Lifestyle
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

An $814,900 Rochester area home welcomes outdoor living

The 2.6-acre lot in Haverhill Township is “extraordinarily beautiful” with gardens, woods and lawns, as Edina Realty Rochester realtor Marion Kleinberg described.

Haverhill Township Home.jpg
The four-bedroom and four-bathroom house at 5104 Connemara Lane NE in Haverhill Township sits on a 2.6-acre lot.
Contributed / Edina Realty Rochester
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
December 04, 2022 06:00 AM
HAVERHILL TOWNSHIP — A 3,685 square-foot home opens the door for outdoor living at just under $1 million in Haverhill Township.

The four-bedroom and four-bathroom home at 5104 Connemara Lane NE is for sale for $814,900. The 2.6-acre lot is “extraordinarily beautiful” with gardens, woods and lawns, as Edina Realty Rochester realtor Marion Kleinberg described. The Haverhill Township home, to the east of Rochester, is about 20 minutes from downtown Rochester.

“That’s a little pocket of Rochester that not everybody knows is there,” Kleinberg said. “The drive out there is quite pretty, once you get off Broadway North and start into that area, it really is quite lovely and very rolling and very nice.”

Kleinberg said that with the home just outside the city, “there’s not a scrap of highway noise” along the cul-de-sac. A cozy ambiance fills the house along with interior and exterior amenities, such as three fireplaces between the master bedroom, family room and living room.

Haverhill Township Home Outdoor Patio.jpg
An outdoor patio with a built-in grill at 5104 Connemara Lane NE in Haverhill Township.
Contributed / Edina Realty Rochester

“The fact that there are fireplaces … in the house, and the use of materials, the wood and so on makes it (cozy) and the beautiful flooring all come together,” Kleinberg said. “Even though it’s a large house with a lot of square footage, it doesn’t feel vast.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A covered patio and sunroom are the major added features since the house was built in 1998. The basement also has a storage room for wine, though it is not a climate-controlled wine cellar.

The upper-decked patio offers views into the backyard and a covered patio space extends the home in the summer months. Both have space for outdoor seating and dining. And owners can try their chef’s skills with a built-in grill outside.

Haverhill Township Home Deck.jpg
The main floor deck at 5104 Connemara Lane NE in Haverhill Township overlooks the backyard.
Contributed / Edina Realty Rochester

“It’s your cottage … in the summer, you just have this whole different aspect of your home that suddenly opens up when the weather is nice and you’ve got all this space out there and the ability to entertain and take meals out there,” Kleinberg said.

Haverhill Township Home Bedroom.jpg
One of four bedrooms in the three-story house at 5104 Connemara Lane NE in Haverhill Township.
Contributed / Edina Realty Rochester
Haverhill Township Home Wine Cellar.jpg
A wine cellar in a house at 5104 Connemara Lane NE in Haverhill Township.
Contributed / Edina Realty Rochester
Haverhill Township Home Basement.jpg
The lower level family room at 5104 Connemara Lane NE in Haverhill Township.
Contributed / Edina Realty Rochester
Haverhill Township Home Kitchen.jpg
The kitchen at 5104 Connemara Lane NE in Haverhill Township.
Contributed / Edina Realty Rochester
Haverhill Township Home Sun Room.jpg
The sunroom is on the main level of the house at 5104 Connemara Lane NE in Haverhill Township.
Contributed / Edina Realty Rochester

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
