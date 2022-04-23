Anjali Bhagra dresses for joy and comfort

Dr. Anjali Bhagra considers her life a very happy blend of the professional and personal, both of which combine a belief in the importance of lifelong learning and giving along with continued individual growth.

Born and raised in India, Bhagra moved to Rochester with her husband, Sumit, some 20 years ago to join Mayo Clinic where she specializes in integrated medicine and mind-body healing. In addition, she serves as medical director for the Mayo Clinic Office of Equity, Inclusion and Diversity.

Bhagra and her husband have two teenage sons, both of whom “have loved every bit of growing up in Rochester!” As an advocate for all youth in the community, she said, she is proud to be a co-founder of the forthcoming collaborative community mentorship program between Mayo Clinic and the Rochester branch of NAACP: RISE for Youth.

Recently, too, she participated in Dancing for the Arts. “I was humbled to be nominated and grateful to contribute to our youth arts education.”

Dr. Anjali Bhagra on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

How do you describe your style?

As an athletic person and a tennis mom, for me, form follows function. My style pillars are simplicity, elegance and comfort. I value freedom of movement and design elements that add a dash of color or an element of surprise. Working as a physician at Mayo, I’d say I have found ways to meld the whimsical elements with formal, professional attire, and I continue to play with colors, textures and geometric pattern to build a tapestry that reflects my personality.

Do you differentiate between style and fashion?

Absolutely. To quote YSL (Yves Saint Laurent), “Fashions fade but style is eternal.” I see style as a timeless canvas that reflects an individual’s personality, whereas fashion is a collective cultural attribute that changes with time.

Origins of your style?

Growing up, I was inspired by the creativity that springs from craftswomen and textile weavers. I spent countless hours in handicraft exhibitions in India, with my mom, admiring, appreciating, and collecting local art, hand-woven fabric, bright colors and these continue to deeply influence my style. My favorite activity during travel, in addition to enjoying street food and shopping where the locals shop, is to bring back local clothing, accessories and art.

Sources of inspiration?

So much of what we do today is marked by over consumption. I stay away from disposable fashion and am inspired by people who role model sustainability. My mom-in-law embodies this and personifies elegance. So glad that some of her ornate silk sarees occupy a proud corner in my wardrobe.

Has COVID changed your views about style in any way?

COVID led to mass adoption of scrubs in the early phases. We transitioned to expressing our creativity in fun and comfy shoes. It certainly reinforced my preference for comfort clothing and the timeliness of style over time trendy fashion.

What do you wear here and there?

For professional meetings, my go to is black trousers, varying styles, with bright jackets and fun necklaces. For formal events, I like to play around with mix and match options – fabric, colors and styles. For leisure: joggers, shorts with casual tees.

What do you hope your style communicates?

Confidence, mysticism, joy and empowerment.

Your most important wardrobe component?

Colorful scarves.

What should every well-dressed woman have in her wardrobe?

A good collection of comfortable and fun shoes.

Is this different from the answer your mother or grandmother might have given?

Definitely! Both my mother and grandmother would vote for a pashmina shawl.

Please tell us a little about your favorite accessories.

I have collected a few artistic necklaces over the years which I enjoy wearing as each one of them has its own unique story and a memory they take me back to.

Do you have a priceless sentimental item?

A pair of earrings that my grandmother bought for my mother and now I enjoy wearing. Will certainly pass it along to the next generation.

Something in your wardrobe people would find surprising?

A collection of The Stones, Guns n’ Roses and Pink Floyd shirts. I must thank my husband for that. We love rock n’ roll concert tees. They are my go-to weekend attire.

Preferred season in terms of clothing?

Summer. I love linens and easy, relaxed summertime vibes.

Any favorite places to shop in town?

I love supporting artists by buying directly from them, and Thursdays on First provides a great venue for unique items in addition to enjoying local food and music.

Anything especially "Minnesota" about your style?

I’d like to say that the most Minnesota about my style is warm-heartedness – as well as an endless collection of gloves, beanies, fleece jackets and boots.

Does your home reflect your style?

Yes, it most definitely mirrors my style. Cushions with quirky prints, my scarves and shawls displayed as home décor items and my love for color is abundantly evident to anyone who has been in my home. It is the only place I know where pop art is juxtaposed with street art from around the world and happily coexists.

Your view of Rochester’s style?

Rochester is home to individuals from across the globe. It has its own signature style which is diverse, joyful and welcoming to all. Did you know that the City of Rochester officially became the first American city to be named as an intercultural city in 2018? … One thing I can’t get over is that it is possible to see someone wearing shorts in Rochester be it 50 degrees below or above zero.

Parting thoughts?

Keep life fun and don’t postpone your joy. Through life’s peaks and troughs, hold on to your style — the style that gives you strength and channels your creativity and joy.

