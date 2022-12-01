SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A culinary collaboration brings chefs together at Forager

Brewery hosts event featuring three-course menu and dessert. Forager head brewer Austin Jevne will pair each course with a beer.

482de76571240a66fdfe8aefa93556cb.jpg
Zach Ohly puts pineapple mango salsa on some barbecue chicken tostadas at Cameo in downtown Rochester where he was chef and owner.
Post Bulletin file
John Molseed
By John Molseed
December 01, 2022 03:09 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Forager Brewery is the only place in Rochester where someone can regularly enjoy a beer and meal made in the building where they’re dining.

Forager is the city’s only “brewpub” — a brewery that can also serve food.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Forager took advantage of the unique designation by putting together beer and food pairing events.

Those returned this year with an event in October and another planned for Thursday, Dec. 8.

“It was fun to bring these back this year,” said Annie Henderson, Forager owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

That next event, under the banner of “Nomad Supper Club,” will be a kickoff to what Henderson said will be a busy year of pop-ups in 2023.

On Dec. 8, Zach Ohly and Brandon Adams will collaborate together on a three-course menu and dessert. Forager head brewer Austin Jevne will pair each course with a beer.

The dinner will have two seatings — one from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and a seating at 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

2ab918640df4dd2eac52862381dcb1e3.jpg
Forager Brewery head brewer and co-owner Austin Jevne, who fills up canned growlers, brews beer roughly three or four days of the week.

Ohly was co-owner of the former Cameo restaurant, which closed in April this year. Adams was a cook there.

The dinner theme is “heroes and influences” in a nod to Ohly, whom Adams credits with teaching him some of his culinary skills.

Adams approached Henderson with the idea to collaborate with Ohly for a special-menu dinner. At the same time, Henderson was already planning to bring back the special dinners in 2023.

In the past, pop-up events at Forager highlighted food producers, growers and other local partners who provide some of the key ingredients in some of Forager’s offerings.

“It kind of was common practice before the pandemic,” she said. “It works well with the infrastructure we have.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That infrastructure includes private rooms, a kitchen and a brewery. The other breweries in Rochester focus on production of enough beer to distribute outside the brewery. Under Minnesota law, brewpubs’ beer production is capped at 3,500 barrels per year and brewpubs can’t distribute their beer for off-site sale.

That’s one reason Henderson and Jevne branched the Forager brand into a production facility in Waunakee, Wisconsin, while keeping the Rochester restaurant as a culinary hub.

Information about the dinner and tickets can be found at foragerbrewery.com .

If you go

What: Nomad Supper Club presents "Heroes and Influences" dinner.

When: 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Where: Forager Brewery, 1005 Sixth St. NW

How much: $75.

Related Topics: RESTAURANTS AND BARSFOOD
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
IMG_9517.JPG
Local
Pine Island finds permanent home for ice rinks, waiting for more chilly weather to fill them
Cities in the Rochester area are preparing to fill their ice rinks as Minnesota delves into winter.
December 01, 2022 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Steve Sandvik
Local
Update: Sheriff Sandvik declines to comment on leave following investigation into being intoxicated at work
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik says he's stepping away due to private medical issues. An investigation into Sandvik by the county into him allegedly being intoxicated at work was started earlier this month.
December 01, 2022 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Mower County Historical Society Logo
Local
Mower County Historical Society's annual Christmas fundraiser to feature music, Santa, more
The historical society's Christmas in the County celebration will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10.
December 01, 2022 01:48 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Elgin Tyreese Green
Local
Rochester man sentenced to 5 years for illegally possessing a firearm
Elgin Tyrese Green, 29, of Rochester, was accused of hitting a woman and threatening to kill her. Law enforcement found a firearm at his residence. Green is ineligible to own a firearm due to a previous felony robbery conviction.
December 01, 2022 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson