Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

2023 Look Ahead: After a strong 2022, what will the Rochester music scene look like in 2023?

A UK punk rock band played a surprise reunion show in Rochester in 2022.

Stiff Little Fingers at Hidden World.jpg
Henry Cluney, right, and Brian Faloon, left, original members of the United Kingdom punk rock band Stiff Little Fingers, reunite at Hidden World Vinyl July 29, 2022 in Rochester for their first show together since 1978.
Contributed
John Molseed
By John Molseed
January 02, 2023 02:00 PM
ROCHESTER — Country singer and television personality Luke Bryan drew 20,000 fans to Gar-lin Dairy Farm in Eyota.

The pop star made the stop as part of his annual Farm Tour established in 2015. Bryan played a half dozen farms as part of the tour.

Fans stuck out the show despite unseasonably cool temperatures and winds.

farm tour
Luke Bryan smiles at fans at Gar-lin Dairy Farm during Luke Bryan's Farm Tour in Eyota, Minn., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Special to the Post Bulletin / Craig Johnson

With Byan’s star power, the turnout well eclipsed any other live music events in the area in 2022.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, about 100 people attended a major reunion show in summer 2022.

Guitarist Henry Cluney and drummer Brian Faloon, original members of the United Kingdom punk rock band Stiff Little Fingers, reunited at Hidden World Vinyl July 29 in Rochester for their first show together since 1978.

A store customer and musician knew that Cluney lived part of the year in Rochester and suggested to store owner Vy Throng having him play an in-store session.

“It was kind of a shot in the dark,” Throng said. “I was like, it would be cool if they played here.”

The show was a one-time event appreciated by a small, devoted crowd.

“There were a lot of older folks here who were here and very appreciative,” Throng said.

Underground or big shows, venue owners and bookers say they see a resurgent and growing music scene in Rochester.

Down by the Riverside had a strong season despite weather shortening one concert and forcing the cancellation of another.

Grammy winning Mavis Staples , a member of both the Blues and Rock & Roll halls of fame, performed to an appreciative audience. However, the performance by En Vogue, 1990s R&B and funk trio, was canceled due to weather and John Waite’s performance was cut short due to inclement weather.

The 2023 Down by the Riverside lineup won’t be announced until spring. It will be the first full year Rochester Civic Music will be under the direction of department director Avital Rabinowitz. Rabinowitz replaced retiring Steven Schmidt who worked for the city for more than 32 years.

One thing that is a given in 2023, Rochester will have more music venues downtown than this year. At least for one day.

The Rochester Thaw music festival returns after a three-year hiatus . Six venues downtown will become music venues for a day.

d422213bce1cab155e08d207fe90b0e2.jpg
Jillian Rae performs Saturday during the Rochester Thaw Festival at Castle Community in downtown Rochester in 2019.
Post Bulletin file

Festival founder Nick Novotny said the idea of having a day of 30 bands in a half dozen downtown venues was inspired by the Mid West Music Fest in Winona, Minnesota, and La Crosse, Wisconsin, and Big Turn Music Festival in Red Wing, Minnesota.

Big Turn announced a line up of more than 200 bands in about two dozen venues over two days Feb. 17-18.

Mid West Music Fest has shifted its schedule in 2023 to May 12-13 in Winona and later in the year Nov. 3-4 in La Crosse. The La Crosse shows will all be at indoor venues. The La Crosse leg was in September last year.

Longtime Winona music festival Boats and Bluegrass is the third weekend of September 21-24. The lineup will be announced later in 2023.

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
