SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Aikong See: From humble beginnings comes classic style

Born in a creek halfway around the world, Aikong See has found his home and his mode in the Med City.

Aikong See
Aikong See on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Anne Murphy
June 25, 2022 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Aikong See has something of a global perspective – in the sense that he has been shaped by life on relatively opposites sides of the world. Originally from Thailand, See holds dear that heritage, all he has learned and is doing in Rochester as well as values he sees in other cultures.

See and his family arrived in the United States after escaping the late 1980s border war with Laos. With the help of Catholic Charities, they moved to the United States and Rochester.

Also Read
Squash Blossom Mead Tasting Room
Exclusive
Business
Make a 'bee'-line to your local Meadery
If you feel the need for mead, check out the new tasting room specializing in honey wine at Squash Blossom Farm near Oronoco.
June 25, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Rochester Honkers Michael Carico
Sports
From uncertainty to Buster Posey finalist, Honkers catcher Carico has had a quite a year
Davidson College sophomore Michael Carico -- in his first season as the Rochester Honkers' catcher -- delivered a record-setting season for the Wildcats after coming back from a torn labrum.
June 25, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers drop second straight against Eau Claire
The Eau Claire Express limited the Rochester Honkers to four hits as it ended a 5-1 winner on Friday.
June 24, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

“I wasn’t born in a typical setting," he said. "My mom had me in a creek when my family was traveling to a refugee camp. My dad was a paramedic and worked in a lab so it was alright, but when people ask where I was born, I can’t say a hospital.”

Explaining he and his family had much needed help learning English, from speaking to reading and writing, they faced challenges related to poverty, including difficulties for him from being underprivileged. See says his high school and college years remained difficult, but that through a discovery of faith, he moved in new directions here.

Today, he is sales manager for TEXTEijL, a Minnesota screen printing and embroidery company based in Elgin, Minn., and co-founder of Hope Central by TEXTEijL, a place for local nonprofits to raise money and awareness through merchandise sales, collaboration and community service.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s a collaborative space for local nonprofits to create their gear so they can store it there and sell it to the public," he said of Hope Central by TEXTEijL in Rochester. "All shirt sales, 100% goes back to the local nonprofits because we believe in serving those who are doing good and making our community better.”

In addition, See volunteers with the Dorothy Day House among other organizations here. “And,” he said, “One of my passions right now is also working as a DJ. My DJ name is DJ Aventvs.”

How do you describe your style, briefly?

Classic. Simple. Modern.

Origins?

Growing up, I watched a lot of Italian soccer players and off the field a lot of them wore turtle necks and very muted clothing — black, maroon and red. The Italian soccer player Andrea Pirlo had a more classic yet modern look. … Then, I got into watching a Greek international soccer team. So I love to think about the Greek world too where there are very light, somewhat bright color, and light material matching the climate. My style is a mixture of both.

Aikong See
Aikong See on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

I also love olive green. It doesn’t have a lot of brightness to it, but it does have a lot of familiarity and nostalgia to me. In Thailand where I grew up, there are a lot of lands that were very lush with rice fields and a lot of green. And the green reminds me of that.

You’ve said you have a little of Milan in your look. What in particular from that Italian fashion hub?

ADVERTISEMENT

The classic and simple and modern you find there. Of course there are the more wild fashions, but there is the classic and simple and modern style worn by the soccer players.

Speaking of Milan, where there is one of the world’s premiere fashion weeks … you said you went to Minneapolis to participate in last spring’s Fashion Week Minnesota.

Yes. I have a friend who is a fashion designer there. I didn’t model for him, but I was in the show. I wore similar to Dolce &Gobanna, a chia print in the middle and outlining with a floral. Not a mat floral, but with illumination and reflection in it.

It’s interesting because every time I see my friend make something, it’s very unique, and I see him seeing value in certain fabrics and textures and putting them together. It is inspiring in many ways and can be carried over into life.

What do you wear normally, say for work and then otherwise?

Normally, for business, I wear things that are very simple – turtlenecks in wintertime, mostly black. In winter, I don’t wear much other than turtlenecks. Otherwise, black T-shirts. Classic and simple.

If I go to an event, I try to wear button up shirts, on the olive green side or for a fresh look, white and blue of a thin fabric.

Your most essential wardrobe component?

ADVERTISEMENT

I love chino shorts, which I think of as classic and fresh and usually light blue or white. Then a T-shirt or Polo shirt. I love Polo. It provides the essence I’m looking for – simple yet fresh.

What should every well-dressed man have in his wardrobe?

White shoes – Nike, Adidas. And then a good fitting white T-shirt, which doesn’t have to be a certain brand but just good fitting that looks clean and crisp. … Also, I would say good slacks. Normally, I love navy blue.

Favorite accessories these days?

I am recently liking Italian-style jewelry and some Greek too. Gold plate, simple and classic. … Also, a watch, a practical chrono watch.

Aikong See
Aikong See on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Do you have a priceless sentimental item?

Yes. This isn’t really in my style but my mom made my family traditional clothing. It’s pretty cool. The colors are typically black and bright red with little beads that hang down. I wear this every year for our New Year. It is really unique and I love it.

Your favorite style season?

Fall. The colors I like fit with fall — olive green, navy. Fall is not too hot, not too cold, and those colors are not extreme. That’s always been from my perspective in life coming from an Asian cult — try to stay away from extremes, be even and centered, and that includes in the way you dress.

Is there anything especially Minnesota about your style?

My love of the color light blue. That’s what I’ve taken away from the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with a lot of snow on top of it. Some of my light blue clothing reminds me of Minnesota and who I am.

What do you hope your style communicates?

I hope that I have a balanced approach to life. The wisdom of balance. … Also that I have confidence, hope and am humble.

Parting Thoughts?

When you wear what you feel good in, that can bring out the good in you. And value yourself, see the value in who you are and show that through your style. Embrace who you are and express that in your style.

Aikong See
Aikong See on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.

Related Topics: FASHIONYOUR STYLEROCHESTEREXCLUSIVE
By Anne Murphy
What to read next
Logan (9) and Liam (5) sharing some of their John Deere tractors and other trucks, barns, silos and more as this collection grows.jpg
Lifestyle
Collecting with kids can be a lifetime adventure
Columnist Sandy Erdman says kids are naturals when it comes to collecting, and they can find a passion for items from collectible toys to rocks or shells.
June 25, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Sandy Erdman
Roseslug sawfly June 25 2022.jpeg
Lifestyle
Don't worry too much about this common condition on rose bush leaves
"Fielding Questions" columnist Don Kinzler also advises readers on a pesky beetle that is prevalent in gardens again this year and how to prevent deer damage to yards and gardens.
June 25, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Faith Focus graphic
Lifestyle
Cowboy Church will be held Sunday, July 3
Cherry Grove United Methodist will host their monthly Cowboy Church service at 3 p.m.
June 25, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
key lime pie.jpg
Lifestyle
The key to great Key lime pie? Hold the Key limes
Columnist Tammy Swift recommends using plain, old Persian limes to create an egg-free Key lime pie that's every bit as tart and tasty as one made the traditional way.
June 24, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift