An outdoor hideaway home in Rochester is for sale for $479,900

ROCHESTER — An outdoor hideaway pops with vibrant greens and blues at a Kutzky Park home in Rochester. Realtor Kathy Rohlik said the “amazing outside space” is an “extension of the home to enjoy the Minnesota summer.”

The home, at 908 First St. SW, ranges from a peaceful pergola experience to a fire pit and bar area in the backyard. Montgomery Holst Realty owner Jay Holst noted the space as “very good” for entertaining. Over the home’s 100-year history, a series of grapevines provide “shade and asthetics,” Holst said.

With original features dating to 1921, the hardwood floors and trim deepen the home’s history, though the woodwork has been refinished. “There’s still some original built-ins in the home as well,” Rohlik said. One set of built-ins span an entire wall in the dining space. An original staircase matches the “very natural, oak woodwork,” Holst said.

Between the four-storied home, the primary suite has a walk-in closet, coffee bar area and laundry, Rohlik said. The fourth floor is “one big open room,” which people could envision as an office or bedroom, according to the Realtors. The three-bedroom and three-bathroom home is listed at $479,900.

The home’s unique elements also include a stucco exterior and imported tile designs on the kitchen backsplash and living room fireplace. Rohlik said it has “modern amenities with old house character and charm.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The living room fireplace includes imported tile designs at 908 First St. SW in Rochester. Contributed / Montgomery Holst Realty

A backyard pergola includes shade from vines that are over 100 years old at 908 First St. SW in Rochester. Contributed / Montgomery Holst Realty