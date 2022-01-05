A lot of good music was recorded in 2021

It may be 2022, but the music that area artists put together in 2021 is worth the listening time. Contributed / John Sievers

2021 might be done, but it’s left us a lot of local music to enjoy.

This last year the Rochester area music scene has created albums and EPs that include everything from country to classical and hip-hop to post punk. Some local music heads have sung the blues, while others, like Lucas Horvath on his new record “The Something, Something of Someone, Someone,” have been singing in Japanese.

The area hip-hop scene has been hitting it hard with new projects from established local artists like No Trace and his catchy “The Final Master” EP. King Lunde’s “The Art of Relativity” album begins with an intro that claims it can’t be “conventionally explained or measured,” which might hold true for the rest of the area hip-hop scene as well.

On Rochester’s country front, Luke Hendrickson has been busy touring all over the country to support his recently released album “A Place to Call Our Own.”

“I’ve been able to expand my reach even further with this album,” he said. He played in 19 different states during 2021, but said that opening for Lindsay Ell in Rochester was one of the highlights of his year.

A long-time staple of the Rochester music scene, Jeremy Jewell released his first solo project this year. Entitled “Jeremy Jewell Loves You,” the record delivers on the promise his long history as a live performer in the area had already made.

One of the first local releases in 2021 was Annie Mack’s soulful five-track “Testify” EP. It garnered positive support early on from music writers like the Star Tribune’s Chris Riemenschneider who said it “confirms Mack's status as Minnesota's heir to the Mavis Staples throne.”

“Testify” also gathered support with air time on radio stations like The Current. “I got a lot of support from local radio,” said Mack.

Zach Zurn’s Carpet Booth Studios was responsible for capturing several of the area’s best-received local records like Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty’s memorable “When Trouble Comes” album and the heavy-hitting, punky Local Sports release “Birdwatching.”

Besides working on projects for local acts, Zurn’s studio also worked on the “Gravy Train Down Memory Lane” EP for the internationally recognized rap artist Yung Gravy who was born and raised in Rochester and graduated from Mayo High School. You might recognize the irreverent icon from his October appearance in a commercial with Martha Stewart where he ends up being poured out of her gravy boat.

Fires of Denmark’s “Relativity” release also earned some play time on The Current.

“Relativity” took Fires of Denmark to a performance at the legendary 7th Street Entry. If vinyl is your thing, you might hit up a local shop to find a copy of this sometimes ethereal and synth-filled record.

Hannah Lou Woods is a transplant to Rochester and the local half of the We Saw Lions duo. We Saw Lions released its second EP “Flesh & Bone” this past May on High Vibe Records. The project pairs reflective song-writing with danceable rhythms.

There were more than 35 new albums or EPs from the Rochester-area music scene released in 2021, and there’s something to appeal to just about everyone. If you haven’t made one or you've broken one already, your 2022 New Year’s resolution should be to check out all of last year’s local music.

The 2021 Rochester Record Roundup list includes albums and EPs released in the Rochester area music scene this past year.

Artist: Cole Allen

EP: The Other Side

Genre: Acoustic rock

Release: Nov. 12, 2021

Online: coleallen.hearnow.com

Artist: Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty

Album: When Trouble Comes

Genre: Folk rock

Release: April 7, 2021

Online: Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty | Spotify - Listen Free

Artist: Comatose

Album: A Way Back

Genre: Hard rock/metal

Release: Jan. 22, 2021

Online: Spotify – A Way Back

Artist: Cook with Honey

Album: Piecing It Together

Genre: Acoustic folk

Release: Jan. 21, 2021

Online: YouTube Music

Artist: Daboflai

EP: Way Darker this Time…2

Genre: Hip-hop/rap

Release: April 30, 2021

Online: Spotify – Way Darker This Time.. 2

Artist: Pat Egan

Album: Milwaukee Road

Genre: Americana/folk

Release: March 15, 2021

Online: https://pateganmusic.com/

Artist: Tim Emmons

Album: Guns and Coffee

Genre: Midwest country

Release: Nov. 8, 2021

Online: Guns & Coffee | Tim Emmons (bandcamp.com)

Artist: Fires of Denmark

Album: Relativity

Genre: Dream pop/indie rock

Release: Nov. 11, 2021

Online: Fires of Denmark is Mike Terrill

Artist: Glow Mechanics

Album: Butcher’s Block

Genre: Hip-hop

Release: Dec. 23rd, 2021

Online: Butcher's Block | Glow Mechanics (bandcamp.com)

Artist: glowingtide

EP: glowingtide

Genre: Shoegaze

Release: Aug. 13, 2021

Online: Spotify – glowingtide

Artist: Amanda Grace

Album: Please Dear Sun

Genre: Roots/blues

Release: July 9, 2021

Online: Please Dear Sun — Amanda Grace (musicbyamandagrace.com)

Artist: Luke Hendrickson

Album: A Place to Call Our Own

Genre: Country

Release: Oct. 29, 2021

Online: Spotify – A Place to Call Our Own

Artist: Lucas Horvath

Album: The Something, Something of Someone, Someone

Genre: Rock/pop/indie

Release: Dec. 14, 2021

Online: Spotify – The Something, Something of Someone, Someone

Artist: Horse Tornado

EP: The Great Pause

Genre: Indie folk

Release: March 19, 2021

Online: Spotify – Horse Tornado

Artist: Jaggedease

EP: Live from Autumn Field

Genre: Alternative folk

Release: July 4, 2021

Online: ‎Live from Autumn Field - EP by Jaggedease on Apple Music

Artist: Janice Jurgenson

Album: Composition recital at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Genre: Classical

Release: Sept. 12, 2021

Online: Colors - Piano and clarinet duet composed by Janice Jurgenson - YouTube

Artist: Jealous Brother

Album: Back in Session

Genre: Americana/cowpunk

Release: May 4, 2021

Album: Take Me

Release: Dec. 9, 2021

Online: https://jamesrechs.bandcamp.com

Artist: Jeremy Jewell

Album: Jeremy Jewell Loves You

Genre: Folk rock

Release: Oct. 1, 2021

Online: Home | Jeremy Jewell

Artist: King Lunde

Album: The Art of Relativity

Genre: Hip-hop/rap

Release: July 27, 2021

Online: The Prologue: Welcome To Wonderland (Prod: výrin) in The Art Of Relativity (soundcloud.com)

Artist: Raven Landers

EP: Raven Landers

Genre: Indie rock

Release: June 9, 2021

Online: Spotify – Raven Landers

Artist: Local Sports

EP: Birdwatching

Genre: Punk

Release: Aug. 6, 2021

Online: Local Sports (bandcamp.com)

Artist: Annie Mack

EP: Testify

Genre: Folk rock/blues

Release: Jan. 29, 2021

Online: Testify | Annie Mack (bandcamp.com)

Artist: Chris Millner

EP: Now Here We Are

Genre: Jazz rock

Release: November 2021

Online: Stream Chris Millner music | Listen to songs, albums, playlists for free on SoundCloud

Artist: Wyatt Moran

EP: Start Again

Genre: Indie folk

Release: Feb. 19, 2021

Online: Spotify – Start Again

Artist: Night Dangers

EP: My Colossal Truth

Genre: Indie rock

Release: Dec. 10, 2021

Online: My Colossal Truth | Night Dangers (bandcamp.com)

Artist: No Trace

EP: The Final Master

Genre: Hip-hop/rap

Release: May 28, 2021

Online: Spotify – The Final Master

Artist: Now What

EP: Imagine

Genre: Jazz/fusion

Release: March 17, 2021

Online: Spotify – Imagine

Artist: Alex Ortberg and various guest artists

Album: A Merry Lo-Fi Christmas

Genre: Lo-fi

Release: Dec. 16, 2021

Online: Stream Alexander | Listen to A Merry Lo-Fi Christmas - A Collaborative Lo-Fi Christmas Album playlist online for free on SoundCloud

Artist: Quake Jones

Album: Good Vibes & Junk Food

Genre: Hip-hop/rap

Release: June 18, 2021

Online: Spotify – Good Vibes & Junk Food

Artist: The Record Summer

Album: Lay it Bare

Genre: New-wave/post-punk

Release: March 5, 2021

Online: Spotify – Lay It Bare

Artist: Blake Shepperd

EP: No Havens in Hell

Genre: Hip-hop/rap

Release: Aug. 23, 2021

Online: Stream Blake Shepperd | Listen to NO HAVENS IN HELL EP playlist online for free on SoundCloud

Artist: Statehouse

EP: Amends

Genre: Indie rock

Release: June 4, 2021

Online: Statehouse (bandcamp.com)

Artist: VILD

EP: Subpar

Genre: Indie pop

Release: Jan. 22, 2021

Online: Spotify – Subpar

Artist: We Saw Lions

EP: Flesh and Bone

Genre: Indie-electro-pop

Release: May 18, 2021

Online: Spotify – Flesh and Bone

Artist: Xanacova

Album: Send Help

Genre: Rap/hip-hop

Release: Aug. 27, 2021

Online: ‎Send Help by Xanacova on Apple Music

Artist: Yung Gravy

EP: Gravy Train Down Memory Lane

Genre: Rap

Release: April 23, 2021

Online: ‎Gravy Train Down Memory Lane: Side a - EP by Yung Gravy on Apple Music

Artist: Bobby V

Album: Non Directional Conformity

Genre: rock

Release: June 27, 2021

Online: Lord I Belong to You - Bobby Pegram - YouTube

Artist: Sky Pilot

EP: No Havens in Hell

Genre: Hip-hop

Release: Nov. 25 2021

Online: Stream Sky Pilot | Listen to SelfMade EP playlist online for free on SoundCloud