Thursday, March 2

A free concert in Austin concludes the Harris Music Contest Concert

The annual contest on Saturday, March 4, concludes with a free concert at the Paramount Theatre on Sunday, March 5.

2022 Harris Music Contest Top Performers Group Photo Ages 6-18.jpg
Contestants from the annual Harris Music Contest in 2022 at the Parmount Theatre in Austin, Minnesota.
Contributed
By Staff reports
March 02, 2023 04:57 PM

AUSTIN, Minn. — Talented young musicians will take the stage at the Paramount Theatre in Austin on Sunday, March 5 for a showcase as part of the annual Harris Music Contest Concert.

The free concert is a culmination of the Saturday contest.

The concert showcase will feature honored musicians with piano, various stringed instruments, woodwinds, brass, and mallet percussion performances.

The performance follows the Saturday competition which is being held at the Paramount as well as the Hormel Historic Home, and the MacPhail Center for the Arts.

The Harris Music Contest is open to any non-professional young musician living or studying in Freeborn, Mower or Steele counties in Minnesota or in Mitchell or Worth counties in Iowa.

If you go

What: Harris Music Contest Concert & Awards Ceremony.

When: 2p.m., Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Where: Paramount Theatre.

By Staff reports
