to bring out highlights. They are also an ingredient in many cleaning products as well as oils and soaps. However, it is as an ingredient in hundreds of dishes that it has become a "must have."

Lemony butter cookies

2 sticks unsalted butter, softened

1 cup confectioner's sugar

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest

1-1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Glaze

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons confectioner's sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened

Finely grated lemon zest, for garnish

Preheat oven to 350 and position racks in upper and lower thirds. In a bowl whisk together flour and salt. In a large bowl using an electric mixer beat butter with sugar until very smooth, about 2 minutes. Beat in lemon zest and juice, then beat in flour and salt until just incorporated. Scrape down sides of bowl as necessary. Roll half the dough into 1-inch balls and arrange 1-inch apart on 2 baking sheets. With fingers, gently flatten each cookie. Bake 12-14 minutes until cookies are lightly browned and just firm. Shift baking sheets from top to bottom and front to bake halfway through baking time. Let cool on baking sheets for 2 minutes, then place on rack to cool completely. Cool baking sheets then repeat with rest of dough. Meanwhile make the glaze. In a bowl whisk the sugar with lemon juice and butter until smooth. Spread on cooled cookies and garnish with zest until glaze is set, about 15 minutes. Makes about 3 dozen cookies.

Easy lemon vinaigrette

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

ADVERTISEMENT

In a small bowl whisk red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt and pepper together. Slowly stream in olive oil into vinegar mixture, whisking continuously until well combined. Add lemon juice and whisk to combine. If too sharp, add 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup. Pour into screw-top jar or bottle. Shake before using.

Pasta al limone

1 lemon

12 oz. spaghetti or other long pasta

Kosher salt

3/4 cup heavy cream

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

3/4 cup finely grated Parmesan

Freshly ground black pepper

With a vegetable peeler, remove two 2-inch long strips of lemon zest. Thinly slice each strip into thin strands and set aside for serving. Finely grate remaining zest into a large pot. Cut lemon in half and squeeze out enough juice to make 2 tablespoons into a small bowl. Set aside. Cook pasta in another large pot of heavily salted water, stirring, until very soft al dente (pasta will finish cooking in the sauce). Meanwhile add cream to pot with lemon zest and cook over medium heat, whisking often, until liquid is just beginning to simmer, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium low. Whisk in butter 1 tablespoon at a time until melted and sauce is creamy and emulsified. Take off heat. Just before pasta is al dente scoop out 1-1/2 cups pasta water. Add 3/4 cup of the liquid to the cream sauce and return to medium heat. Using tongs transfer spaghetti to pot with sauce. Cook, tossing often and adding Parmesan little by little, until cheese is melted and sauce is creamy. Stir in remaining lemon juice and season with more salt if needed. (If sauce looks too tight add a little more pasta water). Divide pasta among bowls. Season with pepper, then top with remaining lemon zest strips. Important to follow this recipe as is.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .