Always remember the 'main thing' is Christ

For those of you that have done any type of survival training, you know what can happen if you have a magnifying glass, some tinder, some dry sticks or twigs and a sunny day. The magnifying glass increases the power of the sunlight – it focuses it on the tinder and brings enough heat that will stir up some sparks and bring a flame.

It’s all about the intensity of the light’s focus. As believers, we are called to have that same kind of focus – that same intentionality to keep the main thing the main thing.

John chapter 3 is probably the most famous chapter in the Bible – one verse in particular – John 3:16. It remains the most well-know verse of the Bible throughout the world. It is the core of the Christian faith. "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

God loved this world – His creation – so much that He had a plan to redeem them from the beginning. The sin debt had to be paid, there is no forgiveness without the shedding of blood. Hebrews 9:22 says, “In fact, the law requires that nearly everything be cleansed with blood, and without the shedding of blood there is no forgiveness.”

God so loved the world that HE gave His one and only Son – Jesus Christ. Jesus came from heaven. Jesus was with God in the beginning and reigns eternally with Him even now. Jesus lived with us on earth for about 33 years. He lived as the Son of Man and the Son of God. Jesus agreed with His Father to be the propitiation, to take our place for our sins.

When we believe in Him – we receive His Spirit and we born again. We are new creatures – we have a new heart, a new outlook on life, a transformation. We only have to take Jesus at His word and live it out. That’s the promise – that’s the core of the gospel. This is why this is the most-known Bible verse of all time. God gave His Son for YOU and ME. That’s why this verse is the MAIN THING we need to know and to share. Without this truth – nothing else will last. We must keep Jesus at the center of our lives – of all we do as people, of all we are as a church. It is so easy to get "busy" doing good things and forget the main thing.

Keep the main thing the main thing: like our magnifying glass. We are called to harness all our energies and efforts into one unified focus so that more and more people can know Jesus. Following Jesus is not going to be easy – in fact Jesus promised that it wouldn’t be easy, but he did tell us it would be worth it! I’m counting on it. Won’t you join me?

Colleen Hoeft is the Pastor of South Troy Wesleyan Church.

