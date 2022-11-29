All eyes on the potatoes

With Thanksgiving now in the rear-view mirror, it's on to a new batch of holiday celebrations with festive gatherings and fancy holiday dinners.

So are you, once again, thinking about menus? Likely it could be a turkey dinner repeat: a favorite. However if you're wanting to change it up a little, there are options like prime rib, beef tenderloin, a pork crown roast, and the traditional holiday ham. Maybe salmon? Then there's the question of what vegetable goes with whatever you choose. Carrots? Brussels sprouts? Green beans? No. Here the choice is a simple one: Potatoes, yes, and you won't regret it.

That reliable spud is about to be fancied up for the season. We take potatoes for granted, an also-ran even though they are ever-present in our diets whether mashed, baked, fried, scalloped, or ethnic varieties such as gnocchi, latkes and even potato pancakes.

No surprise, they are the most-consumed produce item. It's reported that we eat nearly 50 pounds per person annually. Unlike other foods, potatoes are pretty hardy but shouldn't be kept in the refrigerator. Store them instead in a dark, cool place like the garage and not near onions as they apparently give off gases that shorten the life of the tuber. When buying if you see hints of green on the skin, don't, as they can be both old and have been exposed to light.

There are a multitude of different ways to prepare them but since we're in an entertaining mode, you likely want a more memorable dish. Whenever they are on the plate they hold their own since they complement whatever else is being served. You won't be sorry they are your vegetable of choice.

Though world-wide there are over 4,000 varieties we have enough choices both at the grocery store and the farmer's market to keep us experimenting with unfamiliar varieties all year long. The most popular and versatile are the russets, also called Idaho potatoes, followed closely by Yukon Gold, a fairly new player with a creamy texture and golden flesh. They can be used interchangeably. An especially healthy vegetable, potatoes are loaded with vitamin C, especially in the skins, and are also high in minerals. They are high in fiber and complex carbohydrates which fill you up, but not out.

The recipes here do take a little time: it's just not putting a potato in the oven to bake. But the end results will be satisfying on all levels to both you and your family or guests.

First up is holiday gratin dauphine, a French version of scalloped potatoes, with attitude. This recipe includes heavy cream and cream cheese which makes it a rich dish. A little goes a long way.

Next, a Potato Galette or Pommes Anna involves slicing potatoes as thin as you are able to with either a very sharp knife, the slicing blade of the food processor or a mandolin if you have one and dare to use it. It's best if prepared in a nonstick pan as when it comes out of the oven it's flipped upside down. That makes an amazing presentation.

And who doesn't love twice-baked potatoes? The crunchiness of the shell and the deliciousness of the filling make it a party favorite, especially if youngsters are there. Plus, you can add whatever you like to the mashed potato filling, making it your own. By the way, these can be made ahead and frozen.

Holiday gratin dauphine

6 Idaho potatoes (russets)

1-1/2 cups heavy cream

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup shallots, finely chopped

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 bay leaves

1-1/2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary leaves

3/4 cup cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese (or Gruyere)

1/4 dried breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Preheat oven to 375. Grease the bottom of a shallow 2-quart baking dish. Peel and thinly slice the potatoes. Place them in a mixing bowl and add 3/4 cup of the cream. Toss to mix, then set aside. Melt the butter in a skillet, add the shallots and garlic. Sauté over low heat for 3-4 minutes but don't brown. Add bay leaves and rosemary to the skillet. Whisk in the cream cheese, milk and rest of cream. Simmer, whisking constantly, until mixture is smooth, 2-3 minutes. Then add paprika, salt and pepper. Discard bay leaves and pour mixture over potatoes. Toss gently. Arrange mixture in the baking dish, spreading it out evenly. Sprinkle it first with the cheese, then with the breadcrumbs. Bake until potatoes are tender and top is golden brown and bubbly, 1 to 1-1/4 hours. Sprinkle with the parsley.

Potato galette (also known as Pommes Anna)

1-1/2 -2 pounds russet potatoes

1/2 stick unsalted butter, melted

Salt and pepper

Put a rack in the middle of oven and preheat to 425. Peel potatoes. Cut into very thin slices (1/16 inch) with a sharp knife or mandolin slicer and place potatoes in a large bowl of cold water, then drain and pat dry with paper towels. Generously brush bottom and sides of a ten-inch heavy ovenproof skillet, preferably nonstick, with some of the butter. Arrange slices in skillet, in a concentric circle, making layers overlapping a little, brushing each layer with some of the remaining butter and seasoning with salt and pepper. Cover the top with a buttered round of foil, buttered side down. Press down firmly on potato cake. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake until potatoes are tender and top is golden. Now invert onto a platter or a cutting board and cut into wedges.

Twice-baked potatoes

4 medium russet potatoes or Yukon Golds, scrubbed, dried and rubbed lightly with vegetable oil

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup buttermilk

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

3 medium scallions, thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoon salt

Ground pepper

Heat oven to 400. Bake potatoes on foil-lined baking sheet until skin is crisp and deep brown and skewer easily pierces the skin, about 1 hour. Transfer potatoes to a wire rack and cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Using an oven mitt to handle hot potatoes, cut each one in half. Using a small spoon scoop the flesh from each half into a medium bowl, being careful not to pierce the shells. Arrange shells on lined sheet and return to oven until dry and slightly crisped, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile mash the potato flesh with a fork until smooth. Add the remaining ingredients including the pepper until well combined. Take shells out of oven, turn oven to broil. Holding shells steady on pan with an oven mitt spoon the mixture into the shells, mounding slightly in the center. Broil until spotty brown and crisp on top, about 8-10 minutes. Let cool for a few minutes, then serve.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .