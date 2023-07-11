A healing process created for the soul

“'Soul Crossing' is about reconnecting with a deeper part of my being,” says Rochester's Gary Bares, describing a book of poetry and photography he’s recently published. In part, the creativity expressed in the book was a way for Bares to grapple with some of the negative influences in his life.

“I had experienced years of addiction, anxiety, depression and an array of physical disorders,” says Bares. “The solution for me was to reorganize my life, slow down and to cultivate an inner life as well,” he says, explaining how meditation and the creativity that accompanies it is part of his continuing healing journey.

Bares was born in St. Paul but lived in Rochester from 1994-2000 and returned in 2015 to be part of what he calls the “strong recovery community” here. In 2002, he founded a fraud prevention company named Verifraud that worked with tech industry clients. He says he enjoyed the creativity this company required of him.

“For most of my life, I worshiped science and intellect, and I seemed to get sicker with each passing decade,” says Bares. “I had no concept of ‘soul,’ but eventually, I had to find a different way of living. A different way of being. The book is a celebration of that transition.”

Bares has a history of ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, anxiety and depression. “I was taking five, six medications a day for many years,” he says. “In hindsight, I think a lot of my disease was fueled by stress and negative emotions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Creativity has been part of the way Bares has been helping himself heal. He says creativity is “about expressing what I am experiencing rather than just stuffing it down, or ingesting substances to quiet it.” Today, Bares says he’s fortunate to be able to require no medication.

Bares wrote frequently for his business career and was even published in industry magazines, but didn’t get seriously interested in poetry and photography until 1998. “I hadn’t really read any poetry, but I was taking a creative writing class at the time, and one night I had the thought, ‘I wonder if I could write a poem.' I just experimented, and it came flowing out,” he says. He’s also a member of the Rochester Songwriters Group, where he finds inspiration for his lyric writing.

Though Bares had been interested in photography in high school, he stopped taking pictures after graduation. “Photography has taught me to really be present, and to see differently. It also involves spending time outdoors,” he says. “When I’m in nature, I slow down, get out of my head and become much more aware that I am part of something greater.”

Gary Bares holds a copy of his book, "Soul Crossing." Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Bares had written many poems, lyrics and even a 13-page autobiographical story. “My creative friends kept encouraging me to put out a book, and I finally did,” he says. For Bares, being quiet helps him write poetry. “If I’m quiet, the writing tends to emerge almost spontaneously, like it’s coming from a deeper place.”

The poems and lyrics that Bares is most proud of are the ones that combine “a message” with some humor. He points to his poem “Cloud 8” as an example. It begins, “I’m really not lost/Though I am running late/I got tired of the climb/So I stopped at cloud 8.” The poem also says “So I’m starting to doubt/If higher is better” and recommends consciously resting. It is accompanied by a photograph of a convoluted cloud formation Bares captured.

Some of Bares’s poems are titled as songs with genres included such as country, folk or alternative. He’s collaborated with musician Christ Alcott to turn some of his lyrics and poetry into songs with musical accompaniment. The Soul Crossing volume includes topics ranging from dragons to angels and seeds to secrets. Bares’s poems often use straightforward rhymes. One poem “Short Simple and Sweet” deals with this habit and an urge for simplicity: “I don’t know much about poetry/If I need to laugh or something hurts/I get out a pen and throw down some words/Work in some rhythm add a little rhyme/Help the soul get its footing in time.”

Bares’s book can be purchased on Amazon.com or through his soulcrossing.com website. He hopes that poetry can be a way for others to connect with creativity and its potential for healing. “For a long time, I focused on consumption, and trying to find happiness externally, and it never worked. The flow was from the outside in. Creativity is the exact opposite of that for me,” says Bares. “It’s about connecting inward, and then expressing that outward into the world, which has led to fulfillment.”