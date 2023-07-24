Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
5 things not to miss at the Olmsted County Fair

The Graham Park Grandstand is closed, but the fair has an ambitious lineup of events and entertainment in the "fieldstand."

Olmsted County Fair
Queanesther Handley of Chicago, shares an ice cream cone with her great-granddaughter Taliya Brown, 2, of Rochester during last year's Olmsted County Fair. This year's fair is underway and runs through July 30.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 6:00 AM

ROCHESTER — You can drink his liquor, you can take his money, but there’s one thing Breland won’t abide by.

Don’t touch his truck.

Breland, the genre-defying artist behind the hit song “My Truck,” is one of the entertainment headliners at the Olmsted County Fair this year. The Olmsted County Fair started on July 24 and runs through July 30. The carnival gets started on the evening of July 25 with fun-filled rides for the whole family.

Breland.jpg
Singer-songwriter Breland will be one of the grandstand acts for this year's Olmsted County Fair. He performs on Wednesday.
Contributed

Breland, like the other entertainment headliners at the fair this year, will be performing at a temporary “fieldstand” at the southwest corner of the Graham Park.

That’s because the Graham Park grandstand is temporarily closed after it didn’t pass a structural inspection in May. However, that hasn’t hampered the fair board’s ambitious entertainment lineup. Breland headlines the Wednesday entertainment.

What: Breland with Branded at the Olmsted County Fair.

When: 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Where: Graham Park “fieldstand.”

How much: $35 tickets available at olmstedcountyfair.com.

Jana Kramer

The charismatic country performer has vocal, acting and dancing chops. Kramer sang top 10 country hits “Why Ya Wanna” and “I Got the Boy.” She also competed on season 23 of Dancing with the Stars (she finished fourth).

You can see why judges complimented her on her stage presence in person Tuesday at the “fieldstand.” Minnesota’s Six Mile Grove opens the show.

What: Jana Kramer with Six Mile Grove at the Olmsted County Fair.

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 25.

Where: Graham Park fieldstand.

How much: $35 tickets available online.

I.M.P. Demolition Derby

2ebecfedcf50c8a711612bfeefc05496.jpg
A car modified by a team of students at John Marshall High School driven by Nick Sonnabend, a junior, gets hit on two sides at the demolition derby at Graham Park Sunday, July 28, 2019.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin file photo

It’s a fair tradition to cap the annual event with cars and collisions. The Impact Motorsports Promotions’ demolition derby is Sunday. The event features several rounds of competition and destruction until the last car standing is crowned winner.

What: Impact Motorsports Promotions Demolition Derby.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30; doors open at noon.

Where: Graham Park.

How much: Adults $15, children under 12, $5. Tickets are available onsite at 11 a.m.

Free music from Soul Train

New Years Eve-2.JPG
LaSonya Natividad, left, and Danielle Torkelson, who performs as Dani A'mor, right, sing with Soul Train at a New Year's Eve event.
Contributed

This year’s free entertainment lineup includes 10 bands over five days. Clay Fulton and the Lost 40; Amateur, Countyline Drive and others perform on the free stage. Rochester R&B powerhouse Soul Train takes the stage

What: Soul Train on the free stage at the Olmsted County Fair.

When: 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Where: Graham Park.

How much: Free.

Great Frontier bull riding

Great Frontier Bull Riding at the Olmsted County Free Fair
Great Frontier Bull Riding is held at the Olmsted County Free Fair.
Post Bulletin file photo

People get a kick out of professional bull riding. Hopefully the riders don’t. Great Frontier presents bull riding. The organization has five times been recognized by the National Federation of Professional Bullriders as bull riding organization of the year.

What: Great Frontier bull riding.

When: 7 p.m., Friday, July 28; doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Graham Park.

How much: Adults $15, children under 12, $5. Tickets are available onsite at 5 p.m.

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
