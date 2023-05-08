71 bands, one weekend: Mid West Music Fest offers challenge to fans

WINONA, Minn. — The impressive spring lineup of the Mid West Music Fest also holds a Minnesota punk icon.

The schedule of the spring half of the annual music festival in Winona, Minnesota, and La Crosse, Wisconsin, has been officially announced.

A highlight for old-school Minnesota punk fans caps off the first night of Music Friday at No Name Bar. Greg Norton, bassist for legendary Minnesota punk band Hüsker Dü, is playing with his current band, Ultrabomb. They take the stage at No Name at midnight Friday (OK, technically Saturday morning, I know how time works).

Norton isn’t the only all star in the Ultrabomb. Finny McConnell, frontman of the Canadian Irish folk-punk band The Mahones and drummer Jamie Oliver of British punk band UK Subs make up the rest of Ultrabomb.

This year’s spring leg will feature one less venue than last year but also features 71 bands, which is more than the 67 bands that performed last year.

“It’s the most dense lineup in recent memory,” said Nathaniel Nelson, festival booking director.

Sam Thueson, festival exectuive director, said the diverse lineup reflects the divers people and styles of music the Midwest and Driftless region has. Thueson was hired by the festival board three months ago and said he was glad to jump in and continue the work staff and volunteers started in bringing the event together.

Nelson added it's also the most diverse lineup he can recall, with broader representation of BIPOC artists than in years past.

Staggered start times and scheduling allowed organizers to add more music despite one less venue. It also gives the more ambitious festival goers a fighting chance to see all the bands.

“There is some overlap here and there, but the venues are close enough to each other, you could do it.”

This year’s Winona leg of the Mid West Music Fest was moved a couple weeks later in the year. Last year, it was held a bit earlier to give some distance between the spring event in Winona and the early autumn half of the festival in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

This year, the La Crosse half has been pushed back to November.

Organizers say that’s to give both halves of the festival room to breathe between each other and other late summer and early fall events in the area.

Last year’s La Crosse half of the festival didn’t have the turnout organizers had hoped, they said.

“There are still a lot of end of season events in and around La Crosse which didn’t help us,” said Nathaniel Nelson, festival booking director. “The November date really sets the La Crosse festival apart.”

The festival includes kids activities and a family zone; free yoga on the levee 10 a.m., Saturday May 13 and a free makers market 10 a.m. to p.m. Saturday, May 13.

Friday, May 12 headliners include:

We Are the Willows perform at the Big Turn Music Festival in Feb. 22, 2020. Post Bulletin file photo

6:45 p.m., Blooming Grounds Cafe — Bonner Black.

7:30 p.m., Acoustic Cafe — Theyself.

9 p.m., Island City Brewing Co. — The People Brothers Band.

9:45 p.m., Peter’s Biergarten — Space Monkey Mafia.

10:15 p.m., Levee Park — NNAMDÏ.

11:30 p.m., Eagles Club — We Are the Willows.

Midnight, No Name Bar — Ultrabomb.

Saturday, May 13 headliners include:

Siri Undlin of Humbird Contributed