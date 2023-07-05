A little Sunday music at Little Thistle Brewing

While Little Thistle Brewing’s namesake might be a little prickly, the way the brewery welcomes community is anything but. One opportunity Little Thistle has created for community this summer is its new Sunday matinee music series.

The 12-week Sunday matinee series features music from 1-3 p.m. and a variety of food trucks.

The series runs every Sunday through Aug. 27, having launched with singer-songwriter and local legend Jeremy Jewell performing a solo show on June 11.

“It was a beautiful day on a beautiful patio,” says Jewell. “The staff is great, and the beers are excellent.”

Jewell recommends his favorite beer, The Doug, a crisp lager with a little maltiness. “I think it’s nice that there is a spot that has some live music happening during the day, and it’s also family friendly.”

The Little Thistle Brewing’s Taproom Manager Audrey Robinson booked the acts for the series. After starting as a beertender in 2018 when she moved to Rochester, she's taken on a variety of roles at the brewery.

“I wanted to book a musically diverse summer series,” says Robinson, who is herself a musician. “Not only diverse in the styles of music you could come see but also in the people,” she adds.

The series includes performances in genres ranging from hip hop to blues, indie to jazz, and country.

The remainder of July will feature The Lonely Knees on July 9, Josiah Smith on July 16, Clay Fulton on July 23 and Joel Ward on July 30. Regional favorite Mike Munson will close out the series on Aug. 27 for Little Thistle’s fifth anniversary weekend.

Josiah Smith will perform at LIttle Thistle Brewing on Sunday July 16. Contributed

Dawn Finnie, co-founder of Little Thistle Brewing, says the brewery received a lot of positive feedback about live music in their beer garden during the pandemic.

“We quickly learned that people felt comfortable in our space,” she says.

“Sunday afternoon can just be a nice lazy day — perfect day to sit out in the sun and enjoy a beer and local music,” says Finnie. “It also sets you up nicely for pre-gaming warmup for the Down-by-the-Riverside concerts on Sunday evening.”

Brewing is intertwined with the arts, Finnie says.

“Brewing beer has a certain art and science to it,” says Finnie. “You have to be creative with recipes and beer development, so the beer industry naturally attracts a lot of very creative people.”

Half of her staff are either artists or musicians.

“Working in the hospitality industry gives artists and musicians freedom to manage their schedules and create as much as they like,” she says.

For Finnie, both beer and the arts are community builders. “I think beer brings folks together,” she says. “It's a natural gathering vehicle, and the same is true for music and the arts. Why not have both?”

And that intersection gives Little Thistle the opportunity to host some of the staff's favorite artists, Robinson says. “And (it) gives the community the opportunity to see musicians they might not have ever seen.”

Hosting a variety of musicians also brings their fanbases to Little Thistle.

“It gives Little Thistle the opportunity to have new people discover our space and possibly find their new favorite hangout,” says Robinson.

“I think all the breweries in Rochester do a good job of providing opportunities for music, for art, and for events,” says Finnie. “Each brewery is very engaged in the community and providing opportunities for musicians is part of that. The more we can establish a local scene, the more we encourage people to explore Rochester.”

For Robinson, the matinee series basically comes down to having a good time. “Live music is fun for the whole family,” she says. “Beer tastes better on the patio with live music. Lunch is already here. What more could you ask for on a beautiful Minnesota Sunday afternoon? Bring the kids, the parents, the dog. Everyone is welcome.”

If you go

What: Sunday Music Matinee Series at Little Thistle Brewing.

When: Every Sunday, 1-3 p.m. through Aug. 27.

Where: Little Thistle Brewing 2031 14th St. NW, Rochester.

Cost: FREE