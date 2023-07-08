Afoutayi dance company shares Haitian culture while bringing the Rochester 'community together'

ROCHESTER — Djenane Saint Juste dances for generations of her family.

She teaches traditional Haitian dances as a way of speaking her heritage into the community. She finds her rhythm in storytelling, singing and dancing alongside her mother, Florencia “Fofo” Pierre. They share with communities across the United States with their nonprofit dance company, Afoutayi, which was founded in 2009.

“Dance was their way of communication. Before like my grandmother didn’t know how to read or write, dancing and singing and drumming was her way to pass her legacy to us,” Saint Juste said after a performance hosted by the Rochester Public Library on July 8, 2023. “It’s very important to keep that alive and honor her memory and the memory of her parents as well.”

While teaching her young friends at the Chateau Theatre on Saturday, Saint Juste shared lessons on Haiti, musical instruments, rhythms, dancing, history and folk songs. The room filled with joy and celebration, and the new “amis,” or friends, found they could dance and have fun while learning Haitian Creole and French. Isaac Lien, 6, said he learned how to speak new languages.

Between the two countries of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on the island of Hispaniola, people speak Haitian Creole, French and Spanish. In Creole, people communicate with words, facial expressions and body language. The dances combine the roots of Haitian and African traditions.

With their hands becoming waves and a hat, 30 people explored the folk song of the “Lasirèn ak Labalèn,” or the “Mermaid and the Whale.” The sea creatures connect Saint Juste with the island La Gonâve, where her mother grew up, and shares her love of mermaids and whales.

She shared awareness of the island in her book on the folk song, which will be available at the Rochester Public Library. Saint Juste also wrote “Ti Sonson ak Pouvwa Tanbou,” or “Ti Sonson and The Powers of The Drum.”

Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the nonprofit, reacts as Rowan Kelley, 4, states that her favorite sea creature is the whale during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

The tanbou, or drum, also helped people communicate from village to village. “When we play the tanbou,” it carries the heritage of generations of Haitian people, including the 1804 revolution led by enslaved people that founded the country’s independence from France, Saint Juste said.

“Haitian culture is not just dance, or it’s not just drums, even food is part of it,” Saint Juste said.

She loves to dance with the graj, which is a percussion instrument played with a baguette, or stick. A collection of buckets turned drums also serve as a “necessity” to carry water from the river since there is not a proper water system, Saint Juste said.

So Jeong sits behind her daughter Rowan Kelley, 4, as they play the bucket with a baguette during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

On her first visit to the Chateau, Rowan Kelley, 4, said she learned dances, songs and language. She smiled along as the different rhythms were called out and gladly joined in the drumming experience. Lien agreed he might show off some of the dances at home.

“For us, it feels like the biggest gift we could receive because they just trust us to … jump right in and do it, and that doesn’t happen often for people to trust you because dance is so intimate,” Saint Juste said.

During kanaval season, or carnival, communities encourage people to come together, from music to costumes, political commentary and food. The season runs from January to February or March, though Saint Juste said visiting her grandmother’s community often included food, coffee, dancing, drumming and discussing issues.

“Whatever issue you had it’s a good time to let it go because we are connecting at a level that we are human, we are nature, we are allowing ourself to let go of any toxic or anything that was putting us separate,” Saint Juste explained.

The sun empowers community connections daily and adds to Haitian resilience, Saint Juste said. The connection is one she’s thankful for the Rochester community engaging with too.

“With Afoutayi and Haitian culture, what we like is to put the community together because it’s a form of language for us,” Saint Juste said. “So we don’t want only the people to watch but also to experience that movement and connect with us at that level.”

Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the nonprofit, middle, and Florencia “Fofo” Pierre, right, lead the crowd in a carnival-style dance with music during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Florencia “Fofo” Pierre sings the opening song “Sol” during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Har Rai, 7, dances with red and blue scarves during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Djenane Saint Juste, founder and artistic director of the nonprofit, begins to sing and dance to the Haitian folk song, “Lasirèn ak Labalèn," The Mermaid and the Whale, during the Afoutayi Haitian Dance performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Chateau Theatre in downtown Rochester. Saint Juste published a book in 2020 based on the folk story “The Mermaid and the Whale.” Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin