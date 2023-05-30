A hairy situation at Mayo Clinic's biochemical genetics laboratory

Welcome to the battle of the hair, Mayo Clinic style.

Taylor Schepp's head is adorned with black, swoopy hair that practically begs for fingers to run through it. Not to be outdone, Peter Wegwerth's salt-and-pepper follicles curl and wave across his scalp.

These two fantastic heads of hair — belonging to two coworkers in at the Mayo Clinic's biomedical genetics lab — for the past five years have been embroiled in an epic battle about who has the best hair. Now, the whole department is splitting hairs about whether Schepp or Wegwerth sports the superior coiffure.

“Taylor was already working in the lab when I started about seven years ago,” says Wegwerth. “I heard stories of how he had the nicest hair, and when he was hired in the lab all the interview panel could talk about was how amazing his hair was.”

“From my perspective, it really was not Peter, or I who started the rivalry,” says Schepp. “Another coworker decided on her own that Peter has the best hair in the office, and I decided that this was an impossible amount of authority for a single person to wield on their own, so I challenged that notion. Since then, the conversation has become a staple throughout our workplace.”

The competition heats up

At one point, some of Wegwerth’s colleagues thought he looked like a picture of a man modeling a leather jacket and a “man bun.”

“I thought the similarity was a stretch but joked around about it anyway and suggested that if I did grow a man bun, I'd need a leather jacket in order to complete the look,” says Wegwerth. His colleague said he’d provide the leather jacket to complete the look.

“I think both of us expected the other to back down, but neither of us did and I ended up growing out hair to make a man bun,” says Wegwerth. It took Wegwerth about a year to grow the 8 inches of hair he needed to earn the leather jacket.

Peter Wegwerth (left) stares down and smiles at coworker and competitor Taylor Schepp on Tuesday, May 24, 2023, in Rochester. The two stumbled across a photograph online that had a male model with a bun dressed in a leather jacket. A deal was made: if Wegwerth grew out his hair to that length, Schepp would buy him a leather jacket. Both of them recently received haircuts in time for the summer. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Schepp wasn’t a part of the bet and didn’t know it was happening until a few months in. “The initial heat of the rivalry was beginning to cool a bit and all of a sudden, as I cut my hair short again, Peter began growing his out,” says Schepp.

Schepp heard Wegwerth was comparing his dark-haired 'do to that of Star Wars character Kylo Ren.

“I never really took pride in my hair before this, I just saw it as a thing that was there. But then, once the competitiveness began, it became more of a focal point,” says Schepp.

The hair battle heated up in April during Lab Week, a time when laboratories are celebrated for the good work they do to support medicine. Schepp and Wegwerth’s lab celebrated in part with a '90s-inspired superlatives competition with categories like “most likely to succeed,” “most likely to be on reality TV,” “best bromance,” and of course “best hair.”

Schepp jokes that the best hair competition was “rigged.”

“The only reason Peter won is because he works with more people throughout the area,” says Schepp. “In any officially judged match, the results would be much different.”

A certificate names Peter Wegwerth as the hair champion back in 2018. Taylor Schepp says the battle is far from over. Contributed

Wegwerth received an official certificate stating “Certificate of achievement. This Certificate acknowledges that Peter Wegwerth has better hair than Taylor.”

“Our coworkers Brian and Caroline made the certificate,” says Wegwerth. “Caroline signed it since she was the one who asserted my hair dominance.”

Musical hairs

“I was pretty excited,” remembers Wegwerth. “Taylor had always challenged my hair dominance and this pretty well solidified it. It also gave me a good opportunity to release the song 'Taylor' I had written.”

Schepp says he heard rumors Wegwerth was working on writing a song about his hair for a year. “A few months would go by and suddenly Peter would have a new update on where the song was in development,” says Schepp. “Then maybe a week before he officially released the song online, he gave a final ask for my approval of putting this up and to include the picture on the YouTube video.”

Wegwerth recorded the song at Blue Lagoon Recording Studio in Rochester. “I had a lot of lyric suggestions from coworkers which made it a fun group writing process,” he says. "It started out as a simple piano ballad with a melancholic tone. I thought it would be fun to have the song feel somber but the lyrics be kind of silly.”

Wegwerth sings the song “Taylor” and released it crediting his band, Als Fona. It includes lyrics such as “Taylor, I hope you don’t feel like a failure/ They still think your hair is fine/ just not quite as fine as mine.” You can hear the song for yourself at youtube.com/watch?v=ytgRS0L2jnI .

“I think everyone has had fun with seeing the end product,” says Schepp. “It’s nice to be able to share with coworkers your talents that you have outside of work and more of your unique personality,” he adds.

Considering the rivalry, Wegwerth says it has had a positive impact on the lab.

“Mayo Clinic has really had a push to increase joy in the workplace over the last few years, and I think this aligns pretty well with that goal,” says Wegwerth. He says he’s lucky to work with “fun, positive and uplifting people” while also being “part of providing world class health care.”

Schepp isn’t quite ready to throw the towel in on the hair rivalry. “People only think that Peter’s hair is better than mine because it’s got that George Clooney salt-and-pepper look to it,” says Schepp. “Once I get that going for me, game over.”