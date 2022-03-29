A lifelong career with love

Curiosity and a desire to try something new may have been the catalyst, but tenacity and a love of people sustained a more than four-decade career of officiating weddings for Ruth Bassler Bohlen.

Bohlen, who was a write-in name on the 1978 court commissioner ballot, has earned her place – performing over 6,500 weddings.

Ruth Bassler Bohlen contributed / Ruth Bassler Bohlen

Now 90 years old, Bohlen has written a book – a collection of her memories from those multitude of weddings. When she recently spoke with me over the phone, she said she wanted to finish telling her story – one she feels proves she was right for the job in spite of some early controversy over her lack of a law degree.

Bohlen didn’t grow up dreaming of performing weddings but started early serving her country. After working for the U.S. government in Washington, D.C., in the years after WWII, Bohlen and her husband moved to Stewartville. It was a chance sighting of the elected court commissioner position on an absentee ballot that led to a huge part of her and her family’s life.

“I got to the bottom and saw 'Court Commissioner' and no one was running. It was an empty spot and so I researched it: the duties, the qualifications and so forth and I said, ‘I can do that.’” Bohlen recalled during our conversation.

The day she was sworn in she performed her first wedding. After using the service material provided that she described as “dull and unfeeling and legal-like,” she said, “I decided, no. I can do better than that and make it a nondenominational ceremony on love and then make it personal.”

Bohlen advised the bride and groom on ways to incorporate family heirlooms into the ceremony and listened to their wishes for the ceremony. “It’s about giving people a choice … I try to be versatile … and find out about the couple.”

Bohlen even provided her own backyard as a venue for couples. She described a shed that was turned into a gazebo complete with a bell for couples to ring as a conclusion to the ceremony. It was a place where “people wrote their names on the joists, on the sidewalls and on the ceiling. After they would have the wedding in the gazebo, they would ring the bell - the wedding bell. So I called my place ‘The Wedding Bell.’”

Bohlen’s career as a wedding officiant became a family affair. “My mom was my ride along partner. She enjoyed going.” Even one of her granddaughters joined in.

“I have one granddaughter that would kind of go along with me when she was 6 and 7 and 8 years old. And then later on, she was able to get a license and she was able to perform weddings and she and I were a team.” Bohlen worked with another granddaughter to complete this book and she dedicated the book to those three women.

"Tales of a Court Commissioner - Wedding Officiant" by Ruth Bassler Bohlen contributed / Ruth Bassler Bohlen

“Tales of a Court Commissioner - Wedding Officiant” is a collection of short stories and recollections from many of the weddings Bohlen performed. She said she has received consistent feedback about the book that included “I laughed and I cried” and “I read it in one sitting.” These echo my exact thoughts on this book perfectly.

“Tales of a Court Commissioner” is currently available online from Amazon.

Book Nook is a feature that highlights books from Minnesota authors. Got a recommendation? Email us at life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Book Nook."