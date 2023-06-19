A Midwest tour kicks off in Rochester at LC's Venue

ROCHESTER — Some upcoming area artists are getting ready to launch into their first tour. Their first stop is downtown Rochester at LC’s Venue.

“Since You Waited” tour kickoff features live performances by K1NG ACE, Pacino, JAYDEN and other artists.

From there, the artists take their show on the road to Mankato, the Twin Cities, multiple stops in Wisconsin before wrapping up Aug. 4 in Chicago.

If you go

What: “Since You Waited” tour kickoff.

When: 9 p.m., June 27, 2023.

Where: LC’s Venue, 316 South Broadway Ave.

How much: $10 in advance, tickets available at eventbrite.com.

Celebrate water skiing where it was born

People enjoy the warm weather while boating on Lake Pepin in Lake City on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin file photo

People are invited to the birthplace of water skiing to celebrate the sport, the culture and experience Lake City, Minnesota.

The four-day Water Ski Days festival kicks off 4 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Ohuta Beach in Lake City.

Each night of the festival wraps up with a live music performance. The Local Hooligans play Thursday night; The Fabulous Armadillos featuring Chris Hawkey play Friday; Dylan Marlowe with Roadhouse 6 and Rochester’s Loud Mouth Brass play Saturday, and 4 on the Floor with Dropped Pennies wraps up the festival Sunday.

USA Water Ski and Wake Sports is holding competitions and shows throughout the festival.

A full schedule of events can be found at waterskidays.com.

If you go

What: Lake City Water Ski Days.

When: 4 p.m. Thursday, June 22 to Sunday, June 25.

Where: Ohuta Beach Park, Lake City, Minnesota, and various locations in Lake City.

How much: Many events are free, concert tickets range from $10 to $20.

Rochester rep raps “Raisin in the Sun”

Rochester Repertory Theatre actors rehearse a scene from Lorraine Hansberry’s 1959 show “A Raisin in the Sun.” The Rep opens the show runs through, June 25, 2023. Contributed

The Rochester Repertory Theatre’s production of “Raisin in the Sun” wraps up this weekend after selling out shows the opening weekend.

Lorraine Hansberry’s 1959 show portrays how racial covenants and racist housing policies have affected generations of American Black people.

Directors E.G. Bailey and Shá Cage direct a cast that includes the talented Michelle Sloane, Nicole Nfonoyim-Hara and Ezra Carter in the Rochester Repertory Theatre’s production of “A Raisin in the Sun.”

If you go

What: Rochester Repertory Theatre presents “A Raisin in the Sun.”

When: 7 p.m., June 22 to 24; 2 p.m., June 25, 2023.

Where: Rochester Repertory Theatre, 103 Seventh St. NE.

How much: Tickets are $24. Discounts available for seniors and students. Visit www.rochesterrep.org for tickets.

The play's thing's

William Sturdivant, foreground, and Ashley Bowen in the Great River Shakespeare Festival’s production of “The African Company Presents Richard III” in 2022. Contributed / Lloyd Mulvey

In one weekend, three shows open at the annual Great River Shakespeare Festival in Winona. The GRSF is celebrating 20 years of putting on performances by the Bard this year. A gala celebration of the anniversary is set for July 9.

Meanwhile, this weekend offers three openings — "As You Like It," "Imbroglio" and "The Winter’s Tale."

If you go

What: Great River Shakespeare Festival opening weekend.

When: 7 p.m., Friday, "As You Like It"; 7 p.m., Saturday, June 24; "Imbroglio"; 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25, "The Winter’s Tale."

Where: Winona State Performing Arts Center, Winona, Minnesota.

How much: $17-$41, available at the GRSF office in Winona or online at grsf.org.