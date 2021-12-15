A baker's dozen things to do with your kids over winter break

Jack Holger, 4, tries his luck fishing in the Middle Fork of the Whitewater River while with his dad Jon Holger, (not pictured) of Wabasha, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Whitewater State Park near Altura. Jack caught his first ever rainbow trout earlier in the day Saturday. The regular trout fishing season opener was Saturday, which allows anglers to keep a limit of trout.