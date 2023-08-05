A four-day bluegrass extravaganza will ease into Houston on Aug. 17-20

HOUSTON, Minn. — A four-day bluegrass music festival featuring 10 bands from the region will be held Aug. 17-20 at Cushon’s Peak Campground in Houston, Minn.

Referred to as country music on overdrive, bluegrass is a distinctly American form of music born in the Appalachian region of the U.S. That and jazz are considered two of the most popular music genres indigenous to the U.S., said Darrell Ottman, president of the Southeast Minnesota Bluegrass Association, a nonprofit arts organization that sponsors the event.

The festival typically draws 1,500 people to the campgrounds over the four-day period, featuring bands from all over the Midwest. They include Goldwing Express, The Paul Family, The Kevin Prater Band, Lori King & Junction 63, Cedar Valley, Figuring It Out, The Grass Run Band, Bear Cat Pickers, Jim & Cindy & Friends, and Janine Sherry.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, a day before the festival, a free one-day bluegrass workshop will be held at the campgrounds and open to anyone with a festival wristband. The workshop is open to guitar, banjo, mandolin, bass, fiddle and dobro players, and will be coordinated by musician Bill Cagley. The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. with a lunch break in between.

Admission to the four-day festival is $45 at the event and $43 in advance. To attend Friday through Sunday costs $40 at the event and $38 in advance.

The bluegrass style began in the late 1940s in the southern Appalachian Mountains. The music form takes its name from Kentucky bluegrass, a species of plant native to central Kentucky. Early pioneer Bill Monroe hailed from the Bluegrass State and called his group Bill Monroe & the Blue Grass Boys.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 507-864-8109 or sending cash or check to SEMBA, P.O. Box 93, Rushford, Minnesota, 55971. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate.

Showtimes are: 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The campground is in a scenic valley on the Root River Bike Trail located at 18696 Minnesota Highway 16, Houston, Minnesota, 55943.