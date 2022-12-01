A culinary collaboration brings chefs together at Forager

ROCHESTER — Forager Brewery is the only place in Rochester where someone can regularly enjoy a beer and meal made in the building where they’re dining.

Forager is the city’s only “brewpub” — a brewery that can also serve food.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Forager took advantage of the unique designation by putting together beer and food pairing events.

Those returned this year with an event in October and another planned for Thursday, Dec. 8.

“It was fun to bring these back this year,” said Annie Henderson, Forager owner.

That next event, under the banner of “Nomad Supper Club,” will be a kickoff to what Henderson said will be a busy year of pop-ups in 2023.

On Dec. 8, Zach Ohly and Brandon Adams will collaborate together on a three-course menu and dessert. Forager head brewer Austin Jevne will pair each course with a beer.

The dinner will have two seatings — one from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and a seating at 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Forager Brewery head brewer and co-owner Austin Jevne, who fills up canned growlers, brews beer roughly three or four days of the week.

Ohly was co-owner of the former Cameo restaurant, which closed in April this year. Adams was a cook there.

The dinner theme is “heroes and influences” in a nod to Ohly, whom Adams credits with teaching him some of his culinary skills.

Adams approached Henderson with the idea to collaborate with Ohly for a special-menu dinner. At the same time, Henderson was already planning to bring back the special dinners in 2023.

In the past, pop-up events at Forager highlighted food producers, growers and other local partners who provide some of the key ingredients in some of Forager’s offerings.

“It kind of was common practice before the pandemic,” she said. “It works well with the infrastructure we have.”

That infrastructure includes private rooms, a kitchen and a brewery. The other breweries in Rochester focus on production of enough beer to distribute outside the brewery. Under Minnesota law, brewpubs’ beer production is capped at 3,500 barrels per year and brewpubs can’t distribute their beer for off-site sale.

That’s one reason Henderson and Jevne branched the Forager brand into a production facility in Waunakee, Wisconsin, while keeping the Rochester restaurant as a culinary hub.

Information about the dinner and tickets can be found at foragerbrewery.com .

If you go

What: Nomad Supper Club presents "Heroes and Influences" dinner.

When: 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Where: Forager Brewery, 1005 Sixth St. NW

How much: $75.