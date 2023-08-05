Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

A four-day bluegrass extravaganza will ease into Houston on Aug. 17-20

Ten different bluegrass bands will be featured.

img-2729.jpg
Goldwing Express performs at the Bluegrass Festival, a four-day festival at Cushon's Peak Campgrounds in Houston, Minn. The festival is Aug. 17 to 20, 2023.
Contributed / Darrell Ottman
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Today at 3:00 PM

HOUSTON, Minn. — A four-day bluegrass music festival featuring 10 bands from the region will be held Aug. 17-20 at Cushon’s Peak Campground in Houston, Minn.

Referred to as country music on overdrive, bluegrass is a distinctly American form of music born in the Appalachian region of the U.S. That and jazz are considered two of the most popular music genres indigenous to the U.S., said Darrell Ottman, president of the Southeast Minnesota Bluegrass Association, a nonprofit arts organization that sponsors the event.

The festival typically draws 1,500 people to the campgrounds over the four-day period, featuring bands from all over the Midwest. They include Goldwing Express, The Paul Family, The Kevin Prater Band, Lori King & Junction 63, Cedar Valley, Figuring It Out, The Grass Run Band, Bear Cat Pickers, Jim & Cindy & Friends, and Janine Sherry.

Find more news important to you

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, a day before the festival, a free one-day bluegrass workshop will be held at the campgrounds and open to anyone with a festival wristband. The workshop is open to guitar, banjo, mandolin, bass, fiddle and dobro players, and will be coordinated by musician Bill Cagley. The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. with a lunch break in between.

Admission to the four-day festival is $45 at the event and $43 in advance. To attend Friday through Sunday costs $40 at the event and $38 in advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bluegrass style began in the late 1940s in the southern Appalachian Mountains. The music form takes its name from Kentucky bluegrass, a species of plant native to central Kentucky. Early pioneer Bill Monroe hailed from the Bluegrass State and called his group Bill Monroe & the Blue Grass Boys.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 507-864-8109 or sending cash or check to SEMBA, P.O. Box 93, Rushford, Minnesota, 55971. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate.

Showtimes are: 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The campground is in a scenic valley on the Root River Bike Trail located at 18696 Minnesota Highway 16, Houston, Minnesota, 55943.

Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rion Aesthetics
Members Only
Business
State development grants could smooth the growth of med-tech start-up Rion and help keep it in Rochester
7m ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Brent Rempe.jpg
Members Only
Business
New chief hired to lead Southeast Minnesota's First Alliance Credit Union
3h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Spring 2023 graduates and honorees
4h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


080123-Proton Beam Construction
Members Only
Health
Mayo Clinic's expanded proton beam facility construction makes progress toward 2027 completion
6h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
080523.WEISS.01.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weiss: Minnesota DNR to introduce Minnesota Driftless strain brook trout around the state
10h ago
 · 
By  John Weiss
Elizabeth Elisa Montantes
Local
Red Wing woman accused of slashing teen grandson with knife over talk with girlfriend
1d ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
081420.N.RPB.SWEETHOUSEBAKERY.169.jpg
Members Only
Business
Rochester baker is returning to her family's roots to open a second location in Stewartville
1d ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger