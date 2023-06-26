Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, June 26

Lifestyle

An outdoor hideaway home in Rochester is for sale for $479,900

Realtor Kathy Rohlik said the home has “modern amenities with old house character and charm.”

Rochester-Pergola-Home.jpg
A four-storied home with stucco exterior at 908 First St. SW in Rochester.
Contributed / Montgomery Holst Realty
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 6:00 AM

ROCHESTER — An outdoor hideaway pops with vibrant greens and blues at a Kutzky Park home in Rochester. Realtor Kathy Rohlik said the “amazing outside space” is an “extension of the home to enjoy the Minnesota summer.”

The home, at 908 First St. SW, ranges from a peaceful pergola experience to a fire pit and bar area in the backyard. Montgomery Holst Realty owner Jay Holst noted the space as “very good” for entertaining. Over the home’s 100-year history, a series of grapevines provide “shade and asthetics,” Holst said.

Find more news important to you

With original features dating to 1921, the hardwood floors and trim deepen the home’s history, though the woodwork has been refinished. “There’s still some original built-ins in the home as well,” Rohlik said. One set of built-ins span an entire wall in the dining space. An original staircase matches the “very natural, oak woodwork,” Holst said.

Between the four-storied home, the primary suite has a walk-in closet, coffee bar area and laundry, Rohlik said. The fourth floor is “one big open room,” which people could envision as an office or bedroom, according to the Realtors. The three-bedroom and three-bathroom home is listed at $479,900.

The home’s unique elements also include a stucco exterior and imported tile designs on the kitchen backsplash and living room fireplace. Rohlik said it has “modern amenities with old house character and charm.”

Rochester-Pergola-Home-Fireplace.jpg
The living room fireplace includes imported tile designs at 908 First St. SW in Rochester.
Contributed / Montgomery Holst Realty
Rochester-Pergola-Backyard.jpg
A backyard pergola includes shade from vines that are over 100 years old at 908 First St. SW in Rochester.
Contributed / Montgomery Holst Realty
Rochester-Pergola-Home-Suite-Bathroom.jpg
The primary suite bathroom at 908 First St. SW in Rochester.
Contributed / Montgomery Holst Realty

Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.



