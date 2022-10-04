We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A musical performance 300 years in the making debuts in Rochester

The Antonio Vivaldi pieces, lost for centuries, make a Rochester debut Friday, Oct. 7, thanks to the Bach Society of Minnesota. Vivaldi is the composer behind the concertos known as the “Four Seasons.”

Matthias-Maute.jpg
Matthias Maute
Contributed
John Molseed
By John Molseed
October 04, 2022 07:00 AM
ROCHESTER — On Oct. 7, 2022, musician and composer Matthias Maute will be conducting and performing a series of 300-year-old concertos by Antonio Vivaldi at Mount Olive Lutheran Church.

However, the hardest part of Maute’s job is behind him.

He arranged the compositions. And three-quarters of them have been missing since the 18th century.

Maute, artistic director, conductor, composer and flutist with the Bach Society of Minnesota, reconstructed the lost series — composing them in the voice and arrangements of Vivaldi.

“My goal is to be as close to Vivaldi’s truth and style,” Maute said. “I poured everything I learned in my life into these concertos.”

Vivaldi is the composer behind the concertos known as the “Four Seasons.” You don’t have to be familiar with classical music to know at least part of these compositions. The first movement of “Spring” is more than likely the music you hear when you see pictures of blooming bushes and trees representing the colorful glory of the season.

Vivaldi wrote a similar series invoking four nations — “La Francia” (France); “La Spagna” (Spain); “L'Inghilterra” (England) and “L’India” (India). Only a portion of the India composition is known to exist. That piece was thought missing — having not been seen since 1759 — until a copy was found in Scotland in 2010.

That piece and other Vivaldi work helped Maute recreate the rest of the work, he said.

“The concept is more abstract than the four seasons,” Maute said. “It would not have been truthful to write something like ‘Four Seasons.’”

But how does a composer in the 21st century know what an 18th century composer wrote when the work hasn’t been seen or heard in centuries?

“There’s some degree of speculation in it, but that’s the fun part,” Maute said.

To recreate “Four Nations” in Vivaldi's style, Maute took the time the COVID-19 pandemic afforded him as a conductor and performer to focus on composing the missing pieces.

To compose in Vivaldi’s voice, Maute said he had to know Vivaldi’s language.

“It’s possible to learn and to take the idiomatic language and use it with your own words so to speak,” he said.

Maute studied other compositions by Vivaldi that the composer used to invoke the other countries.

“There are connections that can be made,” Maute said. “Vivaldi never went to England, but he knew of the sea, the English Channel.”

It’s not the first time Maute has attempted to recreate missing parts of Vivaldi's compositions. He composed music in Vivaldi’s style for some missing areas in the 1733 work, “Motezuma, an opera seria.”

Maute asked performing musicians which portions they thought were written by Vivaldi and which he wrote. Most guessed incorrectly.

“To me, that’s the ultimate test,” he said.

If you go

What: Vivaldi’s Four Nations, reconstructed by Matthias Maute, U.S. Premiere

When: 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7

Where: Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2830 18th Ave. NW

How much: $35 adult, $5 student.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
