Another point for the pint

When I was growing up if you didn't wear green on Saint Patrick's Day you'd get a big pinch. Not sure if kids do that anymore but green is definitely the color come Thursday, whether you wear, drink or eat it.

Green beer is the big draw of the day and restaurants and bars have been making sure they have a good supply. Except one — The Olde Brick House (19 First Ave. SW). Larisa Garcia, an assistant manager, emphasizes that the Brick House, an authentic Irish pub, keeps the celebration a traditional one. No green beer.

Guinness — a lot of it — is what they serve and what is in demand. "We've been working closely with distributors to make sure we have a good supply," she said.

Other watering holes around town are all set as well. Whistle Binkies Olde World Pub (3120 Wellner Drive) goes all out on the day with a special menu and Irish beers including plenty of Guinness, "We easily go through five kegs on the day," said a bartender I spoke with.

Whistle Binkies also features Harp (which comes in green) and Smithwick's, an Irish red ale-style. It's been around longer than Guinness, since 1710, but was purchased by Guinness in 1965.

ADVERTISEMENT

Included in the food specials are Irish egg rolls (corned beef, cheese and sauerkraut) and the standard corned beef and cabbage .What will make it all special are the bagpipers who will start at 4:30.

Guinness will also rule at the Boulder Tap House (24 17th Ave. NW), where you'll be able to get a 20-oz. Guinness for $5.

Guinness itself is no ordinary beverage and very much a part of Irish culture beginning in 1759. That's when an Arthur Guinness rented and renovated an unused 4-acre brewery in Dublin. Originally there were two beverages, a porter and an ale. By 1799 the porter was by far the most popular, so the ale was dropped so the company could put its efforts into the porter.

From that original brewery, Guinness is now produced in 49 countries and served in more than 150. What's interesting too is that all ingredients are sourced locally except for one, the Guinness extract, a top-secret mixture that's added wherever in the world it's brewed. Consistency is critical so every batch is taste-tested. (How'd you like that job?)

Guinness Draught Stout is pictured Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Aside from its history, there's a lot to love about a Guinness. First, and what has made it so famous, is its robust flavor which comes from malted barley, hops, brewers yeast and water. Then there's the color — a deep brown, almost black. Hold a glass up to the light and you'll see it is neither brown nor black, but a dark ruby red.

However, what really distinguishes a Guinness from any other beer is the pour. Using a pint glass, it is filled 3/4 of the way up at a 45 degree angle. It then sits for roughly a minute - no rushing it - before finishing the pour. This results in the famous picture-perfect creamy head for which Guinness is famous. Total time from start to finish — 119.5 seconds.

There's a little physics involved: When the beer is poured down the side of the glass the bubbles go along, which then move up through the middle to form the head. Part of this is because pint glasses are wider at the top than at the bottom, giving bubbles more space to rise from the middle. Bartenders at the Brick House undergo special training — pouring a Guinness is something of an art. If served in a Guinness logo glass it is brought to the customer with the logo facing out. There's definitely a bit of ritual involved.

While we focus on Guinness as a beverage, it also holds its own as a distinctive ingredient in all sorts of dishes. It brings a rich, almost caramelized flavor to stews, breads, baked goods, and marinades. When it's paired with chocolate, the flavor is especially intensified.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Ye Olde Brick House it is a popular addition. Guinness is in the batter for their top-selling fish and chips, in gravies and in several of their stews. For an Irish version of a Root Beer Float, pour Guinness over a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream.

GUINNESS BEEF AND CHEESE PIE

1/4 cup olive oil

2 medium red onions, peeled and chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons butter

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 sticks celery, peeled and chopped

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

2-1/2 lbs. stew meat, cut in 3/4-inch pieces

3 sprigs fresh rosemary leaves, leaves chopped

Salt and pepper

1 x 1-pint can Guinnesss (not lager)

2 tablespoons flour

3/4 cup grated cheddar cheese

1 package puff pastry

1 egg, beaten

Preheat oven to 375. In a large Dutch oven heat the olive oil over low heat then add the onions and saute for about 5 minutes. Turn up heat and add butter, garlic, carrots, celery and mushrooms. Mix everything together then add beef, rosemary and seasonings. Brown the meat, then add the Guinness, stir in the flour and add enough water to cover.

Bring to a simmer, cover the pot and put in oven for 1-1/2 hours. Take out, stir, and return to oven for another 1-1/2 hours or until meat is very tender and stew dark and thick. If liquidy put on stove and reduce until sauce thickens. Take off heat, stir in half of cheese, season, and cool.

Roll out pastry to fit pie pan of your choice. Grease the pan, then add the pastry, leaving edges dangling over side. Pour in the stew. Sprinkle the rest of the cheese over and even out. Roll out the other half of pastry and place over pie. Bring up dangling edges to make it look rustic, then brush with egg. Make a few crisscrosses over the top with a sharp knife.

Put in oven and bake for 45 minutes, until pastry is cooked, puffed and golden. Let set up a few minutes before cutting into it.

GUINNESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

ADVERTISEMENT

1 9-inch springform pan, greased

1 cup Guinness stout

10 tablespoons unsalted butter (1 stick plus 2 tablespoons)

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa

2 cups superfine sugar

3/4 cup sour cream

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2-1/2 teaspoons baking soda

TOPPING:

1-1/4 cups powdered sugar

8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup heavy cream

Preheat oven to 350. Butter the pan and line with parchment. In a large saucepan combine Guinness and butter and place over medium-low heat until butter melts. Take off heat, add cocoa and sugar and whisk to blend.

In a small bowl combine sour cream, eggs and vanilla. Mix well. Add to Guinness mixture. Whisk together flour and baking soda and add to mixture, whisking until smooth.

Pour into pan, and bake until risen and firm, 45 -60 minutes. Place on a wire rack and cool completely in the pan. For the topping, use a food processor and mix powdered sugar to break up clumps. Add cream cheese and blend until smooth. Add heavy cream and mix until just smooth and spreadable.

Take cake out of pan and place on platter or cake stand. Ice only the top of the cake so that it looks like a frothy pint of Guinness.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .