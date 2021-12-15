SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

A baker's dozen things to do with your kids over winter break

Because 2 weeks is a long time to spend inside

Rochester Grizzlies vs Willmar WarHawks Hockey
Rochester Grizzlies forward Lucas Newman (9) and Willmar WarHawks forward Brandon Holt (8) battle for the puck during a NA3HL game Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Post Bulletin file photo
Anne Halliwell
By Anne Halliwell
December 15, 2021 07:44 AM
Casting around for ways to fill winter break? Here are 13 indoor and outdoor adventures the whole family will enjoy.

  1. Break the ice. The Grizzlies, Rochester’s men’s hockey team, play tonight (Dec. 18) at the Rochester Recreation Center. Get your ticket at www.rochestergrizz.com
    SEMVA 05
    View from SEMVA Art Gallery, 320 Broadway Ave S, Rochester
    Post-Bulletin file
  2. Shop local. Filling out the Christmas shopping list? You have options. Try local art collectives SEMVA, Threshold Arts and Gallery 24. Or stop by the Rochester Farmers Market on Dec. 18, or Little Thistle’s Small Business Holiday Market on Dec. 19. 
    Rochester Trolley and Tour Co.
  3. Jingle all the way. ‘Tis the season, right? The Rochester Trolley offers history tours year-round, but now is a prime time to get on a 90-minute holiday lights tour. If you show up early enough, you can vie for the “captain’s seat,” an elevated position near the driver. See www.rochestermntours.com for a list of public tours, or hitch a ride with Peace United Church of Christ on Dec. 18, but you need to register online.
    01-03 ironwood johnson kk.jpg
  4. Slip and slide. Tubing is open at Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch, 7291 County Road 6 SW, Stewartville, Dec. 18-19, and at Steeplechase (59468 423rd Ave., Mazeppa), Dec. 18-19 and Dec. 26.
    071520.N.RPB.ST.JAMES.COFFEE.02759.jpg
    Melissa Scaccio, operations manager at St. James Coffee, makes a drink for a customer Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the coffee shop in Rochester. St. James Coffee is a non-profit coffee Christian coffeehouse. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
  5. Craft time! St. James Coffee Co. holds “ Craft-tea Coffee ” from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays, where you can bring an art project and enjoy a half-off warm drink. 
  6. Get some culture. Currently at the Rochester Art Center: “Counterspaces,” a meditation on violence against people of color. “The Names We Change,” an interactive work about identity (bonus: add your name to the project). “HeART and Soul,” a textile exhibit created over the course of the pandemic so far. “Homecoming Queen,” the first showing of drag sensation Utica Queen’s costume work. “50 by 50+,” a series of glass mandalas created by seniors in Rochester. And “Fashion and Beauty in the 2020 Pandemic,” by a local painter. Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is $5 for adults, but free for those younger than 21.
    Yoga
  7. Say “namaste.” You know Chatfield Center for the Arts for its Chosen Bean concert series, but did you know that they hold several yoga classes each week? Catch them Tuesdays through Thursdays this week and next, in the Thurber building. See www.chatfieldarts.org for more information.
    Quarry Hill sandstone cave
  8. Rock and roll. Take a tour of Quarry Hill’s sandstone storage cave, previously part of the Rochester State Hospital in the 1880s, on Dec. 26. The tour is ticketed and takes about an hour. Wear sturdy boots. Find more information at www.qhnc.org or eventbrite.com .
    Fishing at Whitewater State Park
    Jack Holger, 4, tries his luck fishing in the Middle Fork of the Whitewater River while with his dad Jon Holger, (not pictured) of Wabasha, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Whitewater State Park near Altura. Jack caught his first ever rainbow trout earlier in the day Saturday. The regular trout fishing season opener was Saturday, which allows anglers to keep a limit of trout.
  9. Visit a state park. There’s never a bad time to hike Whitewater State Park in Altura — or you could visit Fort Snelling, near the airport in the Twin Cities, for a naturalist hike on identifying leafless trees , or snowshoeing for beginners (both Dec. 26). Or ring in the New Year at a hand-painted luminary walk celebrating the lunar cycle (Dec. 31-Jan. 2). See www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.html for a full list of events.
    Historic Paramount
  10. Introduce the kids to the classics. Classic movies, that is. The Paramount Theatre in Austin shows $7 movies at 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 22 (National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation) and Dec. 29 (Blues Brothers). Get tickets at www.austinareaarts.org
    Curling
    Curling stones are lined up for a Learn to Curl session Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, at Packer Arena in Austin.
  11. Throw the stones. Don’t, actually — curling is all about sliding those hefty rocks into the circular targets at the right speed and angle. Sign up for Rochester’s winter league end Dec. 23, and the season begins Jan. 29 — with a couple of family-friendly curling nights on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 for newbies. Sign up at curlrochester.curling.website
    Rochester Public Library
  12. Pick up a new paperback. You know the library has books on loan, but you may have forgotten about a few other features. Like the Friends of the Library bookstore, which offers novels, comics and games at low prices. Or that you can get audiobooks and e-books through Libby. Or Mango Language Learning, Creativebug craft courses, and even movies are available online. Whip out your library card and make a day of it. www.rplmn.org
    01-30 aly welch nordic ski.jpg
  13. It’s all downhill from here. There are three great skiing locations in Southeast Minnesota: Coffee Mill Ski & Snowboard Area in Wabasha, Welch Village Ski and Snowboard Area in — you guessed it — Welch, and Afton Alps in Hastings. Each one offers equipment rentals and plenty of beginner-to-advanced options.
