Aprons are not a thing of the past

Remember going to grandma’s house for Thanksgiving and smelling that wonderful blend of turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and just a hint of pumpkin pie as you walked through the door? Grandma was just placing the serving platter on the table, of course, she was always wearing one of her aprons … to her they were simple practical and the thing to do.

Aprons have made a huge comeback with the modern woman, and I'm convinced it's not about being practical or even the way they make us look but the way they make us feel. Today the fabric designs are so much different from your grandmother or great-grandmother's time.

Aprons have gained popularity right now and hand-made is what the younger generation looks for. Some aprons even made with the old feed-sack fabric are a big hit. Children’s aprons are really timeless and have lots of moms and grandmas buying cute little aprons and of course the parent/child matching aprons.

Wearing and sharing a bit of this protective and decorative cloth brings comfort to most during the Thanksgiving holiday. The days before Thanksgiving can be a time to pause in the preparation of your own meal by wrapping a loaf of bread or a can of soup in an apron and tucking a prayer or a note of encouragement in the pocket and then deliver the bundle to someone in need as this is the time of the year of giving and caring.

Where to find

If you consider aprons as a collection, to wear or give as a holiday gift, they can be found for less than $14, but keep in mind vintage aprons have already started to rise in price in many areas of the country. However, there are still some great bargains on these little pieces of nostalgia, especially at estate sales, antique, thrift and flea markets.

You won't often find the really old full body aprons used from the Victorian era through the 1930s for $14 or less, but you can rummage and find some very interesting mid-century aprons in that price range. Don't forget, other sources such as grandma’s kitchen drawers, basement or attic trunks. Today many stores and vendors at craft/market fairs also have aprons, especially now for the holidays.

Vendor and quilter

Mary Nelson, longarm quilter at Mary's Custom Quilting in Winona, says, “I’ve been stitching aprons for about 20 years, just for fun to start, and for sale for the past 10 years or so. Aprons are both practical and attractive at the same time."

Nelson says she loves making reversible aprons and takes great joy in choosing the fabrics.

Mary Nelson's parent and child apron sets are great Christmas apron gifts that can be found at the upcoming sale at The Cottage Cupboard in Winona on Nov. 17-19. Contributed

"All my aprons are made of good, quilt shop-quality cotton and some have extra touches like rick rack or lace trims," Nelson says. "The novelty, fun and seasonal fabrics are especially popular with customers. My fabric for aprons at this sale was purchased at Bluffview Quilt Shop in Winona, Pine Needles Quilt & Sew in Rochester and Calico Hutch Quilt Shop in Hayward.”

Nelson always has a few of her aprons for sale at The Cottage Cupboard, 570 Franklin St. in Winona, and this holiday is no different for the upcoming sale on Nov. 17-19.

Adult and child Christmas gingerbread house aprons by Mary Nelson are sold at The Cottage Cupboard sale in Winona Nov. 17-19. Contributed

“My prices range from $28 to $32 for individual aprons. I have a few at the shop from the last fall sale, and I am making a few more," Nelson says. "I’ve had requests for matching adult/child aprons, and I plan to do a couple of parent/child matching aprons, if I have enough fabric. I don't overbuy so it depends on availability, but I have had requests for matching aprons especially at this time of year.”

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .